In a recent Truth Social launch of the movie, “My Son Hunter”, Devon Nunes, Donald Trump Jr, Robert Davi (Producer of “My Son Hunter”), and Peter Schweitzer seems to all simultaneously realize that Hunter Biden couldn’t be stupid enough to lose four laptops with national secrets on them.

How could even Hunter Biden lose four laptops with National Secrets on them?

While the laptop losing Hunter Biden makes for a great story with Hunter snorting cocaine with Russian prostitutes at the swanky Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard, everyone is starting to realize they might have been played now the Lost Laptop Tote Board is up to Four Lost Laptops.

For those keeping score at home, Hunter Biden has lost four laptops now with National Secrets after Journalist George Webb reported a lost Biden Blackberry from the US Senate in May 2017.

I reported a lost Biden Blackberry from the US Senate in May of 2017 on YouTube videos, almost live as the events were occurring.

In May 2017, Journalist George Webb identified Matt Gonter as the Defense Information Agency specialist configuring US State Department Blackberrys for Senators and Congressmen on Capitol Hill.

I also reported that the long-time Senate confidant of Joe Biden said they were for energy deals for Warren Buffet in Eastern Europe and Asia and even that Seth Rich worked for Warren Buffet in this energy enterprise. I had no idea that meant Rothschild Energy at the time.

Journalist George Webb also found a witness who reported government-marked laptops and Blackberrys, which may have been a Blackberry Server laptop and along with several other US State Department Blackberrys at the home of a Congressional aide Imran Awan.

Tony Bobulinski has confirmed that Blackberry was indeed used for energy deals with the Bidens.

The Rothschild Energy connections with Warren Buffet negotiating with the Chinese Energy company CEFC right of way for a Belt and Road pipeline to China and obtaining nuclear fuel for China Nuclear In Kazakstan.

George Webb identified US State Department Blackberrys might have been involved in dealings with China Nuclear Group (CEFC), using Hunter Biden as a Burisma (shadow) to obscure the true partners in the energy deals.

So far, witnesses like Tony Bobulinski and press releases of energy deals by Rothschild Energy have corroborated my initial reporting on these Biden Blackberry devices. Even some of the lost laptop information has proven helpful in corroboration. We shall see what future disclosures bring forth new information in the future.

Known for his acting roles as a Bond villain, Robert Davi produced “My Son Hunter”, the docu-drama. Davi says his girlfriend also found a Hunter Biden laptop, bringing the total to four lost Hunter Biden laptops.

I also had a whistleblower at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency telling me that “Whistleblower Nate Cain” had an FBI Top Secret Clearance as a courier for nukes and bios from Kazakstan in the Old Soviet Union, and that is where his operative Felix Sater was sourcing the bios and nukes to be brokered around the world for the Clinton Foundation.

George Webb went to the street Nate Cain lived on in rural Maryland to get his side of the story after he was a no-show on Hannity on Fox.

So, the current score in the Hunter Biden Lost Device World Series is Lost Laptops 4, Lost Encrypted Blackberrys With Government Markings 1.

Journalist George Webb at Chateau Marmont of Hunter Biden debauchery fame.

(at end of the email limit here - check the substack article for additional details of this story).