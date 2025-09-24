I’ll start where the trail turns: Tyler’s Escape from Provo. We know Tyler stops for a Superman Blizzard at a Dairy Queen near the Provo Airport at 6:38 PM. We confirmed this with three different journalists who visited the location after Candice Owens broke the story.

Charlie is no stranger to private planes. And Charlie has a lot of ROTC “Armed Peers” on Utah university campuses, not “Armed Queers”.

Did the FBI and Utah State Police mix up their Challengers?

So follow Tyler Robinson straight to the rogue team of ATF that is still running Fast and Furious out of the Navajo Indian Reservation, and you at least get part of the assassination team.

You may recall that MonkeyWerx charts the odd Bombardier 300 making multiple trips to the gates of the Navajo Indian Reservation on the day of the assassination, with its transponder completely off for its last dark flight of two hours and thirteen minutes, departing fifteen minutes after Tyler received his Superman Blizzard.

Less known is that on the afternoon of the assassination, our citizen journalist team was already in St. George, parked between the airport and the usual ATF federal front office on the roundabout.

We had connected a rogue ATF team from Fast and Furious, operating out of the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona, immediately as the key ex-Feds running all covert ops in Utah.

We weren’t guessing. We took the same approach I always do—burn shoe leather, stake the choke points, let the logistics talk. If you’re running an operation, you still have to get your people home. Air in. Air out. St. George is the funnel.

We went public with that position—camera up, clear as day: “Airport’s right there, the office is right here. If the kid’s coming back, he has to pass us.” That’s not bravado; it’s simply telling the truth out loud and seeing who flinches.

At 8:33 PM, N888KG flies back to Provo from Page, Utah, so if Tyler was on the Bombardier with his Superman Blizzard at 6:54 PM, we know he went to Page, Arizona. Spending the night outside the Navajo Indian Reservation, where his ATF dad’s buddies have been running drug and guns since Fast and Furious, would not be a safe move.

They flinched.

Up to that moment, if you’re the planners, the easy glide path is: fly the white rabbit back under dusk, move him from the tarmac to the friendly office, shut the door, wipe the metadata, and sleep it off.

But the moment you see citizen journalists camped at the exact crossing, you call an audible. You don’t drive into a net when you can go around it.

That’s why I believe the rogue ATF players didn’t bring Tyler straight back to St. George. Instead, our researchers believe the team pivoted to a safe haven—the Navajo reservation—for one simple reason: it buys you time in a jurisdiction where outside agencies don’t move fast, and it breaks the expected timeline we’d already mapped.

A safe haven isn’t romantic; it’s practical. It’s the same logic you see again and again: if the rendezvous looks burned, step sideways to a place where the radios go quiet and everyone tells you to check with someone else.

Now, about the air. I flagged an evening flight pattern with a transponder gap—call it 6:54 PM to 9:13 PM—that looked a lot more like problem-solving than sightseeing.

If you know our researchers are sitting on the St. George roundabout filming your triumphant return, and you know we’ve said out loud where we expect you to return, you don’t land there. You divert. Page, Arizona. Then wheels on the road. Reservation overnight. Back to St. George at a time of your choosing, with a revised script.

Hence, no FLOCK camera or ALPR picks up Tyler driving three and a half hours on the freeway back to St. George (the license might be T455DE by the way, and authorities never put out a BOLO).

And that brings us back to Tyler. My read from day one: he’s the white rabbit—the noise-maker, the visual, the person the audience will chase while the real work happens in the dark quadrant. That doesn’t absolve him; it explains the role. The rabbit can be an accomplice, a patsy, or both. But his value to the operation is narrative—a clean, simple optic for a chaotic night.

Why do I think he had the means to be part of a more complex cast? Because of the networks sitting in plain view on campus: ROTC (Air Force and Army) pipelines for training and logistics; student services controlling space, access, and who “belongs” behind which doors and hatches; and the constellation of activist groups that, in practice, function as recruitment pools for people who like gear, training days, and tight-knit chats.

You don’t need a spy novel. You need a sign-up sheet, a range weekend, and a room where the same names keep appearing. I spent days talking to students at UVU who pointed to the same buildings, the same patios, the same corner near student services where a shooter could sit in a blind, fire, and be gone before the crowd knows where to look.

That corner bush? The one multiple witnesses flagged? It went missing right after. Landscaping as evidence management—happens more than you think. I don’t need a confession when the shovel tells me what matters. Is one of Shillman ZOA snipers in the bush, taking out Charlie to keep the Ukraine War going?

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/cindys-corners-zoa-president-vows-to-remain-true-to-israel-as-us-turns-left/

We have no idea yet. Shillman famously said “Take my name off the building” referring to Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Glendale, Arizona a week before the Kirk assassination.

https://littlesis.org/person/90906-Robert_Shillman

We certainly don’t think Shillman bankrolled an Israeli ZOA assassination team to meet N888KG in Page, Arizona, but the charge has been leveled against him.

The Contour Air plane, supposedly carrying the Mossad assassins, was indeed waiting in Page, Arizona, but our researchers are still challenging the “Mossad assassins” theory.

Here’s the other anchor I refuse to drop: forensics. Bullets do not chase fishhooks; they take straight lines. From behind the right ear to the throat is a straight-line geometry that matches what hunters see and Marines teach: the body locks when the spine is compromised, the head snaps, and the collapse follows.

If you believe the FBI’s convoluted bullet path, you probably believe N888KG was practicing stunt loops on its erratic back-and-forth flights all day long into the late evening to Page, Arizona, from Provo.

That line doesn’t run through “because the memo says so.” It runs through the right-side hide, downward to the stage, and out. When the body tells the truth, listen to it.

Back to the escape logic. If our very public presence in St. George spooked the plan, you split the timeline:

Afternoon : keep the public focused on the easy story—arrest theater, the “we’ve got our man” soundbite, a gun we can all argue about for weeks.

Evening : move assets under a transponder gap , come down on the reservation , take a breath.

Next day: return on your terms and deliver the “cooperative surrender” while the narrative hardens like quickset around the rabbit.

That sequencing also explains something else that never made sense to me: why the alibi chatter focused on the earlier flight (the one that’s easy to document) and not the late one (the one that isn’t). When you see a story get glossy around the easy half and foggy around the hard half, walk toward the fog.

If you want to run this like a real case, here’s how I’m running it:

Phones: collect every student video from the bowl. We map camera viewpoints and stitch a truth mosaic. Geometry: lock sightlines from the right-side hides to the stage with rulers and string—no spaghetti crimescapes. Doors/Hatches: compare pre- and post-event imagery. Which doors are open for thirty seconds and never again? Who controls them? Student Services at UVU? Training Logs: range days, ROTC rosters, student-services room bookings. Don’t ask who hates the speaker; ask who had the keys. Air/Auto: pull FBO logs, gate cams, Flock plates. If the Challenger never drove south that night, it didn’t. Prove it. Reservation Link: audit movements to and from Page during the gap, then match cell pings (where legally obtainable) to reentries the next day.

I keep saying Mississippi Burning 2.0—not as nostalgia, but as a standard. You flood the zone for 45 days, you rent the motel and the movie theater, and you put the crime boards where the public can see the string. You don’t fly to a funeral, sing “lone gunman” with the choir, and call that closure.

I didn’t pick this sequence because it’s dramatic. I picked it because it fits how people actually move when plans get burned—and because our presence in St. George forced the pivot you can see in the tape. If we hadn’t been there, the rabbit goes straight from runway to office, end of chapter, begin the sermon.

That’s why we show up first and talk later. That’s why I start with Tyler’s escape: because the escape logic exposes the plan logic. Put a camera on the funnel and watch who stops walking into it. That was the moment the story broke—not when anyone took a podium, but when citizen journalists stood where the getaway car was supposed to be.

Bullets travel in straight lines. So do good investigations.