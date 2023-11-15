My memories of going to Washington DC in April 2017 are that it was still very cold when I arrived there. I had been chasing a spy ring of six people from the comfort of my Portland, Oregon home, and now it was time to go to Washington. I had sold two homes, and I made the decision to devote the $750K in proceeds toward citizen journalism and catch the bad guys.

In two months, I had found physical evidence of a Senate encrypted Blackberry and two fact witnesses testifying they were Government Blackberrys connected to Imran Awan, the spy ringleader.

Success came quickly, almost too quickly. i thought I had tamed Washington in a fairly abrupt manner, in only four months, delivering four indictments for the spy ring in Congress.

I’m very proud of the fact that I was able to deliver four indictments to the American people in less than four months. I had knocked on all the doors, found all the key witnesses, bagged all the incrimination physical evidence, despite some rather childish and jealous behavior on the part of my news producer.

I found the key witnesses. I had the physical evidence of Senate encrypted blackberries, I had all the key witnesses lined up with video testimony, and now the FBI was backing my investigation up with indictments. At that time, I thought Washington was an easy city to crack at the time.

Looking back at the thumbnails of the videos I made every day, I thought I had cracked open the DNC scheme of selling the old Soviet weapons stock pile of nukes and bioagents to oil, rich, terrorist nations of the Middle East, and China.

I went to Congressmen and Senator’s offices every day to tell the story of the DNC’s machinations, asking for hearings to expose the corruption. After all that Summer, I had four indictments in hand, and a criminal trial pending for the ring leader of the spy ring that Fall.

In the sweltering summer heat of 2017, I made numerous stops to talk to my contacts at the White House, and talked to military brass all over DC, trying to get an audience for investigations into the Awan Spy in Congress.

In the Fall of 2017, I had already initiated a class action lawsuit against the DNC. I had the require numerosity of over 800 litigants, and I had diversity in representation in 350 of the 435 Congressional Districts, and in the fall of 2017, I felt we could not be stopped. But I soon found how petty jealousies would undermine my efforts take down the DNC, not the efforts of their defense lawyers.

Key evidence I had uncovered included Blackberrys used by the Senate to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, which had also been used previously to orchestrate the Arab Spring a host of other covert weapons deals. This key evidence, instead of being presented in the best possible light to Congressional investigators and the DC Court, was pixelated and undermined in credibility to a filmmaker who I helped get started in social media. Because the filmmaker was pixelating the key smoking gun, the Senate Blackberry, the whole class action was tainted, and the daily, petty diatribes from the filmmaker demanding more money and attention didn’t help either.

The responsibility I felt to every American and especially veterans who had fought in the Soviet era as a bulwark against Communism was slipping through my fingers.

I just spent three day with a Marine Colonel who spent thirty years directly advising the Joint Chiefs of Staff on new methodologies of land, sea, and air warfare. His father was also a Marine Colonel who served in combat in three different wars. I didn’t have the heart to tell him the DNC was brokering the hard won spoils of war from the five decade conflict with the Soviets to the oil, rich nations of the Middle East, including nuclear fissile material and bioagents.

Now the filmmaker has come clean, finally publishing the key witness in the Senate’s picture after six years of withholding it from me Finally the Blackberry is unpixelated as well after six years of undermining.

Small consolation for the dead at Arlington who fought an died so those nukes and bios wouldn’t be sold to fund Washington corruption and a Deep State chokehold on power.

The battle would continue though a few months later with a female, ex-cop from California who was working with veterans who are on the brink of suicide, who had given her critical information to help my investigation.

It had been a whirlwind eight months in Washington including numerous trips to all the spy rings safe houses around the US and Canada. I visited illegal entry ports and safe houses in Canada to weapons caching locations in Indianapolis and everywhere in between.

And along the way, we focused on the brokered Soviet military bioagents that could one day be turned on the American people.

Our researchers have been proven right time and time again on the Senate and Biden Blackberrys, and we were right about the bioagents as well. We can’t change the small minded pettiness of the egomaniacal and the shortsighted. We press on every day with new investigations, knowing the inevitable validation and substantiate our research.

But man did we miss a golden opportunity in the Fall of 2017, and every year since.

I strongly promoted the Biden BlackBerrys as the best defense for Trump in both impeachment trials, but the White House with silent on this topic. Trump came close to saying Imran Awan’s name in Helsinki at the G-20 Summit with Putin, but he fell short of actually saying the name.

It now appears that my research partner, Task Force, was prophetically correct that the weapons of the old Soviet union would be attenuated and then used on the people of the United States of America.

Citizen journalist George Webb was smeared on January 4, 2021 on an international broadcast by the newsmagazine 60 minutes, two days before January 6th.

Our Potomac group that researched this topic in May 20 20 found many people at the highest levels of the US State department in And NATO intelligence involved in the breakout of coronavirus in Wuhan at the MilitaryGames in October 2020.