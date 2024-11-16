https://x.com/eveforamerica/status/1857515103010115603

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is accusing President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to run the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) of being a Russian spy. This latest DWS smear of Gabbard comes after we outed her spy ring in Congress eight years ago.

Our researchers tied the encrypted communications that Wasserman-Schultz's aide configured for forty-five different congressional Representatives on key Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees to the same encrypted devices used by a company called PTech in the preparations for 9/11.

Mossad General Danny Rothschild was connected with supplying the 9/11 hijackers through a Mossad operative who was the cousin of the Flight 93 pilot, Ziad Jarrah.

We recommend that ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard's first executive action on Inauguration Day be to release all 9/11 and PTech files to bust this Spy Ring on Capitol Hill.

Donald Trump came close to busting the Debbie Wasserman-Schultz spy ring in Helsinki in July 2018 when he was asked about Shultz’s aide, Imran Awan, leaking Terabytes of Classified and Top Secrets to Pakistan. Trump called him the “Pakistani Mystery Man,” but then Trump could not follow up because of stepped-up attacks from the Mueller Investigation.

Bill and Hillary Clinton paid for the defense of Wasserman-Schultz’s aide, and Awan was given an informant’s agreement to avoid imprisonment. ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard would do well to look into Awan’s 7,000+ illegal logins to Congressional Servers and his transfer of Terabytes of Classified and Top Secrets to Pakistan.

I have written extensively on this Debbie Wasserman-Schultz spy ring on Capitol Hill for eight years, and I would gladly work for free for ODNI Director Gabbard on this Investigation.

We must not forget the leaking of Top Secret documents to the Pakistani DSTO, the Department of Science and Technology. Pak DSTO had two weapons programs for the Wuhan Institute of Virology for both Anthrax and CoronaVirus.

Interesting how the Terabytes of Classified and Top Secret information about Anthrax and CoronaVirus in 2014-2017 from the US Congress to Pakistan and then on to the Wuhan Lab ended up with a CoronaVirus Lockdown in 2019 through 2023 in the United States.

The NanoTech Medical Center Wasserman-Schultz’s aide was sending Terabytes of information to was under the sponsorship of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, a man whose father was a terrorist for the State of Israel.

ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard could “run the table” of Deep State false flag operations from 9/11 to CoronaVirus should she choose to declassify the encrypted messages that made them possible. Yes, encrypted communications to subjugate the American people in fear and dismantle the Constitution still matter.

Notes -

Mossad General Danny Rothschild was Nick Jacobs the morning of 9/11 in Windber, Pennsylvania, to organize an Anthrax Hoax so Dick Cheney could temporarily assume the Presidency under Continuity of Government to lift the ban on offensive bioweapons research.

Nick Jacobs wrote a book about how the small lab near the crash site of Flight 93 was the first to get dark fiber with supercomputer connectivity to the Walter Reed Army Hospital, put together by the man who designed Star Wars. This Star Wars research led to the Navy Rail Gun, which may have been deployed on the same bluff where Flight 93 crashed.

Pakistani Intelligence ISI Notes - Charlie Wilson’s War to Enron To 9/11

The last time we got this close to outing the Haqqani Blackberry network, we had 9/11 and the Building involved in the Enron SEC investigation fell down by itself.

Pak ISI Bagman for 9/11