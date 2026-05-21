The Hunter Biden interview tomorrow with Candace Owens reminds us of the deep bioweapons connections Hunter and Joe Biden have with the notorious Azov Brigade and their network of biolabs in Ukraine.

Here is the five-minute explainer video that summarizes the 75-minute livestream I did today on this topic.

And who is the DNC’s henchmen whose US headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio only a short drive around America’s largest soft target, the Indianapolis 500? Ukrainian crime lord Igor Kolomoisky - Hunter direct contact in Ukraine as well as the Clinton Foundation President, Eric Braverman, when we sued and mothballed the Foundation in 2017.

Could these Ukrainian bioagents be vectored to cause mass sickness at an event like the Indianapolis 500 to embarrass Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. for cutting back on vaccine countermeasures and dropping out of the World Health Organization?

Isn’t this sort of launch of Live Exercises against Trump in an Election Year almost getting easy to predict with all the Comey, McCabe, Strzok holdovers at the FBI and CIA?