Part 1 – ROTC Cinematography and the Smith–Mundt Era

I wake up most mornings with the same ritual: coffee in hand, simultaneous sip to the big guy upstairs, and a quiet promise to keep digging where other people stop.

On this story, that digging starts with a simple disclosure Candace Owens made on on Friday - the only on-the-roof footage of Tyler Robinson isn’t from official UVU security cameras or the FBI.

It’s from kids in uniforms – cadets – doing what I call ROTC cinematography. This confirms my finding I made over two months ago on September 16th, only six days after Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The shooters and the cameramen come out of the same pipeline: Reserve Officer Training Corps programs on Utah campuses, which are designed to feed commissioned officers into the U.S. military while students are still getting their degrees. Wikipedia+1

When the public sees that rooftop clip on every network, they assume it’s neutral evidence. They don’t know we’re living in the age of the Smith–Mundt Modernization Act, where U.S. government information campaigns aimed at foreign audiences can now wash back over the American public through modern media platforms.

USAGM+1 I’m not saying every frame pushed to the wire is scripted at Langley; I am saying Congress loosened the guardrails in 2012, and that makes it a lot easier for “training videos” and “public affairs products” to become the de-facto record of a crime scene.

So when I call this a “false-flag film school,” I’m not being cute. You put military cadets behind the cameras, you feed their footage into a propaganda-friendly legal environment, and you get exactly what we saw: high-production-value clips of Tyler on the roof, Tyler running from the roof, but somehow never the key frames of Tyler actually firing. That’s a tell.

The evidentiary three seconds are missing, but the narrative three seconds are in 4K and around the world in minutes. That’s how modern information operations work: you don’t hide the camera; you own the camera. Congress+1

Part 2 – The Hill Air Force Base Question

From the beginning, I couldn’t shake one basic question: why did Charlie Kirk fly into Salt Lake City instead of the much closer Provo airport on the morning of his murder? Sixty to seventy miles is a long way out of your way when you’ve got a speech to give.

Local sources and screenshots I’ve seen – since yanked from social media – suggest he may have gone north to Hill Air Force Base that morning, a base tied into the maintenance and support of Minuteman III nuclear missiles and their replacement, the LGM-35A Sentinel. AFNWC+1

I can’t prove that visit yet, but when posts quietly vanish after a high-profile death, my reporter’s nose twitches.

Hill isn’t some random airfield with a gift shop. It supports parts of the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise, the same aging Minuteman III fleet that the Air Force and Congress are trying to swap out for Sentinel in what the GAO calls one of the most complex transitions the service has ever attempted. AFNWC+2Government Accountability Office+2

Anytime you’re moving nuclear hardware, you’re moving in a classified ecosystem with its own rules, its own sanction authorities, and its own security detachments ready to use lethal force if they think you’ve compromised the convoy.

That’s where the 75th Security Forces Squadron comes in – the folks whose patch keeps turning up in my research. These are the guardians of missile movements and base security, the people who live in the world where “sanction” isn’t a metaphor.

When I see an Instagram-style statement from that community expressing sorrow for the murder of a “presidential appointee” they say they just hosted, and then I watch that post vanish, it raises a very specific possibility: that Charlie wasn’t just a political commentator that morning. He might have been treated, at least briefly, as someone with eyes on things he wasn’t supposed to talk about.

In a nuclear modernization cycle already plagued by delays and overruns, that kind of loose talk can get someone marked. Business Insider+1

Part 3 – Minot, Global Thunder, and the Sanction Authority

You can’t talk about Hill without talking about Minot. Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is one of the big three missile fields that still host Minuteman III silos, and it has been a focal point for rolling in the Sentinel upgrade – new infrastructure, new launch facilities, and new security patterns. Wikipedia+2U.S. Strategic Command+2

Around the time frame we’re talking about, Global Strike Command was running Global Thunder 26, one of those high-alert exercises where aircraft, missile crews, and security forces are all spun up to simulate nuclear warfighting readiness. facebook.com+1

In a Global Thunder environment, a foreign military plane with diplomatic clearance dropping into Minot or its orbit doesn’t stand out the way it would on a quiet Tuesday. Everyone’s already moving: aircraft launching, missile crews drilling, security teams redeploying.

If you wanted to slip in a small team of foreign special operators under the cover of legitimate exercise activity, this would be the time to do it. That’s not a wild idea; the U.S. routinely integrates allied forces into major nuclear and air exercises, and the same Global Strike Command that runs America’s ICBMs also coordinates bomber task forces across NATO airspace. New York Post+1

Now add in something most Americans have never heard of: the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s escort and sanction rules around nuclear movements. The government’s own materials make clear that Minuteman III and Sentinel operations are treated as a strategic crown jewel, with specialized units assigned to protect convoys and facilities. AFNWC+1

In interviews we’ve conducted with people who’ve been on those convoys, they describe standing orders that sound simple and brutal: you interfere with a missile move, you risk lethal force on the spot. If Charlie really did visit Hill on a morning when Sentinel and Minuteman business were in motion, then any remark, any text, any podcast hint about those movements would be entering a sensitive zone I’d call “sanctionable speech.” I’m not saying that’s what happened; I am saying that’s the ecosystem we’re in.

Part 4 – Tyler Robinson, Armed Queers, and the Utah ROTC Grid

Let’s go back down from the missile fields to the campuses where this whole thing plays out on the ground. Utah is dotted with universities that host Army and Air Force ROTC detachments—Utah, Utah State, UVU, BYU—all feeding officers into the services. Wikipedia+2AFROTC+2

When we mapped Tyler Robinson’s movements, photos, and social circles, what keeps popping up isn’t some amorphous “trans community” narrative the cable shows love. It’s ROTC patches, military rifles, and a fascination with explosives and sniper culture.

The group people describe as “Armed Queers” doesn’t look, from the receipts I’ve seen, like a random social club. It looks like a covert recruiting channel layered over ROTC networks, much the way foreign conflicts today use “volunteer battalions” and international legions to pull in motivated young fighters with a taste for adventure.

Ukraine’s foreign-fighter units and Russia’s mercenary pipelines have made that model normal in our news cycle; it would be naive to think American security services and their partners aren’t tempted to adapt the same playbook at home. Wikipedia+2Ildu+2

So when I see Tyler photographed with a keffiyeh, shouldering anti-tank weapons at Hill with “Uncle Mikey,” and later connected by rumor streams to trained foreign operators in Utah, I don’t see a lone troubled kid. I see a potential diversion team – the school-play cast in a production where the real shooters don’t appear in the playbill.

And when the only proof of his rooftop actions comes from ROTC cameras in the middle of this military-saturated ecosystem, while official video conveniently fails to answer basic evidentiary questions, my instinct as a reporter is to label that “alleged evidence,” not settled fact. Today’s Military+1

Part 5 – ISR Jets, License Plates, and the Deplorable Database

Now we get to the planes that won’t go away. The pattern we keep seeing with the Egyptian Dassault trijets—tail numbers like SU-BTT and SU-BND—isn’t a couple of random VIP flights. It’s a multi-year pattern of visits to American political events, church gatherings, Turning Point rallies, and funeral services, often in pairs, often with diplomatic immunity.

That’s not proven in the pages of the New York Times; that’s my working map built out of flight-tracking, eyewitnesses, and cross-checked tail numbers. But when I look for a technical mission profile that fits, I keep coming back to airborne ISR and data hoovering.

Why? Because we already know law-enforcement and homeland-security agencies are feeding massive databases with automated license plate readers, facial recognition, and cell-phone metadata, often with the help of private vendors. Palantir, for example, has been documented integrating license-plate databases, driver-license photos, and other state records into tools used by ICE, local fusion centers, and major police departments. The Guardian+3VICE+3WIRED+3

Border Patrol and CBP have quietly plugged into nationwide ALPR networks, sometimes piggybacking on local police systems to scan plates far from any border, while companies like Flock Safety brag about billions of vehicle scans a month. Wikipedia+3KMBC+3PBS+3

Layer on top of that the Department of Homeland Security’s network of “fusion centers” – nearly 80 state-run intelligence hubs designed to merge federal, state, local, and private-sector data into unified dossiers. Wikipedia+3Department of Homeland Security+3Department of Homeland Security+3

Once you realize those centers already pull in plate scans, social-media posts, and commercial data, it’s not a stretch to imagine an airborne collection layer feeding them even more. My hypothesis is simple: if you fly a pair of ISR-equipped jets over a rally, park them in race-track orbits, point ALPR cameras and device-sweep antennas downward, and then marry that haul to credit-card records in a place like Wilmington, Delaware—a credit-card capital in its own right—you’re not just tracking one suspect.

You’re building what I’ve called the “Biden Delaware Deplorable Database,” a Golden-Dome-lite system for mapping who shows up for Trump, Vance, Gabbard, and anyone else the security state quietly tags as “problematic.” migrationpolicy.org+2Reuters+2

Part 6 – EastMed Gas, Egypt, and the Buffett Question

If this were just about cameras and cadets, it would be bad enough. But when I follow the money, the flight map keeps bending back toward the Eastern Mediterranean and a big pile of natural gas. Israel’s Leviathan field and neighboring plays in the Levantine Basin have turned that patch of sea into a geopolitical slot machine, with Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and Egypt all jockeying to turn offshore gas into pipeline exports to Europe. Wikipedia+2Reuters+2

Recent deals have Egypt locking in tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Israeli gas over the coming decades, positioning Cairo as both a regional energy hub and a critical liquefaction corridor. AP News+4Reuters+4Financial Times+4

That’s the backdrop for Egyptian VIP missions and trade delegations to the U.S., some of which barely register in local press beyond boilerplate economic announcements. When I see an Egyptian military-linked jet with diplomatic immunity quietly drop into the American heartland—Nebraska, for example—and I know that U.S. investors and conglomerates have long played the middleman in energy and weapons deals, I start wondering who’s in the room.

The polite version is “energy cooperation” and “regional stability.” The impolite version is: who’s brokering the EastMed-through-Egypt gas flows, who’s talking about surplus U.S. missile systems as bargaining chips, and who’s in charge of keeping the American public from connecting those dots. IISS+2Global Energy Monitor+2

I’ve said openly this part is speculative. I can’t show you a mainstream article that says, “Warren Buffett met an Egyptian delegation on Plane SU-BTT to carve up Minuteman III carcasses and EastMed gas transit fees.”

What I can show you is a nuclear modernization program bleeding money, an Eastern Med gas corridor that keeps bouncing between pipeline dreams and Egyptian LNG realities, and a pattern where the same countries’ military and intelligence services keep showing up over U.S. political events. When economics, energy, and covert aviation start sharing the same metadata, that’s at least a story worth telling. Arab Center Washington DC+3Reuters+3Business Insider+3

Part 7 – BYU, UVU, and the Dairy Queen Clean-Out

Let’s zoom back down again to Utah asphalt. If you’re going to run a coordinated operation—kill team plus diversion team—you need a place to rehearse. BYU’s practice fields, just down the road from UVU, are the kind of semi-secluded, fenced-in bowls where a group of “security contractors” can run drills without attracting too much attention, especially in a football-mad state.

College football itself has become a stage for demonstrating all sorts of new security gadgets, from drone detection at stadiums to coordinated camera networks feeding law-enforcement fusion centers in real time. Wikipedia+1

Right across from that practice field sits a shuttered Dairy Queen that looks less like a franchise closing and more like a forensic scrub operation: security cameras ripped off walls, recipe books scattered in the lot, cleaning-supply debris piled up as if six different crews had taken a whack at sterilizing the joint.

Anyone who has read about how ALPR and citywide camera networks are used to reconstruct people’s movements will understand why a team of foreign operators might not want their faces preserved on every soft-serve machine in Utah County. Logic(s) Magazine+2Wikipedia+2

Again, none of this is in a neat DOJ press release. What I have are timestamps, bus schedules, drive times between the closed Dairy Queen, UVU, and the Provo airport, and a Challenger jet that miraculously squeezes in multiple round-trips to the Navajo reservation and back on the day Charlie dies.

In a world where federal agencies already rely on private ALPR networks and Palantir-style platforms to pull plate data from thousands of cameras across dozens of states, using a few days at a college practice field to sync an ISR-equipped kill team with a local diversion crew is not far-fetched. It’s just the next logical step in a surveillance state that treats every parking lot and drive-thru as potential sensor grids. KMBC+3ABC7 San Francisco+3WIRED+3

Part 8 – Candace, France, and the Pressure on Whistleblowers

If you want to know whether you’re over the target, watch who starts taking incoming. The minute Candace Owens began asking pointed questions about those Egyptian flights, the diplomatic immunity, and why they kept shadowing Erika Kirk’s events, the death threats and smear campaigns cranked up.

Public coverage tried to frame the fuss around her comments about Brigitte Macron’s appearance, but anyone who’s watched European and Ukrainian foreign-fighter networks knows that French security institutions, including the Foreign Legion and intelligence services, live at the crossroads of covert war-fighting and information operations. Wikipedia+2Foreign Legion+2

The way modern media works, you don’t rebut a line of inquiry like “Why are these jets following this couple 73 times?” with data; you drown it in noise. You seed stories about someone’s temperament, their marriage, their style, anything but the metadata of diplomatic flights and ISR payloads.

We’ve seen similar tactics when activists and reporters push too hard on policing algorithms, fusion-center abuses, and private vendors like Flock Safety or Palantir; the institutional reflex is to say, “Nothing to see here,” while quietly expanding the very programs people are asking about. migrationpolicy.org+3Campaign Zero+3Brennan Center for Justice+3

That’s why I keep talking about building a different kind of newsroom: a charette-style investigative hub where independent journalists—from Tennessee YouTubers to London researchers to German data hounds—can share raw findings in real time on equal footing with the old-school editors.

The big outlets will cover Sentinel cost overruns and EastMed gas deals; they’ll write about Border Patrol’s domestic license-plate dragnet; they’ll even run occasional pieces on Palantir’s reach into ICE. KMBC+4Reuters+4ABC7 San Francisco+4 What they won’t do is put that into one coherent narrative that says: if you talk about the wiring behind these systems and you have a big enough audience, you may become a problem to be solved.

Part 9 – Golden Dome, Nuclear Modernization, and the American Phoenix

When Donald Trump floated the idea of a “dome” over America to stop missiles and drones, it sounded to a lot of people like another piece of political hyperbole. But in the defense-industry world, Israeli systems like Iron Dome and the Rafael “Drone Dome” counter-UAS package are very real export products, pushed through joint ventures and U.S. co-production plants in places like Arkansas. IISS+2Global Energy Monitor+2

Wrap that in the ongoing Sentinel-versus-Minuteman mess, and you start to see why a domestic “Golden Dome” data architecture—tying together fusion centers, ISR collection, and missile-defense vendors—would be catnip for contractors and their political patrons. Government Accountability Office+2Reuters+2

The American Phoenix Program is my label for this fusion: 85-plus fusion centers hoovering domestic data, private companies fusing it with credit-card and telecom records, airborne ISR platforms building movement profiles, and missile-defense and anti-drone systems waiting in the wings as the hardware justification.

DHS itself boasts that fusion centers exist to merge data from federal, state, local, and private sources into a shared intelligence picture; civil-liberties litigators are now warning that ALPR and face recognition have turned that picture into a near-continuous location log for millions of people who’ve never been charged with a crime. ABC7 San Francisco+4Department of Homeland Security+4Bureau of Justice Assistance+4

In that world, a charismatic young conservative like Charlie Kirk isn’t just a pundit. He’s a nodal point—a guy whose rallies, donor events, and campus tours give you pre-sorted lists of politically engaged Americans, many of them skeptical of the very security state building this dome. If he starts asking hard questions about why Egyptian ISR jets with diplomatic immunity keep showing up at his events; if he learns too much about how Golden-Dome-style tech is being trialed on his own followers; if he figures out that visits to missile bases and foreign delegations are part of the same tapestry—then the Phoenix Program has a problem.

I’m not saying that’s definitively why he was killed. I am saying that’s the kind of collision I’ve watched for years in other countries, from Middle-Eastern gas politics to Eastern-European mercenary wars. Wikipedia+3Reuters+3Financial Times+3

Part 10 – Why the Hill AFB Visit Matters, and Where We Go From Here

So we come back to the narrowest, most concrete question in this whole maze: did Charlie Kirk visit Hill Air Force Base on the morning of his murder, and did that visit show up long enough on social media to leave a ghostly trail before someone yanked it? I don’t have a Washington Post story to wave at you that answers that.

What I do have is a pattern: ROTC cameras instead of neutral CCTV, foreign ISR jets instead of ordinary charter flights, nuclear-modernization bases like Hill and Minot in the background instead of generic airports, and a domestic surveillance architecture already documented by mainstream outlets and official agencies. Department of Homeland Security+5AFNWC+5AFNWC+5

If Charlie visited Hill, saw or heard more than he was supposed to about Minuteman movements or Sentinel deployments, and then started connecting that to the ISR flights shadowing his wife’s schedule, he may have crossed an invisible tripwire.

Under the sanction logic that governs nuclear convoys and Q-level programs, you don’t need a courtroom standard of proof to act; you need a box to check in a classified system that says “this person has become a problem.”

We know from public reporting that the nuclear enterprise is under enormous financial and schedule pressure, with the CBO projecting nearly a trillion dollars in nuclear-force costs through 2034 and watchdogs warning about Sentinel overruns. Reuters+2Government Accountability Office+2 People don’t like sunlight in those conditions.

My job isn’t to tell you I’ve solved the case with a smoking-gun document; if I had that, you’d already see it. My job is to lay out the metadata: ROTC cinematography replacing independent evidence; ISR jets and diplomatic immunity circling political events; fusion centers and Palantir-style platforms turning license-plate and credit-card data into permanent dossiers; Eastern-Med gas deals and missile-defense exports humming in the background while nuclear bases host foreign visitors. Wikipedia+6VICE+6WIRED+6

When I put that on the wall in our citizen-journalist war room, the picture I see is an alleged American Phoenix Program that treats people like you and me as data points in a risk model—and treats someone like Charlie Kirk as a potential leak in the dam.

That’s why I keep talking about charettes, about harsh-reality YouTubers and London researchers and German coders all on the same Zoom wall, about building an “X-Files for the news” where ordinary citizens can watch the sausage being made. The official story will always be lone gunmen, random rage, or unfortunate coincidences.

The alternative is a slow, careful reconstruction of events that mainstream outlets will only touch sideways: a reconstruction that keeps asking who benefits from Golden Dome, who profits from Sentinel and EastMed, who signs the contracts with Palantir and the ISR vendors—and who dies when they start asking those same questions out loud.