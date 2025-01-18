You probably don’t know the youngest American ever to become a Billionaire or his company, Scale AI. But his name is Alexsandr Wang, and Scale AI does the AI training and data labeling for drone surveillance imagery for the Department of Defense and NATO for the Ukraine War.

On January 7th, the day of the Pacific Palisades fire, I hinted at Scale AI’s involvement in analyzing drone imagery related to the fire, similar to how Scale AI analyzed drone imagery in the Ukraine War.

My former boss at Sun Microsystems, Eric Schmidt, who went on to run Google, is the key sponsor of Alexsandr Wang, subcontracting Google’s sensitive warfare AI work out to Scale AI.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/04/technology/google-letter-ceo-pentagon-project.html

My former and then deceased research partner, Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, warned of an AI drone program to be used against the people of the United States called MAVNI - Military Assets Vitally Needed In Case of Insurrection.

https://myattorneyusa.com/immigration-news/defense-secretary-mattis-indicates-that-dod-is-looking-for-ways-to-save-mavni/

General Mattis went to Silicon Valley to subcontract the AI and drone pieces of the program in 2018 to Eric Schmidt at Google with a slightly renamed program called MAVEN.

https://www.wesa.fm/science-health-tech/2019-09-03/cmu-quietly-hosts-project-maven-offshoot-through-army-ai-task-force

Eric Schmidt subbed out MAVEN to Scale AI and Palmer Lucky’s Anduril for drones when Google employees objected to using AI for warfare after 2018.

Scale AI’s testified in 2023 that DoD need a “new pathfinder project” like Maven to keep the development of warfare AI going.

Eric Schmidt, through the Defense Innovation Board (DIB) and later the NSCAI committee at National Security at the Biden White House, subbed out MAVEN to Scale AI.

This tweet was in the afternoon before we knew the Palisades Fire would be catastrophic. I am not implying here that Alexsandr Wang had any foreknowledge of the Palisades Fire, but I am saying that individuals in Santa Monica who are closely associated with the World Economic Forum did have that foreknowledge.

Our researchers quickly homed in on the Chinese partner in the controlled burn of the Pacific Palisades, Deep Seek Labs. More importantly, we identified Deep Seek Labs’ modus operandi with the Berggruen Institute, which uses fire for ethnic cleansing worldwide. Scale AI is also a strategic partner of the World Economic Forum.

Scale AI had just finished a Fire AI live exercise pilot in Los Angeles on January 1st called FireAId. A small fire broke out on New Year’s Eve near the St. Ynez Reservoir, which may have been intended to be the catastrophic version of the event, but Santa Ana winds did not cooperate with the arson.

We would not be so lucky on January 7th. I was in Santa Monica with both Peter Duke and Jessica Duke that night of the high winds, and the only choice they had was to evacuate and go back the next day to see the results of the fire.

Scale AI was a key strategic partner in reading drone and military vehicle imagery of the Department of Defense in the Ukraine War.

In my estimation, this was the critical time when the controlled burning occurred, even though one elderly man with a garden hose could save his home with only swimming pool water and a small pump. My visit back to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood at first light the following day was blocked by Police.

I expressed suspicions that Deep Seek and Scale AI were running a live exercise in California during my January 3rd talk in Silicon Valley, but I did not know at that time that both Deep Seek Labs and Scale AI were running a live fire exercise in Pacific Palisades.

I had reason to believe and expected a “live exercise” in Santa Monica, one city to the South of Pacific Palisades. I was preparing for a more Antifa-like attack on the 3rd Street Promenade near True Car’s old headquarters, which had occurred previously in Santa Monica in 2021.

World Economic Forum live exercises can take the form of Antifa riots breaking every window on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica (like they did in 2021) or in the form of the controlled burn of the Pacific Palisades. I missed by one village in my anticipation of WEF shenanigans.

I went to Santa Monica on January 6th before the fire because I believe Suchir Balaji had meetings there regarding a new start-up in neurological image processing, and other members of his party include key Scale AI individuals who were experts in computer vision and extensive image processing in general including battlefield image processing.

I am not saying Suchir Balaji or any of the members of the Catalina hiking party of January 18th to the 22nd knew of the forthcoming live fire exercise, but other individuals in Santa Monica who they may have met with did. Here is an excerpt from my Substack at the time.

I will continue to look into the Scale AI and Deep Seek Lab AI live fire exercises in Pacific Palisades during the catastrophic fires. Tucker Carlson stopped short of this topic with the mother of the murdered Suchir Balaji. I won’t.