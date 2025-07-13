1. Saturday, 28 June 2025 — the quiet before the breach

George Webb’s Saturday-morning livestream opened on the most innocent of details: Serena Harrison, a 42-year-old kindergarten teacher from Hayden, apparently slipped out of a backyard family cookout to get a last-minute food item.

Maybe she just went to the nearby Walmart for a last-minute item like a pharmacy refill. She would not be gone long, so she left her phone charging. That would be the last time the family would see the kindergarten teacher, Sarena Harrison, alive.

She left her phone on the kitchen counter, still charging, climbed into her white 2019 GMC Acadia (OnStar-equipped), and vanished. To her pastor-father, her husband, and the dozen relatives supervising kids on a plastic slip-and-slide, it looked like a ten-minute Walmart run.

The truth is no one knows why she left the family barbecue without her phone.

The clock started on Saturday at ≈ 14:00 local time. Unfortunately, she may have met a desperate mass murderer on the run who had killed his three beautiful daughters less than a month before. His name is Travis Decker, and I call his run to be seen in the small resort town of Coeur d’Alene - “Decker’s Run”.

Decker’s Run - A mass murderer, an ex-Special Forces soldier who killed his own children, is sighted in the Idaho forest just before the Idaho Firemen’s slaughter and the kidnapping of a kindergarten teacher. And nobody seems to care.

One thing is for sure - Wes Roley, the Brony Boy cited as the shooter holding three hundred law enforcement officer, most probably died at 3:16 PM on that fateful Sunday. The Brony Boy had to have made friends with a trained operative like Travis Decker for the hail of bullets to continue for another four hours.

Decker who was sighted in the Idaho panhandle just ten days before, seems to be another thing the Kootenai County Sheriff doesn’t care about much either.

The daughter of FBI false flag specialist Wayne Manis has called me a conspiracy theorist. Hmmmm.

By Saturday, June 28th ≈ 16:00, Sarena Harrison had been missing two hours from her “quick” errand. The family’s nervous calls were going to voice-mail; the Acadia’s OnStar ping on Sarena’s GM SUV had not yet been checked; Idaho law requires 24 hours before a civilian “missing-persons” report becomes official. Our researchers believe family members were told by dispatchers to “call back tomorrow.” Nothing felt urgent—yet.

2. Decker enters the frame

Travis Decker, 33, ex-Army “vanilla” Special Forces, had been living rough along the Priest River (unconfirmed) after the April murders of his three young children in Wenatchee, WA—murders almost instantly pinned on him.

Neighbours remembered a Ford F-150 with a faded 1st Special Forces Group bumper sticker; FBI Seattle issued a BOLO, but no flight-risk photo reached Idaho newsfeeds. Decker’s escape route, Webb argues, always aimed east: Priest River → Spirit Lake → Coeur d’Alene → 4th of July Pass → Montana border → Canada. What he lacked was a fresh vehicle and a hostage shield. Harrison’s open Acadia looked like the perfect upgrade.

3. Saturday, 28 June — 24-hour mark & unexplained sightings

15:00–16:30. A Spirit Lake resident reports an Acadia matching Harrison’s plates at the public boat-launch: an “older man with dark tactical beard” stepping from passenger seat into a moored aluminum fishing craft, a female slumped unconscious against the dash. Security-cam DVRs exist—but, as Webb notes, have not yet been released.

This dramatization is an exaggeration. The kidnapped kindergarten teacher was sighted at Spirit Lake with an “older man” Saturday afternoon. Was she under the duress of Decker?

4. Sunday, 29 June — 24-hour mark & unexplained sightings

13:00. Harrison’s family finally clears the 24-hour threshold and files the missing-person paperwork. Statewide BOLO goes out, but no public press conference; the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) does not mention Decker’s fugitive status or the Acadia’s trackable OnStar.

13:20. Does the GM Acadia OnStar ping from an uplake cove then go dark? Why wouldn’t the Sheriff be tracking GM OnStar? Webb’s hypothesis: Decker used the Acadia, and had Harrison drive Harrison (or restrained ) up Skyline Drive, a gravel route that joins Canfield Mountain Forest Road 332. Decker is now waiting for a smokescreen diversion to make his escape to Canada. A fire call goes into Kootenai County Fire.

13:50. Diversion begins. Two Fire Chiefs were shot along with a technical expert. As the Fire Chiefs bleed and Emergency Services respond, Decker waits for his move to escape. The Brony Boy fires a warning shot the ambush has begun. Rifle fire rains down for the next hour on the defenseless firemen.

14:00. First smoke columns are reported on Canfield’s south slope; by 16:15 Kootenai County Fire & Rescue dispatches Engines 191, 192 and three volunteer brush trucks (subject to verification) ; Battalion-3 incident-command software (locally preferred over Palantir-Gotham) is activated.

4. The fire that smelled like a diversion

Webb stresses the geography: all five fire-rigs had to crawl a single-lane logging spur. Fifty-year-old ponderosa duff torched quickly, but flames hugged the ground—the classic “distraction fire,” not a crown-run. Within ten minutes Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood radioed (subject to verification) :

“Unknown shooter, possible rifle, taking rounds from treeline—request law and med-flight—multiple wounded.” Another Firefighter screams “BT-3 down, BT-1 down. Taking fire. We need law enforcement”. BT-3 and BT-1 are Morrison and Harwood.

The “Brony-boy” narrative—that 20-year-old Wesley Roley appeared with a 12-gauge, argued for half an hour, and opened fire—never matched audio Webb later released: at least seven supersonic cracks, consistent with 5.56 mm or .308, not buckshot. Did the shot-timing overlap with the OnStar re-pings as it starts moving at 15:21? Roley’s own corpse lay face-down by 15:21—“dead at 3:16 p.m.” in sheriff’s transcripts—yet shots echo until ≈ 19:00. Two Battalion chiefs bled out dead, and the third fighting for his life is life-flighted.

Conclusion: Roley was a disposable cover, exactly as Timothy McVeigh used “John Doe #2” lore; the real shooter (Webb calls him the Palantir Identity) was still moving downhill.

5. Why the bird never flew

Webb filmed, at 16:30, the county’s Bell 407 Sniper-1 sitting cold behind Couer d’Alene High School—three SWAT marksmen smoking cigs. KCSO had 300+ officers from five agencies staged on 15th Street, yet no dragnet pushed uphill.

Standard fire-sniper doctrine (Vietnam-era FLIR, Black-Hawk minigun suppression) was ignored. Either tactical commanders believed the threat was over (not true) or a stand-down order existed to leave an egress corridor open, toward the North Trailheads that spit onto Dalton Avenue in the vicinity of a parking lot shared by Stupid Cow BBQ, Chevron-Express, and a shuttered RV-storage yard. CCTV from those businesses is likewise unreleased.

Webb: “That corridor looked hand-drawn—like someone needed the shooter off-mountain before dusk.”

6. The kindergarten-kidnapping hypothesis

Put together:

Kidnapping (Saturday 28 Jun 14:00). Decker forces Harrison to drive; phone left behind prevents triangulation. Lake transfer (Saturday 29 Jun ≈17:00). Acadia seen at Spirit Lake launch; Decker now has water safe haven? A cover to pull the boat out of the water the next morning? Is the GM Arcadia still pinging? Is it pulling a boat? Mountain hide (Sunday 29 Jun 13:00-16:00). Shifts to a camp above Canfield; may already be framed for an “accidental cabin fire” that spirals. Diversion fire (Sunday 29 Jun 16:00). Ignites ground-fuel; calls in responders; shoots chiefs to keep perimeter loose while he exfiltrates. Escape corridor (Sunday 29 Jun 15:21-19:30). Sheriff’s forces unknowingly (or knowingly) leave Dalton Trailhead unblocked; Decker and Harrison (still alive) exit in someone else’s waiting vehicle—possibly the same white Chevy/Acadia family “beach rig” later possible seen by Shoshone County hikers along the Coeur d’Alene River. “Help Me” pings (Monday 30th). OnStar re-activates briefly east of Cataldo, Shoshone County; system auto-flags distress but nobody arrives before (we don’t know when), when local deputies find the Acadia door-ajar, engine cold, and Harrison fatally shot behind the ear.

The massacre on the ridge thus served its purpose: every Kootenai and Shoshone cruiser was concentrated 20 miles west, spotlighting stumps and brush, while a single kidnapper slipped downriver.

7. Where was the Sheriff?

Dan Wilson—the man Sheriff Bob Norris beat in the last election—livestreamed that morning claiming he’d seen Norris on a boat on a local lake while radios screamed.

Webb, who arrived on site before the local Sheriff, has been questioned about how he knew to go right to the SniperCopter that never took flight. Webb says he expected an Antifa attack nearby.

Webb cannot prove the lake a possible abduction destination was Spirit Lake, but the timing matches the eyewitness who saw Sarena Harrison there at the boat dock with an older man. If true, only two plausible motives exist:

Quiet negotiation. Norris realised Decker held a live hostage and tried a surreptitious meet to avoid a Waco flashpoint; or

Quiet warning. Norris—knowingly or otherwise—signalled Decker that “heat is rising, get out now.”

Without release of dispatch logs, boat-launch surveillance, or Norris’ duty-roster, the gap remains speculation—though its optics are terrible.

8. The role of Jason “Pack-of-Lies” P*****k (FBI Coeur d’Alene RA)

Webb hammers on the “Vietnam problem”: since 1967 the Bureau boasts sniper-counter-sniper units and real-time cell/telematics. KCSO had only to request “geofence” OnStar data and Bureau flight. That did not happen; instead 48 hours elapsed before a federal communiqué even mentioned Harrison’s disappearance. Meanwhile local FBI feeds pushed the “Brony-boy shotgun” story—apparently scrubbed from airwaves once Webb posted rifle-crack audio.

If the Bureau knew OnStar coordinates by Saturday night, failure to act borders on gross negligence; if they did not know, Americans must ask why 21st-century deep-state surveillance never seems to rescue innocent citizens, only to retro-map suspects after carnage.

9. Citizen-journalism vs. institutional silence

By Tuesday morning (1 July) the only people on-camera, on-site were Webb, Momma Bear Carol, Data Dave, and Neighborhood News Tyrone are all converging on the Idaho Massacre scene to help in the research. Tyrone’s finds were the Butler-County volunteer-sniper whistle-blower and the DHS paid training lessons for Thomas Crooks. Meanwhile, locals look for spent 5.56 brass near Ridge 332. Mainstream Idaho stations recycled KCSO talking points. Requests filed under Idaho Public Records Act—dash-cams, body-cams, drone-feeds for 13:20-24:00 on 29 June—remain pending (or denied).

Against that vacuum Webb mapped:

fire-dispatch GPS traces;

YouTube hikes showing unguarded Dalton spur;

FAA flight-aware logs (no tactical helo departures until past 19:00);

cemetery notices confirming funeral of Harrison 8 July.

The more data surfaced, the thinner the official story sounded.

10. What the composite picture now looks like

Travis Decker was (is) a trained shooter with unknown sponsor, willing to kill. Sarena Harrison appears to be collateral—a convenient steering wheel and human shield, murdered only after she ceased to be useful. KCSO and FBI either bungled a textbook abduction response or chose optics (no “panic”) over rescue; their inexplicable stand-down gifted Decker hours. The Canfield fire-ambush fits a diversion template: disable local command (fire chiefs), pin first responders, and reopen a corridor to I-90. OnStar pings prove someone drove the Acadia deep into Shoshone County—far outside the supposed single-shooter cordon—while rifle-fire still rang on Canfield. All unreleased digital evidence (boat-launch DVR, sheriff’s lake location, dash-/body-cams, 9-1-1 recordings) would confirm or refute this chain, yet remains sealed.

Webb’s closing argument: “Strip away the smoke, you see kidnapping at the core. Everything else—the Brony-boy, the mountain fire, the press-conference theatre—looks like camouflage so a state-sponsored assassin could ghost north with blood on his hands.”