PART I — Did Candace Owens Get Targeted By “Charles Redshield”, AKA Mossad General Danny Rothschild?

When informants like Candace Owens, a recent whistleblower, “Mitch, stumble into high-level security meetings at one of America’s most secret and high-security intelligence bases, it is because someone wants you to know what they know.

For eight years now, our research network has reported that Mossad General Danny Rothschild has been infiltrating Ft. Huachuca with “leaky ISR contractors” for 10 years, and that defense contractors have been involved in collecting facial recognition, phone device information, and personal vehicle information of suspected “domestic terrorists” in a program called “Operation Blackjack.”

The colonels at Ft Huachuca can print DIA Informant identities like the Catholic Church could print Indulgences in the time of Luther, so the fact that Candace Owen’s whistleblower, Mitch, got credentials to get on Ft Huachuca doesn’t surprise me one bit.

If Mossad General Rothschild wanted to embarrass Candace Owens, he could simply have an informant like Mitch feed Candace Owens a false story about a sighting of Erika Kirk and her Head of Security, Brian Harpole, at a high-level military meeting the day before her husband’s murder at Ft Huachuca.

I am not saying this is what happened with Candace Owens’ “Mitch” whistleblower. Still, it is hard to believe that, after a 35-year separation from Ft. Huachuca, Mitch would just fall into this meeting behind high security at the Army base.

We believe it is far more likely that Danny Rothschild has been the mentor of Erika Kirk’s mother at AZ-Tech, an ISR defense contractor for the Department of Homeland Security, so Erika is familiar with the facility to draw Mitch in.

We believe Erika Kirk’s mother’s mentor was Jenna Ben-Yehuda, the woman who Charlie Kirk replaced on the US Air Force Academy’s Advisory Council earlier this year.

Laissez Faire Lounge on Substack has an excellent article pointing to the connections of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden’s Air Force Secretary, and the Truman Project For National Security to Mrs. Ben-Yehuda.

Here are some of the videos I have done about Mossad General Danny Rothschild's infiltration into Ft Huachuca’s surveillance technology over the past eight years.

NetACS is the front company run by Mossad General Danny Rothschild.

https://youtube.com/live/J_bcBR1wT0A

Why Mossad Targets US National Laboratories

When I hear claims about foreign access to U.S. national laboratories, I don’t start by asking who did it. I ask, “Where did Danny Rothschild have breakfast today?”

Perhaps more importantly, we ask why these places are always in the crosshairs. National labs sit at the intersection of science, defense, energy, and prestige. They attract global talent, publish openly, and collaborate internationally—by design. That openness is also the risk.

Mainstream reporting has repeatedly documented that labs face persistent challenges balancing collaboration with security, especially as research becomes more networked and data-driven (New York Times, “U.S. Labs Struggle to Balance Openness and Security”).

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/04/us/politics/china-espionage-labs.html

The podcast’s starting premise—that labs are attractive targets—is not controversial. It’s the how that matters.

PART II — Catching Up With Mossa General Rothschild In Aerospace And Surveillance Contracting

My “RedShield” podcast does not present indictments or classified evidence. Instead, it advances a pattern claim: that sensitive labs are repeatedly penetrated not through dramatic spycraft but through routine hiring and contracting pathways.

These pathways are porous enough that access can be gained without triggering alarms. That framing mirrors concerns raised in mainstream coverage about how espionage cases often hinge on disclosure failures rather than break-ins (Reuters, “How Espionage Cases Often Begin With Paperwork”).

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-espionage-cases-often-begin-with-paperwork-2019-11-05/

The key point: the podcast alleges systemic vulnerability, not a single mastermind, but Mossad General Rothschild comes pretty damn close to that description.

PART III — Leaky Contractors, Not Clandestine Agents

National labs rely heavily on contractors, visiting researchers, and temporary staff. Oversight varies by contract and role. Erika’s mother’s role at AZ-Tech at Huachuca’s drone surveillance tech could easily explain her connection to Israel’s Golden Dome technology. Government watchdogs have warned for years that contractor vetting is uneven across federal research environments (Government Accountability Office reporting, summarized by AP). Maybe this is the loophole General Rothschild exploited for Charlie Kirk’s mother and AZ-Tech.

https://apnews.com/article/energy-labs-security-gao-report-8f4a6c5e8b9d4e6c9a7b2f4e5d3c2a1

If access is the issue, contractors are the logical place to look—without assuming malicious intent.

PART IV — Hiring Pipelines and Name Variants

Did General Rothschild, er, I mean, Charles RedShield use “identity fog”: name variants, dual affiliations, shell consultancies, and academic partnerships that complicate background checks? This isn’t speculation. Investigations into past cases show how undisclosed affiliations—rather than fake identities—have been central to prosecutions (Wall Street Journal, “Undisclosed Ties at U.S. Research Institutions”).

https://www.wsj.com/articles/undisclosed-foreign-ties-us-research-11602192000

These surveillance systems, built for speed, are ill-suited to detect complexity, it seems.

PART V — Espionage Cases vs. Collection Environments

I want to draw a sharp distinction between classic espionage and what I call “collection environments.” Espionage cases end in arrests. Collection environments persist quietly. TPUSA stadium gatherings are collection environments. Mainstream security reporting supports the idea that modern intelligence gathering often focuses on incremental data access rather than theft of a single secret (The Atlantic, “The New Age of Espionage”).

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2019/01/china-espionage/579448/

This distinction doesn’t prove wrongdoing—but it explains why risks can go unnoticed.

PART VI — What History Actually Shows

There have been confirmed cases involving national labs, with Johnathan Pollard being the most famous, with Star Wars secrets funding the development of the Raphael and Elbit Golden Dome technology. There have also been many false alarms and overreaches. But now Mike Huckabee is acting as a Trade Representative to Raphael and visited Pollard in Israel before visiting the NATO front lines in Poland. You don’t have to be a metadata expert to predict a false flag about to happen there.

DOJ cases typically revolve around disclosure violations and export controls, not covert cells (Department of Justice coverage summarized by Reuters).

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-espionage-idUSKCN1UD2QF

History suggests vulnerability for collection operations like the TPUSA events, while the big busts happen every twenty years or so for the massive weapons system transfers.

PART VII — How Our Investigators Test The Rothschild “Patterns”

Good journalism doesn’t accept pattern claims at face value. It tests them with metadata: dates, employers, contracts, and funding sources. We keep drilling down on Danny Rothschild’s Huachuca infiltration activities year after year, with Bruce and Nellie Ohr being the most famous at MITRE Corporation. You may also remember MITRE was involved in 9/11 FAA and FBI databases.

Media scholars emphasize separating correlation from causation when patterns feel persuasive (Columbia Journalism Review, “How Journalists Should Treat Pattern Claims”).

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/patterns-journalism.php

Journalism asks what records corroborate Rothschild’s machinations, and we keep stacking up the receipts.