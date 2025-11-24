George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George' Webb Task Force Orange Journal

DL
4m

Merci beaucoup, George,

law enforcement, military personnel, and mercenaries, and elected, selected, appointed, and hired grubmint self-servants who dutifully follow illegal and unethical orders to invade the privacy of, surveil, profile, harass, arrest, enslave, murder criticize, condescend to, and condemn innocent humans are not heroes and heroines.

they are zero-conscience, immoral pawns, sycophantic stooges, doing the dirty work of wannabe gods who are obsessed with pursuing and pilfering power, profit, and pleasure using a business model that intentionally and immorally causes harm, pain, suffering, abuse, censorship, starvation, terror, extortion, disruption, and death to innocent humans.

gory not glory

Let us recognize and name the thieves in our own lives.

Let us recognize how that pattern of abusive, destructive behavior is repeated on a national scale by "sadanists" - satanic sadists.

May we awake to danger then protect our Life, Liberty, and Private Property from psychopathic, parasitic pirates...

November 24, 2025

3:50am

