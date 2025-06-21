Vance Boelter’s two victims before the 2026 Minnesota Senatorial Campaign were really Farmers and Labor.

Vance Boelter and his Praetorian Guard Security worked for Governor Tim Walz and the previous Democratic Governor.

Boelter took out the two leaders of the party, killing Representative Melissa Hortman and critically wounding Senator John Hoffman.

The Democratic Farmer and Labor Party was the Party of both sets of victims in the Boelter’s Praetorian Guard shooting.

The DFL in Minnesota spoke pragmatically to the farmers and laborers of the State. Can we afford free health care for immigrants right now? they considered. Instead the Minnesota DNC and the National DNC want overthrow with “No Kings”.

A Walz employed assassination squad, Praetorian Guard Security, had just taken out the top two DFL leaders in Minnesota. What better time to leverage the deaths as cause for revolution the next morning? It was Ellison’s America Phoenix Program in action. Dead farm and labor Democrats that were yet to be buried could be ignored in the moment of political expediency. Dead bodies be damned. Time to play the victim.

Melissa Hortman, the ex-Speaker of the House, actually voted with the Republican to say no to free healthcare for immigrants. She was shot dead within the week.

Even Senator Amy Klobuchar tried to convince Melissa Hortman to lean more left. Nothing worked. Melissa Hortman marked herself for death in the Democratic Party of Minnesota.

I covered Antifa supporter Keith Ellison going to Minnesota to radicalize the Democratic Party in April in 2017 by recruiting and activating terrorist groups in Minneapolis with the FBI.

I followed Ellison from DNC where he carried a military grade encrypted Blackberry to effect a Phoenix Program of fear to push for world government and UN Replacement Police.

I warned of Boston Bombing false flags like Andy McCabe orchestated in Boston and Portland, Oregon, and I warned of murder as a tool to terrorize party members to tow the radical agenda line.

These slides are from 2017. All that has come to pass and more in Minnesota. The true target - farmers and laborers and their pragmatic thinking who reject the UN Replacement Police.

No matter. Ellison is hell bent in breaking the tradition of police that come from Minnepolis neighborhoods.

The UN Replacement Police know more about WEF objectives for farmland. His own gun runners, George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, were recast as victim of police brutality and racist cop.

I tracked all thirty five radical Democrats with the UN Replacement Police agenda with their military encryption on Capitol Hill. I saw through their Phoenix Program to create mayhem for people screaming for the IN Replacement Police agenda. That’s what Ellison was sent to Minnesota to do That’s what Tim Walz wants.

Karen Bass here in Los Angeles is just another pea in the UN Replacement Police pod. Get in the way with pragmatic thinking, and you are dead.

Their methods are as old as the Phoenix Program in Vietnam - mirder, mayhem, fear, the introduce a militarized replacement police to take power. Our citizen journalism school, a victim of Antifa targeting with droves descending from Detroit, stands as a safehouse for Farmers and Laborers from the radical onslaught.

George Floyd’s brother was in Geneva days after Floyd’s murder pushing the UN Replacement Police agenda through creating Article Five intervention to protect civil rights. That’s the radical modus operandi, and we will be tracking them all the way to the Ballot Box in 2026.