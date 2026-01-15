Opening Theory — The EMP Game and the Rare Earth Payoff

Before you get lost in personalities, clips, and cable-news reactions, you have to understand the underlying theory. Compromise sells weapons systems. Erika Kirk has been making movies at Ft Huachuca since 2010, according to three different sources, and it seems Candlewood Compromise has been the working title ever since.

Strip the story down to mechanics, not motives. The EMP game—when played seriously—is not about a single weapon or a single base. It’s about redefining what counts as viable technology.

Here’s the logic as it’s understood inside procurement and testing culture. If you can credibly argue that modern warfare includes a realistic electromagnetic pulse threat—from nuclear detonation, directed energy, or high-altitude disruption—you can instantly cast doubt on an entire generation of electronics.

In Erika’s three-year movie project called “November Renaissance” at Ft Huachuca, the month of re-election for US Senators and Congressmen, by the way, she always seems to be in the right place at the right time to sell a new weapons system.

Avionics, guidance systems, communications gear, sensors: all of it becomes legacy overnight. Not because it stopped working yesterday, but because it might fail tomorrow under a new threat model.

Fort Huachuca matters in this theory because it sits at the intersection of intelligence doctrine, electronic warfare testing, vendor evaluation, and training. It is a place where threat models are operationalized—where “what if” becomes “test this.” Once testing standards change, procurement standards follow. And once procurement standards change, budgets follow.

That’s where war metals become obsolete. Copper-heavy designs, conventional alloys, older circuit architectures—anything that can’t be plausibly described as EMP-resilient gets stamped noncompliant. That stamp doesn’t just affect weapons in the field; it affects factories, inventories, maintenance contracts, and upgrade paths. A single shift in standards can wipe out billions in sunk costs.

Now comes the payoff. EMP resilience pushes designers toward materials with very specific electromagnetic and thermal properties—rare earth permanent magnets, specialized alloys, advanced composites, miniaturized components that can tolerate spikes in current and voltage. These materials are not interchangeable commodities. They sit in narrow supply chains, often dominated by a small number of producers.

So when EMP becomes the framing threat, rare earths don’t just become important—they become unavoidable. Demand spikes not because someone flipped a speculative switch, but because compliance requires them. Prices rise because substitution is limited. Control concentrates because qualifying suppliers takes time, capital, and regulatory blessing.

In that light, the EMP game isn’t mystical or conspiratorial. It’s structural. Define the threat, redefine the standard, obsolete the old, mandate the new—and watch the materials upstream surge in value. That is the lens through which Fort Huachuca, EMP testing, and the rare earth payoff have to be understood before any individual story makes sense.

Part 1 — The Truth Spoiler Advantage

I used to think being first was a penalty. Now I know it’s an advantage. When you arrive before the press tents, before the anchor scripts, before the “consensus” is delivered like room service, you get the only thing that matters: the unedited moment.

I seemed to be the only journalist interested in actually going to Ft Huachuca. Today, Candace Owens confirms Erika has indeed been to Ft Huachuca many times during the filming of a military espionage film made there.

Director Clayton Haugen filmed “November Renaissance” at Ft Huachuca with Erika Kirk.

The theme of the corporate espionage movie was using nanotech to dominate the competition in various markets.

I’ve been first plenty of times—Butler, Orem, January 6, and the hotel-lobby worlds where the real networking happens—and the best part is watching how quickly a tidy story collapses when a pair of boots and a camera are already there.

Institutional outlets eventually show up, but by then the narrative is already trying to outrun the footage. That’s when being early becomes a kind of insurance policy for reality. (Columbia Journalism Review has written about how early independent reporting is often sidelined until institutions can re-validate it internally: https://www.cjr.org.) (facebook.com)

Here’s the trick: the “official story” depends on timing. It needs a clean runway—hours or days where no one credible is filming in the corners, asking the boring questions, writing down names. When you spoil that runway, you don’t have to shout. You just have to exist. That’s the joy of it. It’s not rage; it’s craft.

You put your finger on the scale for truth by showing up early, and suddenly the pre-arranged narrative has to work harder, lie cleaner, or retreat into vagueness. (Mainstream outlets have acknowledged the professional impulse to wait for institutional verification even when early facts are available on the ground: https://www.nytimes.com.) (instagram.com)

I’m not chasing “media darlings.” I’m chasing the moment before the story gets dressed up. When the big outlets arrive later, they often bring polish, but polish is not proof. Proof is proximity—what you can film, what you can smell, what you can ask while people are still surprised you’re there.

And surprise is where mistakes are made: slip-ups, unguarded remarks, badges worn loosely, vendors talking too freely in a lobby line. (CNN has acknowledged early-reporting gaps and reliance on incomplete information in fast-moving events: https://www.cnn.com.) (youtube.com)

That’s why I’m upbeat about being first. Because being first means you get to ruin the lie before it settles in like dust. And once you’ve learned to enjoy that role—spoiler for the truth—you never need permission again.

Part 2 — The Arms Race Trick: Obsolete the Last Generation

If you want to understand the modern arms race, don’t start with patriotism or fear. Start with product cycles. A lot of this game is a managed treadmill: make yesterday’s gear obsolete, sell tomorrow’s gear as salvation, and keep the budget flowing by keeping the threat just vivid enough.

That’s not a partisan claim; it’s the basic physics of procurement in an era where electronics, software, and sensors evolve faster than tanks ever did. Even the Pentagon’s own recent acquisition memos emphasize speed, iteration, and rapid replacement of legacy pathways—because the tempo of technological change forces the machine to move that way. (DoD’s acquisition transformation materials describe accelerating fielding and continuous modernization: https://media.defense.gov/2025/Nov/10/2003819439/-1/-1/1/TRANSFORMING-THE-DEFENSE-ACQUISITION-SYSTEM-INTO-THE-WARFIGHTING-ACQUISITION-SYSTEM-TO-ACCELERATE-FIELDING-OF-URGENTLY-NEEDED-CAPABILITIES-TO-OUR-WARRIORS.PDF.) (media.defense.gov)

What happens when you tie that modernization treadmill to a single vulnerability—like EMP, cyber, or signal interference? You get a master lever. If you can credibly argue that a class of systems is vulnerable, you can push an entire inventory into the “replace now” category.

That’s why EMP talk keeps returning: it’s a credible catastrophic scenario with a clean narrative arc—one burst, everything fails, rebuild everything. Former CIA Director R. James Woolsey has been a prominent voice warning about EMP risks in testimony and public remarks. (Example testimony and discussion of EMP threats: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IF/IF00/20130521/100883/HHRG-113-IF00-Wstate-WoolseyA-20130521.pdf.) (docs.house.gov)

The point isn’t that every warning is wrong. The point is that every warning can be monetized. Vulnerability becomes a sales funnel. “Hardening” becomes a service industry. Testing becomes a gate you can charge people to pass through.

In that world, “Execute phase three—find, fix, finish” isn’t just battlefield talk; it’s business talk: find the vulnerability, fix it with a contract, finish with a new product line. (Reuters has covered how the Pentagon is investing in critical inputs for weapons systems and electronics as part of national security strategy: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/pentagon-keep-working-with-us-rare-earths-projects-us-defense-official-says-2025-07-15/.) (reuters.com)

So I follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold—not because it’s poetic, but because it’s practical. The money trail is the story trail, and the story trail is how you spot when the arms race is being used to obsolete the last generation so somebody can sell the next.

Part 3 — EMP as the Universal “Invalid Stamp”

EMP is the perfect narrative lever because it’s technically real and operationally terrifying. The Congressional EMP Commission has warned for years that a high-altitude EMP could damage critical infrastructure over a wide region. (Executive report: https://www.empcommission.org/docs/empc_exec_rpt.pdf; House archive summary: https://commdocs.house.gov/committees/security/has204000.000/has204000_0.HTM.) (empcommission.org)

But here’s the part that matters for the procurement treadmill: if you convince decision-makers that EMP risk is urgent, you can mark huge swaths of existing electronics as noncompliant or unready. That’s the “invalid stamp” logic—one threat model, and everything needs a redesign. And redesign means components, materials, vendors, consultants, training pipelines, conferences, testing ranges, and the whole ecosystem that feeds on the refresh cycle.

Woolsey’s public focus on EMP risk shows how this narrative gets traction across policy and security circles. And in recent years, EMP and “black sky” scenario planning has been formalized into exercises by resilience-focused organizations. (EIS Council describes Black Sky exercises built around extreme hazards like EMP and cyber disruption: https://eiscouncil.org/what-is-a-black-sky-exercise/ and https://eiscouncil.org/black-sky/.) (eiscouncil.org)

Now, in your text, there’s also the claim-space: that a documentary involving EMP featured a person named Erika Kirk alongside Woolsey, and that this became part of an online storm. I can’t validate every claim embedded in internet churn, but mainstream reporting has noted the existence of viral claims and that the clip is tied to an EMP-themed documentary context rather than an official CIA briefing. (Example of mainstream coverage discussing the circulating clip and documentary context: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/erika-kirk-seen-in-old-cia-video-truth-behind-viral-claim-amid-charlie-kirk-death-row-it-keeps-getting-worse-101768005200362.html.) (hindustantimes.com)

Whether the personalities are central or not, the structural point is: EMP is the perfect pretext for large-scale modernization. It obsoletes the old generation in one argument, and that’s why it keeps coming back.

Part 4 — Rare Earth Metals: The Quiet Chokepoint

If EMP is the invalid stamp, rare earths are the new ink. Modern weapons and platforms increasingly depend on high-performance components—permanent magnets, specialized materials, miniaturized electronics—that sit deep inside supply chains most people never see.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has been blunt: rare earth elements and other critical materials are “essential building blocks” in many DoD weapon systems and enable high-performance capabilities. (GAO-24-107176: https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-24-107176.pdf; GAO overview: https://www.gao.gov/blog/critical-materials-are-high-demand.-what-dod-doing-secure-supply-chain-and-stockpile-these-resources.) (gao.gov)

Mainstream news has covered how this dependency has turned into a national-security scramble: the Pentagon investing directly into rare-earth and magnet supply chains, trying to reduce dependence on China.

Reuters reported that the Pentagon is continuing investments in critical minerals projects, including unusual moves like taking a stake in MP Materials, to secure inputs for weapons systems and electronics. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/pentagon-keep-working-with-us-rare-earths-projects-us-defense-official-says-2025-07-15/.) (reuters.com)

When you combine rare-earth dependency with the “obsolete the last generation” logic, you get a powerful mechanism: declare a new standard (EMP hardening, new radar bands, new guidance, new drone swarms), then make the compliance path run through materials and manufacturing bottlenecks. That’s why rare earths aren’t just a mining story; they’re a control story.

And mainstream outlets have openly described the stakes: the Pentagon’s rare-earth magnet deals are framed as efforts to undercut China’s dominance and secure supply for defense and industry. (Wall Street Journal reporting on Pentagon rare-earth magnet investment: https://www.wsj.com/business/mp-materials-enters-multibillion-dollar-partnership-with-defense-dept-c8f9f806.) (wsj.com)

This isn’t abstract. Reuters reported the MP Materials–DoD deal and the emphasis on NdPr materials critical to magnet production, with price floors and long-term commitments aimed at stabilizing supply for strategic uses. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/business/mp-materials-partners-with-department-defense-boost-us-rare-earth-magnet-supply-2025-07-10/.) (reuters.com)

Part 5 — “Mine to Magnet” and the New Electronics Economy of War

The phrase “mine to magnet” is the tell. It’s the admission that the war economy now depends on domestic control of inputs that used to be treated as commodity trivia. DoD messaging has explicitly described efforts to build a “mine-to-magnet” supply chain because rare earth permanent magnets show up across defense capabilities. (DoD news: https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3700059/dod-looks-to-establish-mine-to-magnet-supply-chain-for-rare-earth-materials/.) (war.gov)

And mainstream reporting has treated this as a headline-level national story. The Wall Street Journal described the Pentagon’s unusual move to invest in rare-earth magnets as a way to counter China’s dominance. (WSJ: https://www.wsj.com/business/mp-materials-enters-multibillion-dollar-partnership-with-defense-dept-c8f9f806.) (wsj.com)

The Associated Press has reported on government investments and private financing aimed at accelerating U.S. rare earth magnet production, framing it explicitly as supply-chain hardening in response to geopolitical risk. (AP: https://apnews.com/article/vulcan-reelement-rare-earths-us-government-investment-17647d7219ab8b8098fce5fc66975fdd; and AP background on countering China: https://apnews.com/article/rare-earths-critical-minerals-trump-china-tariffs-edf8ff79ec97d7245f64afa9f9ac713a.) (apnews.com)

If you’re trying to understand why avionics and military electronics suddenly become the center of gravity, this is why. The weapons aren’t just missiles and drones—they’re the supply chains that decide whether a missile and drone can be built, hardened, repaired, and replenished at scale.

Part 6 — Fort Huachuca: Where Doctrine Meets Vendors

Let’s be careful and precise here. Fort Huachuca is openly known as a major U.S. Army intelligence and electronic warfare hub; that’s public and uncontroversial. What’s interesting to a reporter is not secrecy—it’s convergence: training, testing ranges, vendor ecosystems, and doctrine in one place.

Army materials and career resources describe the Electronic Proving Ground (EPG) at Fort Huachuca as managing developmental testing for electronic warfare, with numerous range complexes used for collaboration with DoD and other agencies. (EPG description: https://www.atecciviliancareers.com/organizations/epg.) (atecciviliancareers.com)

The Army has also documented events like Vanguard 23 at Fort Huachuca, bringing government, commercial, and joint partners for multi-node experiments in peer-threat environments. (Army.mil: https://www.army.mil/article/266007/vanguard_23_connects_fort_huachuca_testing_and_training_commands_vendors_and_joint_mission_partners.) (army.mil)

This is where my shoe-leather bias shows up: if you want to understand how a modernization story becomes a money story, you don’t just read about procurement—you watch the vendor flow. You look at badges. You listen to what people assume is “safe small talk.” You track who keeps showing up because the test gate is here, the training gate is here, and the contracts follow the gates.

Part 7 — “Find, Fix, Finish” and the Drone Age

“Find, fix, finish” is classic targeting language. In a drone-and-sensor era, it becomes a production model too: find targets with ISR, fix them with persistent tracking, finish with precision. The more your battlefield is information, the more your weapons are electronics, and the more your electronics depend on materials and supply chains.

This is why EMP and interference are such central anxieties in modern doctrine. A single disruption doesn’t just break a device; it breaks the command chain. Woolsey’s descriptions of EMP as strategically catastrophic reflect why policy circles obsess over hardening. (Woolsey testimony on EMP threat framing: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IF/IF00/20130521/100883/HHRG-113-IF00-Wstate-WoolseyA-20130521.pdf.) (docs.house.gov)

And it’s why “black sky” exercise culture exists: resilience planning for scenarios where communications and power collapse. (EIS Council on Black Sky hazards and exercises: https://eiscouncil.org/black-sky/.) (eiscouncil.org)

So when you say, “They can hide the drones, but they can’t hide the cost,” you’re on the right axis. The cost shows up in contracts, in materials, in stockpiles, in corporate deals—and Reuters and AP have reported those deals as part of the strategic response to supply vulnerabilities. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/business/mp-materials-partners-with-department-defense-boost-us-rare-earth-magnet-supply-2025-07-10/; AP: https://apnews.com/article/7efe8b903b9668433d7c0a60be50b8c9.) (reuters.com)

Part 8 — MindWar, Perception, and the Continuity Problem

You asked earlier about “MindWar.” The relevant point for this summary isn’t fandom—it’s continuity. PSYOP doctrine treats perception as terrain. That logic didn’t start with social media and it didn’t end with Cold War scandals. It evolves.

When I read the Senate-era record on behavior influence research, the big lesson isn’t a single smoking gun. It’s the architecture: subprojects, cutouts, euphemisms, destroyed files. That’s why I’m always careful about what I claim as certainty. The Senate record itself explains why a full record can be impossible. That pattern—fragmentation and deniability—is widely documented in mainstream historical reporting on intelligence abuses. (Reuters coverage of how intelligence responsibility was fragmented in that era is a starting point: https://www.reuters.com.) (millercenter.org)

But here’s the upbeat twist: that fragmentation doesn’t stop you. It just changes your method. You follow supply chains, budgets, test ranges, vendor ecosystems, and public deals. You don’t need a secret memo if the money is screaming.

And today, the money is screaming about rare earth magnets, supply dependence, and strategic vulnerability. The Washington Post has argued that rare earth chokepoints expose military risk and require urgent alternatives. (WaPo opinion: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2025/11/28/rare-earth-minerals-china-us-military/.) (washingtonpost.com)

Part 9 — The Ledger, the Audit, and the New “Receipts” Era

Your lyric about the “ledger and a light” is the right metaphor for where this is going. In an era of giant procurement, giant supply chains, and giant influence campaigns, the audit trail is the most democratic weapon the public has. It’s not glamorous, but it’s decisive.

That’s why I treat hotel-lobby reporting as serious. Because networks don’t only live in classified rooms. They live in ordinary places—conference hotels, vendor meetups, training corridors, procurement briefings. The mythology says “spycraft.” The reality says “travel receipts.”

Mainstream reporting on the rare earth scramble has turned into a live case study for this method: Reuters and AP have both reported on government investment structures, price floors, and corporate commitments designed to rebuild domestic capacity and reduce reliance on China. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/pentagon-keep-working-with-us-rare-earths-projects-us-defense-official-says-2025-07-15/; AP: https://apnews.com/article/china-trade-war-rare-earths-trump-restrictions-5daa16fa0fb59d9633df7ebb14901cad.) (reuters.com)

So yes: follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold. But don’t ignore the materials. The future of weapons is the chemistry of supply chains.

Part 10 — The Summary Spine: Test, Scale, Deny

Here’s the logic spine I keep coming back to: test it, scale it, deny it, compartment it, repeat. That’s lab logic. Then it becomes field logic. Then it becomes procurement logic. And before long, it becomes culture—because perception management is always downstream of who controls the platforms and the inputs.

The modern twist is that rare earths and critical materials have become the quiet throttle on the entire system. When Reuters reports the Pentagon’s push into critical minerals projects, it’s not a sidebar. It’s a map of the next decade of defense economics. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/pentagon-keep-working-with-us-rare-earths-projects-us-defense-official-says-2025-07-15/.) (reuters.com)

When the Wall Street Journal frames rare-earth magnet deals as a strategy to undercut China’s dominance, it’s telling you that the arms race now runs through industrial policy. (WSJ: https://www.wsj.com/business/mp-materials-enters-multibillion-dollar-partnership-with-defense-dept-c8f9f806.) (wsj.com)

And when the EMP Commission warns, in plain language, that an EMP threat could have catastrophic consequences, it explains why “hardening” is such a profitable word. (EMP Commission executive report: https://www.empcommission.org/docs/empc_exec_rpt.pdf.) (empcommission.org)

That’s why I’m glad to be first. Because the fastest way to beat a pre-arranged narrative isn’t to argue with it. It’s to get there early, film the unvarnished reality, and let the receipts do the work.