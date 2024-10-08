If Trump pursues that MAGA path, will he survive to the Inauguration? Is Dark MAGA his only path to survival and victory for the MAGA agenda? In his first term, Trump was surrounded by CIA Generals who undermined him at every turn because he did not placate their agenda.

Generals Kelly, Mattis, McMaster, and Miley all worked for Trump, and then all turned on Trump while other Generals like McChrystal and McRaven rounded out the set of the CIA “McCritics” of Trump for the first time. Since the Presidency of John F. Kennedy, the CIA’s position has been if they don’t get what they want, they will entrap you, impeach you, or blow your head off to get rid of you.

https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-s-former-generals-james-mattis-joseph-votel-sound-unprecedented-ncna1069771

With two assassination attempts already before Election Day and two more Iranian assassins still on the loose with US State Department sponsorship, maybe now is the time to look at the deal the Deep State is offering Donald Trump to assume the Presidency.

https://www.reuters.com/article/world/retired-admiral-mcraven-has-no-regrets-over-criticizing-trump-idUSKCN1ST04F/

https://www.reuters.com/article/world/retired-admiral-mcraven-has-no-regrets-over-criticizing-trump-idUSKCN1ST04F/

Was the Deep State offering Trump a path to victory with Elon Musk as their Dark Messenger in Butler, PA? Was Musk offering Trump a compromise road so that Trump’s head would not be blown off before the Inauguration?

In my recent stay in Pennsylvania, I was part of all the enthusiasm in Butler. Still, I was also realistically witnessing the State-sponsored cover-up of the first Trump Assassination attempt at the FBI Office in Pittsburgh. The FBI and Congress would have subpoenaed the protective guard that left their posts long ago if those Beaver County Deputies had decided on their own to abandon Trump when he took the stage on July 13th.

Elon Musk’s appearance at the second Butler Rally was a choice; I believe Dark MAGA and victory, or MAGA with entrapment, impeachment, and assassin at every turn during Trump’s second Presidency. What is different about Dark MAGA vs MAGA? Mars, Space Stations, StarLink, commuter tunnels, EVs, NeuraLink, and probably 15-minute cities.

All images in this piece are generated from Elon Musk’s Grok AI tool, and I included the words I typed to create each image.

Why do I say Elon Musk’s appearance in Butler, PA, was the offer of a MAGA expanded agenda to Dark MAGA’s space and futuristic projects?

Elon Musk said that when he jumped on stage, and he has repeatedly stated this in the press for years.

I am going on to examine the precedent of John F. Kennedy's saying he didn’t want to do a missile race with the Soviets. Instead, he wanted to do a “Peace Race.” His head was blown off not long after. As long as Kennedy said he wanted to go to the moon, he was the darling of the Deep State.

https://www.npr.org/2022/09/12/1122375097/space-exploration-jfk-we-choose-the-moon-speech

Less than nine months later, the Deep State had soured on Kennedy when he made the “Peace Race” speech, proposing to limit the ICBM missile-building race with the Soviet Union. I have made no secret that I believe the ICBM CEO of Convair Missile Company, Insall Bailey Hale or IB Hale, also of General Dynamics, along with his sons, blew the head off President Kennedy.

General Dynamics also had a paid mercenary program in Vietnam that Kennedy cut in October of 1963, and that may have been the last straw for General Dynamics and the Deep State.

I am at the Substack email limit here, but I will continue this article for paid subscribers.