Journalist George Webb investigates potential clandestine weapons and bioagent shipments through diplomatic channels associated with Hillary Clinton's State Department and DARPA. Webb warns of Hillary’s connections to the Awan Spy Ring in Congress and their relations to “loose nukes” Pakistani terrorist groups like the Ibrahim Gang.

Webb alleges that encrypted Blackberry devices provided to 45 members of Congress might have been part of a scheme to cache weapons for extremist groups within the U.S.

Webb particularly highlights the activities of Imran Awan, the son of a Pakistani weapons manufacturer, and his association with Rep. Andre Carson. Webb suggests these operations could involve biological agents, Pakistani "doctors," and a network of safe houses linked to diplomatic shipments from Pakistan.

He also connects these actions to international drug and weapon trafficking through Pakistani billionaire Dawood Ibrahim and suspects the involvement of entities like BCCI Bank and Mossad. BCCI laundered heroin proceeds to fund Osama Bin Laden and the Mujahadeen.

George Webb: Investigative journalist reporting on clandestine operations involving U.S. government agencies.

Hillary Clinton: Former U.S. Secretary of State, implicated by Webb in using diplomatic immunity for clandestine weapons shipments.

DARPA: U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, mentioned in connection with covert operations.

Imran Awan: Congressional IT staffer linked by Webb to Pakistani weapons trafficking operations.

Andre Carson: U.S. Representative associated by Webb with Awan and alleged extremist support.

Valerie Jarrett: Senior Obama administration official involved with Islamic organizations.

Islamic Society of North America (ISNA): Organization cited as potentially involved in clandestine extremist operations.

Deep Uranium: Anonymous whistleblower group providing intelligence about clandestine shipments and diplomatic immunity.

Dawood Ibrahim: Pakistani billionaire allegedly involved in international narcotics and weapons trafficking.

Amjad Awan: Linked to BCCI Bank, implicated in international criminal finance networks involving Mossad. BCCI laundered heroin proceeds to fund Osama Bin Laden and the Mujahadeen.

BCCI Bank: International bank involved in financial crimes and intelligence-linked operations. BCCI laundered heroin proceeds to fund Osama Bin Laden and the Mujahadeen.

Adam Schiff, Jackie Speier, John Deutsch, Anthony Weiner: Members of Congress linked by Webb to intelligence operations involving the Awans.

Reuters Reporter (unnamed): Confirmed diplomatic immunity shipping claims.

CrowdSource The Truth: Media platform that broadcasted Webb's investigative content.

Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic: Institutions allegedly involved in organ transplant networks linked to Webb's broader investigative narrative.

Ministry of Health (Pakistan and Iraq): Entities associated by Webb with covert biological operations.

Department of Defense (DoD): U.S. federal agency cited in connection with the Cage Code program used by the Awans.

Hindsight is 20/20. If you kick over a spy ring in the US Congress in February of 2017…

and you pick up everything and go to Washington, DC to personally followup on the story because Sy Hersh told you that’s how it is done…

and you knock on dozens of doors, and you talk to everyone you can on Capitol Hill,

and you find out Hillary Clinton is doing some kind of ratline through Pakistan with US State Department Blackberrys with the Pakistini Ordance Factory with DARPA,

you still have a lot of holes in your story in June 2017. Having lived this story, I can tell you I didn’t have all the answers in June 2017. I thought Hillary was caching captured weapons from the Afghan battlefield for the Muslim Brotherhood in case of a US “insurrection”.

In April of 2017, I just thought the 45 Congressman and women that had Hillary Clinton US State Department Blackberrys were caching weapons for militant Muslim groups in case the Deplorables got restless.

In April 2027, I burned a lot of shoe leather going to the various militant Muslim locations trying to find out if this was a Hillary Clinton - US State Department weapons caching program against the people of the United States.

Why else would Hillary give such great treatment to the son of a Pakistani Ordnance Factory General in Pakistan, if she wasn’t bringing in Pakistani Ordnance Factory weapons to cache them for use against Deplorables?

Why were 45 Congressmen and Congresswomen all over the United States carrying these encrypted Blackberrys? It had to be weapons caching in their home Districts for Muslim Brotherhood, right?

I went to a lot of the supposed Muslim training areas at night, watching to see what came and went in the middle of the night. I went to the Islamic Society of North America near Andre Carson’s Indianapolis District the most number of times.

There seemed to be a great deal of State sponsorship for ISNA from the Obama administration with Valerie Jarret giving the Keynote address in 2009. More and more Congressmen were making late in life “conversions” to Islam, seemingly as a front for the weapons caching program in the US.

The son of the Pakistan weapons dealer, Imran Awan, played video games with Andre Carson in his Congressional office every day. That seemed like a cover story for his father selling an awfully lot of weapons for caching in the US for Muslim Brotherhood. Really, video games every day in a US Congressional Office?

No, I thought Imran Awan was with Rep. Andre Carson because the Muslim Brotherhood HQ at Islamic Center of North America (ISNA) was in Carson’s Congressional District and since Rep Andre Carson came from the Department of Homeland Security before his stint in Congress.

Obama had appointed the head of the Islamic Center of North America (ISNA) in Indianapolis to approve the Uranium One sale with Hillary, again, possibly using the Top Secret nuclear clearance to hide a weapons caching program from the rest of Congress and the DoD.

At the time in April of 2017 in Washington DC, I just dismissed the Uranium One story as a program providing a Top Secret Secure Access Program (SAP) to hide the weapons caching program.

I had no idea at the time bioagents might be included in the shipments from Pakistan. All that was about to change in a three hour meeting with a long time Biden aide in May 2017.

I am at the limit for email here. Please return here for the conclusion. The bioagents would lead me to a DNC owned drug lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan and partnerships with the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic in the United States for organ transplants

First off, to all my critics and CNN trolls, I would like to present a little bit of information for my defense in May 2017. At that time I did not know US State Department Diplomatic Security Services could ship weapons, because I only thought the US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services used diplomatic pouches.

I had a whistleblower, who I called Deep Uranium, who said he represented a group of six US veterans that had over 100 years of military intelligence and with the Department of Homeland Security experience saying that whole containers could be used under diplomatic immunity.

Not only that, Deep Uranium was saying that Pakistan was currently using whole shipping containers under diplomatic immunity from the Port of Qasem in Pakistan. I began reviewing Pakistani shipping manifests bound for the US for ships with diplomatic containers.

Occasionally, I get the question “Who was Deep Uranium?” from people who haven’t watched me since 2016. “Deep Uranium” was the nickname I gave to this supposed informant, who represented six individuals with over 100 years of experience in Homeland Security or intelligence agencies.

“Deep Uranium,” told me his group knew the old Russian uranium and other weapons from the old stock of the Soviet Union were being diverted by the Clinton Foundation and being brokered to rogue regimes around the world. Since I knew the Russian highly enriched uranium wasn’t reaching Piketon, Ohio from whistleblowers there, I believed his story.

I confirmed these “Deep Uranium” whole container diplomatic immunity reports with a long-time Reuters reporter who worked the Department of Commerce beat in Washington, DC. I found indeed whole containers could be shipped under diplomatic immunity. I even learned the “Harmonic Shipping Code” for diplomatic immunity was “98.6”.

I focused in on a Pakistani Billionaire drug dealer named Daewoo Ibrahim that seemed to be using UAE prince names for Maersk shipping containers from the Port of Qasem. And I found one that was at sea.

I had also tied the Awans in Congress to Amjad Awan who ran the BCCI criminal bank for Mossad in weapons trading. BCCI laundered heroin proceeds to fund Osama Bin Laden and the Mujahadeen. The Awans were working for many members in Congress who had known ties to Mossad and Israeli intelligence operatives. Mossad connected Congressional Members, including Adam Schiff, Jackie Speer, John Deutsch, Anthony Weiner, and many others. Imran’s father was also linked to a violent fringe group in Pakistan that was accused of using bioagents in the contested region of the Kashmir with India.

I did a YouTube video with a channel called “CrowdSource The Truth” on a show called “Clear And Present Danger” because I felt a Pakistani drug billionaire shipping weapons into the US was a clear and present danger. I came up with the title.

When asked by the host for a tweet to send out during the show, I suggested “Clear And Present Danger”. I made a prediction, however, that an attack would come in Norfolk, Virginia if Ibrahim attacked the US, not in Charleston, South Carolina where the Memphis Maersk was. This fact was conveniently left out of the CNN reporting by Donie O’Sullivan.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/15/us/port-dirty-bomb-south-carolina.html

I later turned out to be right about Ibrahim as part of his gang was arrested the next year in the US plotting terrorist attacks.

And there seemed to be a lot of Pakistani “doctors” being moved in and out if Washington, DC along with the diplomatic shipments into safe houses the Awans maintained associated with the Pakistan Ministry of Health, and the Iraq Ministry of Health before that. Maybe there was nothing to this, but why would a guy like Imran Awan bringing weapons into the US for use against Deplorables be bringing in Pakistani doctors as well?

And I was seeing multiple pictures for the same person that were 20 to 30 years apart in age that were doctors of infectious disease, in these various Ministries of Health.

Maybe some of these photo pairs were son and father combinations, but I had spoken to a whistleblower at Fort Belvoir, who specifically told me the Awans were involved in a virus vaccine game in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Awans had something known as a Cage Code, which allowed them to trade with the Department of Defense.