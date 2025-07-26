1 │ Setting the Stage: Sun Valley, Billionaires & the Empty Leather Chair

Good morning, folks— still here in Idaho —picture yourself in that lush, over‑stuffed conference chair at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley retreat in the same Idaho I am in now. To your left, Alex Karp of Palantir; to your right, Zuckerberg; straight ahead, Sam Altman.

Ten‑thousand‑dollar espresso machines hum in the hallway while private‑equity partners shuffle NDA packets. Our researchers found that Epstein first presented Directed Evolution at his 2011 MindShift Conference on Little St. James Island. Those investor conferences now seemed to have moved to Sun Valley, Idaho.

These leather-clad seats aren’t just about tech deals or social-media mergers—they’re where biodefense and predictive-policing AI quietly cross-pollinate. And sneaking into that mix, with his 2011 Directed Evolution Conference on Little St. James, is the long shadow of the late Jeffrey Epstein.