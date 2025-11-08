Washington, DC was stunned yesterday from Citizen Journalist research that a Capitol Police Officer may have planted the DNC Pipe Bomb.

You may recall we reported Ukrainian military presence in the group that threw the Capitol Gates from live reporting I did there in the real-time, livestream call.

Citizen Journalist Armitas identified Shawnee Kerkhoff through extensive analysis of J6 footage using gate analysis from her walk in a Capitol Police uniform compared with the walk of the J6 DNC Pipe Bomber, leading to a 94% match.

Shawnee Kerkhoff grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area, but that is not the end of the story. We will get to the Ukrainian connection in a moment.

We have verified indications that Shawnee Kerkhoff is an Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer for the US State Department, and she also works for the CIA in a Security detail for CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Shawnee Kerkhoff may have been deliberately embedded in CIA Director Ratcliffe’s security team to spy on his movements and activities.

The presence of many top Ukrainian military figures connected to Nancy Pelosi has long been confirmed for our live reporting at the Capitol Gates on January 6th, 2021. First, the Pelosi connection with Filmmaker Michael Vos, married to Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, making the J6 “Insurrection Next Door” film and walking Jake Chansley through the Capitol.

And then those Ukrainian military officers could have only gotten visas with the help of the Speaker of the House, who was present on J6th.

And of course, we have called out Ukrainian butcher Dybynyn, leading the January 6th “security force” and helping Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats throw the Capitol Gates in an attempt to smear President Donald Trump and assign responsibility to him.

We have identified Ukrainian Billionaire Crime Boss Igor Kolomoisky as the key oligarch bankrolling the Ukrainian “security squads” in Washington, DC, and other protest spots in the United States since 2018. I have written several books about Kolomoisky since 2018 to talk about his covert operations in the United States and overseas.

And now there is the question of Kolomoisky’s “Kindergarten” at the European Adoption Agency in Strongsville, Ohio, associated with disgraced FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

We covered Ukrainian and Russian troubled teens being adopted there. We also cover Ukrainian teens being matriculated near Columbus, Ohio, as a Ukrainian “security force” for Les Wexner, and for the security teams at Piketon Nuclear Reservation.

More on this later. We will dig deeper into the background of the DNC Pipe Bomber Shawnee Kerkhoff over the next few days.

https://youtube.com/live/-g_cvptqoo8

Part 1 — The Morning Broadcast and Its Central Theme

“Hello everyone, George Webb here.” That’s how I the livestream opened. The key theme was that, in my view, a “Ukrainian shadow” connects several unresolved stories — the January 6 attack ( New York Times ), the still-unsolved DNC pipe-bomber case ( FBI BOLO, Jan 5 2021 ), and the alleged killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.



I repeatedly cautioned viewers that much of what I was sharing was citizen-journalist informed speculation based on publicly available imagery and gait-analysis software. Iacknowledged that these are allegations, not confirmed findings.

The broadcast drew from footage collected by volunteer videographers near the U.S. Capitol on January 6. I said our community of “citizen journalists” compares movement patterns — a technique known in forensics as gait analysis ( Forensic Science International )— to hypothesize that a Capitol Police officer might resemble the unidentified pipe-bomber figure. I stressed that I did not claim certainty, only a “94 percent algorithmic match.”

Part 2 — Citizen Journalism vs. Institutional Media

I devoted early sections to defending citizen reporting. I contrasted volunteer sleuths with established conservative outlets like Blaze Media and named reporter Steve Baker, whom I accused of “credit-grabbing.” Regardless of personality clashes, my larger point echoed an older critique of mainstream journalism — that decentralized investigators sometimes surface anomalies first.



Academic research does show that open-source analysis groups have occasionally advanced investigations, such as Bellingcat’s early work on MH-17 ( BBC News ). Still, mainstream editors warn that unsupervised online collaboration can propagate misidentifications ( Reuters Institute, Oxford ).

In this context, I positioned his project as a “boots-on-the-ground” counterpart to official narratives — a mix of livestreaming, public-records work, and informal network analysis.

Part 3 — Introducing Shani (or Shauni) Kerkhoff

The most provocative section revolved around a person named Shauni Kerkhoff, allegedly a former Temple University soccer goalkeeper from Ohio. I cited publicly available athletic rosters ( Temple Owls Archives ) to establish that an athlete by that name once played there.

From that base I speculated — without documentary evidence but with unconfirmed several sources — that she now works in Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) or intelligence contracting.

No U.S. agency has confirmed such employment, and no mainstream outlet has reported it. Readers should therefore treat my DSS/CIA references as unverified, tenative claims.

I argued that this hypothetical link exemplifies what I call the “State Department shadow network” — security officers embedded in political events.

Scholars of U.S. foreign service note that DSS agents do occasionally support domestic dignitary protection ( U.S. State Dept. Fact Sheet ), but there is no public record connecting any DSS staff to the pipe-bomber inquiry.

Part 4 — The “94 Percent Match” and Its Limits

I spent several minutes explaining how the gait-analysis number emerged. According to him, a volunteer analyst nicknamed Armitas compared video frames of a Capitol Policewoman walking with those of the pipe-bomber surveillance clips released by the FBI in 2021.

Experts interviewed by The Washington Post have said that gait analysis can be helpful but cannot substitute for biometric confirmation ( Washington Post, Apr 8 2021 ). The FBI’s reward poster still lists the bomber as “unidentified.” Therefore, Webb’s 94 percent figure should be regarded as interpretive data from private software, not a verified law-enforcement finding.

Part 5 — Ukrainian Parallels and Historical Context

The broadcast’s broader claim was thematic: I suggested that Ukrainian actors have appeared in multiple disruptive episodes — from protests to cyber operations. I cited my prior reporting about Ukrainian liaison units working with U.S. security agencies.

It is true that Ukraine has received substantial U.S. security cooperation since 2014 ( Council on Foreign Relations ). But no verified evidence connects Ukrainian nationals to the Jan 6 riot or to the pipe-bomber incident. Multiple federal indictments for Jan 6 participants list only U.S. citizens ( U.S. Department of Justice Capitol Breach Cases Index ).

I presented the Ukrainian connection as a working hypothesis — a metaphorical “shadow” — rather than a proven chain of custody.

Part 6 — Metadata, Transportation Cards, and the “BlackBerry Line”

Mid-show, I revisited his earlier “Deep BlackBerry” research — his term for encrypted government communications devices allegedly misused around January 6. I described tracing an anonymous Washington Metro card back to a Capitol staffer, speculating that such cards allowed intelligence movement without ID checks.

Public records confirm that the Washington Metro uses reloadable SmarTrip cards ( WMATA FAQ ) , but there is no evidence of an intelligence “back channel.” The verified piece of history is that some Capitol Police officers were investigated for misconduct after Jan 6 ( AP News ). My suggestion of coordinated card-sharing remains uncorroborated.

Still, this illustrates his method — following metadata trails (tickets, cell IDs, entry logs) to look for unseen coordination.

Part 7 — Continuity of Government and Nancy Pelosi’s “Holy Relics”

In another segment, we described a theory that the pipe-bomber story served to justify a brief Continuity of Government (COG) transfer on Jan 6. I referenced Dick Cheney’s memoir In My Time ( Politico Review ), which recounts post-9/11 COG planning. However, little evidence shows that COG authority was invoked on Jan 6. The transfer of power proceeded constitutionally, as covered by NPR.

I used “Pelosi’s Holy Relics” as shorthand for what I view as selective storytelling by mainstream outlets focusing on office vandalism rather than security-state anomalies. This rhetorical flourish underscores his populist distrust of Washington insiders more than any documented policy action.

Part 8 — From Ohio to Bio-Security: Geographic Threads

The Ohio references filled a long mid-section. We connected Worthington Industries, a real metal-cylinder manufacturer ( Worthington Industries Official Site ), and nearby New Albany, Ohio, home to retail billionaire Les Wexner ( Forbes Profile ). He alleged proximity between industrial supply chains and “State Department distribution hubs.” There is no public evidence that Worthington or Wexner are involved in weapons trafficking; these are unsubstantiated associations.

Nevertheless, my instinct to map geographic overlaps between defense supply firms and political donors mirrors how professional reporters sometimes spot procurement stories ( see Reuters coverage of defense contracting data here).

I also revisited earlier speculation about bio-labs near Columbus — topics widely circulated online but repeatedly addressed by fact-checkers ( AP Fact Check, Mar 2022 ) showing no clandestine bioweapons work.

Part 9 — Citizen Journalists, Internal Feuds, and Accountability

Near the end, my tone shifted from investigation to introspection. I lamented feuds inside the citizen-journalist world, recounting disputes over donations and alleged personal misconduct among collaborators. This section underlined a genuine challenge in independent media — financial transparency. The Columbia Journalism Review notes that crowdfunding models can blur editorial accountability ( CJR Study 2024 ).

I framed his approach as moral perseverance: staying on-air despite technical disruptions and criticism. I thanked his small-donor community and reiterated that “you only need two hands — one for the coffee, one for the camera — to be a journalist.”

Part 10 — Takeaways and Analytical Perspective

Summing up, the livestream combined eyewitness reminiscence, pattern-matching speculation, and populist critique. The substantiated facts are:

The FBI still seeks the pipe-bomber suspect. No verified evidence ties any Ukrainian or U.S. official to that act. Charlie Kirk is alive; reports of his death Gait analysis from open-source investigators exists but remains unofficial. Citizen journalists continue to analyze Jan 6 footage outside institutional channels.

The unverified elements — CIA assignments, Ukrainian “death squads,” or DSS assassination teams — should be treated as allegations or narrative conjecture until independently corroborated.

Yet, my larger point—that information ecosystems now rely on decentralized observers—reflects a real shift in how Americans document government power. My broadcast, though controversial, illustrates the ongoing tension between grassroots investigation and institutional verification.

Conclusion (Condensed Reflection)

In this plain-spoken chronicle, the “Ukrainian shadow” serves less as proven conspiracy than as metaphor: a symbol for opaque trans-national security ties that citizen reporters fear but I cannot yet prove.

For readers, I recommend the responsible stance is skeptical engagement — follow the open sources, check the data, and separate evidence from inference.

That, ultimately, is what even my fiercest critics and his most loyal followers can agree on:

look at the footage, read the filings, and verify the metadata yourself.