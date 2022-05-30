Journalist George Webb was given an encrypted Blackberry from the US Senate for a possible younger relative of Ambassador Bill Taylor of Ukraine. The long-time Biden advisor said bioagents may have been used in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.

Journalist George Webb has long believed that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were the bioagent brokers for Ukraine for the 2014 Maiden Coup and possibly the brokers for the Wuhan outbreak of CoronaVirus.

Parnas and Fruman share IP addresses with FBI Counter Intel Agent Peter Strzok and Executive Of Burisma, Alan Apter.

Journalist George Webb tracked Parnas and Fruman’s IP addresses to Army Material Command in Huntsville, Alabama.

We may have won the battle this week at the World Health Organization in Geneva, but not the war. Tedros got only two of his crowns - his first crown was his “re-election” for another five years. His second crowning was the immediate use of new, assumed emergency powers to declare a “public health emergency of international concern” in Ukraine. The third crowning - international emergency powers for Tedros for all 194 WHO Member nations did not happen. That was the battle that was won.

Journalist George Webb at the Geneva Press Club at a rare Saturday afternoon Press Conference on a national holiday weekend in Switzerland.

To be honest, it was a little like pulling teeth to get other journalists to come down from Geneva from the party atmosphere in Davos, Switzerland happening at the same time. I called this the Davos Diversion.

I did not achieve my objective of getting other journalists to realize the WHO Secretariat is the key power center of the WHO, not Tedros. I have said the “Strategy” area of the WHO Secretariat is actually a front for a small group of Atlantic Council, NATO, and State Department insiders, and they use the front name of Virginia Benassi.

Since late 2019, we have pointed to Ambassador Bill Taylor’s machinations with encrypted Blackberrys potentially “releasing the Kraken”, i.e. - conducting a live virus exercise, in Wuhan, China through Ukrainian partners. I may have met with a relative of Bill Taylor in May of 2017 who confessed on behalf of the Bidens that they used these encrypted Blackberrys for various Ukrainian energy deals.

Was Ambassador Bill Taylor authorizing the “release of the Kraken” in Wuhan, or was Bill Taylor reacting to the “release of the Kraken” in Wuhan on September the 11th in an air conditioning system at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? We don’t know yet. But we do have evidence that the Defense Information Agency located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia knew there was a “release of the Kraken” in October of 2019.

Most of the records of the US military personnel from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's early detection efforts of CoronaVirus in September of 2019 have been Classified by the US State Department. And it certainly seems to be a cover-up of worldwide proportions, given the global impact of sitting on this information for over six months.

Was a Ukraine team dispatched to “release the Kraken” while simultaneously a DTRA team was dispatched from Ft. Belvoir to “detect the Kraken”? It appears that may be exactly what happened.

And of course, Deborah Birx and ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield’s PEPFAR was there at the Ambassador Bill Taylor meeting with the Ukraine Ministry of Health. A smoking gun for the “release of the Kraken” in Wuhan? We don’t know yet.

We certainly need to know more about this potential “release the Kraken” meeting.