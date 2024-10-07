Elon Musk changed the Presidential Election on Saturday in Butler, PA, by jumping on the stage with former President Donald Trump and saying, “I'm more than MAGA; I’m Dark MAGA.”

https://fortune.com/2024/10/06/elon-musk-dark-maga-donald-trump-campaign-rally-butler-pennsylvania/

This article explores what Elon Musk means when he refers to “Dark MAGA”.

But few in the crowd of 30,000, including possibly Elon Musk himself, knew exactly what he meant by “Dark MAGA.” Was “Dark MAGA” a younger version wing of the MAGA? Was “Dark MAGA” a fashion statement by cool kids who didn’t want to wear loud red? Was Dark MAGA a new form of Jedi Knight MAGA that didn’t walk into traps like January 6th? Well possibly, all the above. Here is what Elon Musk’s own Grok AI tool says what Elon meant.

What did Elon Musk mean by "Dark MAGA"?

Answer

The term "Dark MAGA" as used by Elon Musk seems to encapsulate a particularly intense or extreme form of support for Donald Trump and the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement. Here's a breakdown based on Musk's statements and the context around his usage:

Dire Political Warning: Musk has been suggesting through various posts and public appearances that if Trump does not win the election, the Democratic Party will enact policies that could fundamentally change the political landscape of the U.S., potentially leading to what Musk perceives as a one-party state dominated by Democrats. This includes his concern over immigration policies leading to "voter importation," which he believes could change swing states into permanently Democratic-majority states. Free Speech and Political Control: Musk has positioned himself as a defender of free speech, often criticizing what he perceives as censorship or control over narratives by mainstream media and tech platforms. His mention of "Dark MAGA" could imply a darker, more urgent call to protect what he considers core American liberties, including free speech, against what he sees as encroaching authoritarianism or control by the left. Voter Fraud and Election Integrity: Musk's rhetoric about election integrity has an underlying theme. He often hints at or directly accuses Democrats of manipulating the electoral process through means like not requiring voter ID, which he believes leads to voter fraud. Cultural and Political Shift: "Dark MAGA" might also imply a deeper cultural or ideological shift. Musk has criticized what he calls the "woke mind virus," suggesting a battle against progressive ideologies he believes are altering traditional American values or freedoms. Support for Trump's Policies and Persona: By identifying as "Dark MAGA" at a Trump rally, Musk aligns himself not just with Trump's policies but with the fervor and perhaps the more controversial or aggressive aspects of Trump's political style and the MAGA movement's culture war. Exaggeration for Effect: Musk's flair for dramatic statements might also play into this, where "Dark MAGA" could be an exaggerated term to underline the gravity of the election's outcome from his perspective, urging his followers to take political action.

In essence, "Dark MAGA" from Musk seems to represent a dire warning about the future of American democracy, free speech, and traditional values as he perceives them, underlining what he believes could be the last stand for these principles if Trump does not win. It's a blend of political strategy, cultural critique, and a call to action, wrapped in Musk's characteristic hyperbolic style to emphasize urgency and engagement. However, it's worth noting that Musk's views on these matters are highly controversial and not universally accepted, reflecting deep political divides rather than objective facts.

So, according to Elon Musk’s own Grok AI tool, Dark MAGA is a lot of things. Perhaps Elon Musk, as a Defender of the First Amendment, was the tone he was going for at the Butler Rally. As you might have already guessed, I define Dark MAGA as a more savvy form of MAGA advocate, a new form of Jedi Knight MAGA that doesn’t walk into traps like January 6th.

Dark MAGA, to me, is going to the Capitol on January 5th, 2021, watching Ukrainians who seem oddly young and military in formation unloading off the buses and wondering out loud if a false flag psychological operation is in store for the next day. My form of Dark MAGA hero doesn’t wear the hero Avenger outfits but instead wears a knit DC hat to keep from getting frostbitten on January nights in Washington, DC.

Musk’s Dark MAGA Knight might still be in the process of Musk, but defense of the Constitution and especially the First Amendment would be at the core. Given my eight years of battle scars in New York and Washington, DC, my approach is somewhat different. My approach is that you have to study your opponent, know all their illegal and underhand moves, and develop counterstrategies and countermoves for every corrupt and elicit practice. Call it Street Smarts Dark MAGA if you will.

Part of the game is not just exposing the corruption but also staying alive while doing it.

You don’t want to shine the light on corruption only to be killed and never to get your story out. So, to give Elon Musk the benefit of the doubt, we will let him define what he means by Dark MAGA. It has only been one day since Butler, PA, and I rode the midnight train from Pittsburgh back to Toledo to open the new “Dark MAGA Studio” on the border of Michigan and Ohio.

We opened the “Dark MAGA Studio” later in the morning, not sure what it would be, but we knew there would be a lot of late-night trains between Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana between now and the Election.

We put up thirty pictures of late-night journalism trains with maps and routes between Chicago and Washington, DC, opened our doors to the Sunday sun, and then spent our day developing our Health video series curriculum of “Make Your Kid A Doctor” and “Make Your Kid A Nurse”.

Here I am giving Miles Adler, the star of our upcoming series, “Make Your Kid A Doctor”, the “nucleus” of a cell. Actually, it is just four quarters, but Miles is interested in money to play the crane game for stuffed animals with his brother Jordan. But as we worked on episodes for “Make Your Kid A Doctor”, we put “Dark MAGA” signs in the window to see how the local townspeople would react.

Here are a few of the signs I put in the window of our 1,500-square-foot “Dark MAGA Studio,” and then we threw the doors open to see what would happen.

And we put the Elon Musk Hero Dark MAGA sign in the window as well

We had about a dozen people stop in, with about three-quarters cheering us on with our “Patriot Reading Room” or our “Dark MAGA Reading Room”. About a fourth reacted with shock and disgust like we were J6 insurrectionists trying to destroy Nancy Pelosi’s personal mementos in her office next to the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office with the encrypted Blackberrys. Well, that’s was the “Dark MAGA Reading Room” Day One. All in all, a good day.

We were under surveillance by Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies right until we ended our day at around 9PM.

I guess “Making Your Kid A Doctor” might be considered a subversive activity since it seems the Medical Establishment just seems to want jab pushers and pill rollers.

The day ended with a mini-Charrette of five al the news collaborators over the years talking late into the night about Clinton corruption stories, Mena Airport, Barry Seal and the Oklohoma C-130 operation that was much larger than Mena. Bill Barr was the lawyer for the Mena money laundry for George HW Bush if you recall.

We also talked about FBI Psy Ops like the Michigan Militia history of slaughter pens and entrapments, the Ruby Ridge psy op, and Randy Weaver patriot lecture tour.

A 2017 George Webb slide show Amjad Awan as the money fixer for BCCI in Pakistan.

All in all, a big first day for the Dark MAGA Reading Room. We will let you know what happens on Day Two.

Clinton Investigator Dan Hopsicker and myself in Venice, Florida

Clinton Investigator Wayne Madsen and myself in Tampa, Florida

Clinton Investigator Casey Whalen and myself in Coeur d’alene, Idaho

Note: As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, certain events and developments mentioned may not have occurred. Please consult the most recent sources for the latest information.

