President Donald Trump has made the claim on Truth Social that during the May ceasefire in Iran, the US has siphoned more that 100 million barrels of oil with 200 ships.

We don’t know what the market reaction will be this morning to this news. But clearly, if the Iranian regime reads the news, then presumably they know about the secret siphoning operation as well. I make the case here, removing all doubt in the world, that Iran controls any island in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz by taking control of those islands.

Controlling these islands from Navy ships and through air cover apparently has been successful enough to run the 100 million barrel siphoning operation as punishment for Iran’s support of international terrorism.

Still, the US hold on the Strait of Hormuz is tenuous from the air and two Navy destroyers.

Even given this overflight operation’s current success, this type of operation is not sustainable and provides no island escape for the imprisoned people of Iran.

Not only are Iran’s trapped citizenry without a close island refuge, the world deals with Iran at the point of a loaded gun.

Numerous oil nations rely on the Strait of Hormuz as their only market to the sea.

Taking the Hormuz island would punish Iran for international terrorism, provide a humanitarian corridor for youth being murdered in Iran today, and provide strategic oversight of the world’s most important trade bottleneck.

Here is the video overview.