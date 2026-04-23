The Candace Owens Alibi Machine for Joe Ken’s gun-running operatives in Syria is working overtime right now. And the gun runner alibis are getting longer, more boring, and more phantasmagorical.

We will translate the signal from the noise in this latest attempt to concoct alibis for Joe Ken’s cohort of Syrian gun runners.

Our researchers extracted the key intel from the latest rambling three hour fake confessional - the standard shipment lot to Syria and Lebanon was 50,000 gun, probably shipped in that lot size numerous times over an eleven year period.