In his 2020 book, “Spray It In Dutch”, Author George Webb predicted Erasmus Lab would add a deadly Furin Cleavage site would be added to the MERS virus to create a “MERS-2”, much like the SARS virus added a Furin Cleavage site to become SARS-2 or COVID-19.

MERS Furin Cleavage is very similar to SARS and SARS-COV-2 Furin Cleavage sites. The main difference in the deadliness of MERS is the attachment of the DPP4 receptor instead of the ACE2 receptor.

MERS is far more deadly than SARS or SARS-COV-2.

You may remember that DARPA cutout Moderna patented the manmade Furin Cleavage site in 2016, making the later appearance of the never before seen sequence an extremely unlikely natural occurrence.

I dubbed the Furin Cleavage site the “smoking patent” for the now famous Wellcome Trust-Erasmus Lab-Fauci Corona Coverup Emails. Moderna applied for the very unique “smoking patent” in 2016, years before it later appeared in the Corona pandemic in 2019.

A Furin Cleavage site was first detected in the MERS virus in 2016, and confirmed in 2019. Journalist George Webb predicted this virus would be weaponized in a 2020 book entitled “Spray It In Dutch”.

Sportswriter Grant Wahl died of MERS-like symptoms during his reporting of the 2022 World Cup Match in Qatar in the Netherlands vs Argentina match.

Adding to the irony of this tragic death of a sportswriter who covered eight previous World Cup tournaments was the fact is his wife, Celine Gounder, is the key advisor to President Joe Biden on CoronaVirus.

Did Journalist Grant Wahl die of MERS-2?

World Cup fans were warned by the WHO of MERS which has been renamed “Camel Flu Virus”.

A second journalist now has also died at the World Cup Games of unknown causes.

Dr. Gounder is also in charge of the response to the next SARS-MERS pandemic for the White House, in addition to her frequent commentaries on the importance of vaccines and vaccine booster shots.

The sudden death of Gary Wahl who was standing and laughing during the exciting extra time ending of the Netherlands - Argentina World Cup match has led some to speculate his “bronchitis” somehow triggered a heart attack.

Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, prominently features vaccination cartoons depicting strength in response to Corona related viruses like SARS and MERS viruses.

We will continue to follow up on this story as events unfold.

George Webb visited the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam and interviewed persons employed there.

Journalist George Webb has alleged the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam plans to add Furin Cleavage sites to a host of different influenzas, CoronaViruses like SARS and MERS, and to a variety of hemorrhagic fevers.

MERS-2 seems to have been renamed “Camel virus” to hide its lab creation origins.