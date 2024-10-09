An AI recreation of our research group’s dance in the streets of Albion, Michigan, trying to lure Gotion Electric Vehicle Batteries to build a 2,300-job plant to fill the void of a significant casting plant that closed in the city.

Elon Musk has now made it out to dance about EVs and Space with a new “Dark MAGA” branding campaign he launched in Butler, PA in October 5th, 2024.

https://fortune.com/2024/10/06/elon-musk-dark-maga-donald-trump-campaign-rally-butler-pennsylvania/

Journalist George Webb on an American Front Line Doctor’s organic chicken farm in Albion, Michigan.

Well, we might be way ahead of Elon Musk in dancing about EVs and Hybrids, given our research group's five-year focus on bringing new industries of the future to Michigan and Northwest Ohio since the Fall of 2020.

Sometimes, the reality of the future is that it will happen with or without you. Is it better to participate in future industries or sit on the sidelines and watch them happen elsewhere? We want to participate here in Michigan and Ohio in the industries of the future, like Electric Vehicles.

Our Citizen Journalist’s dance craze, “Do The Local Gotion,” entails dancing in the streets of Albion, Michigan. But we are also singing and dancing in the streets of Toledo if Albion doesn’t want the Gotion Electic Vehicle plant.

The dancing and singing extravaganza is intended to attract Gotion Electric Vehicle Batteries to Albion, Michigan, or Maumee, Ohio, to “Do The Local Gotion.”

We even have a Citizen Journalist band doing Trump MAGA songs that we are trying to get to Michigan to lay down the tracks to “Do The Local Gotion” to the tune of “Do The Locomotion” by Eva Narcissus or Little Eva.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plommons

So we picked a Motown recording artist's song about bringing Motown back to life again.

Our Neighborhood News group has been pitching to revitalize Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio since the Spring of 2021, but how we settled on Albion is a story of how Tragedy turned into Hope.

Journalist George Webb promoting Albion, Michigan in June 2023.

You may remember my trip last year to the small town of Albion, Michigan, to cover the story of one of America’s real Frontline Doctors and her struggle to keep the family farm after the tragic loss of her fiance.

As part of our Citizen Journalists pilgrimage to help revitalize the family farm, Citizen Journos came from all over the United States and Europe, descending on the small town of Albion, Michigan, to help. As an unexpected bonus, we all fell in love with the “Rust Belt” town of Albion, which was down on its fortunes, having lost a major casting plant for the automotive industry.

We even screened a J6 truth documentary at the beautiful Bohm Theater in Albion for another news gathering meeting in February 2024. Our group also made a series of promotional videos for the town, enticing a significant employer to come to Albion to fill the void left by the casting plant's loss.

Gotion is a Chinese company that makes lithium batteries, and if you want to do lithium batteries, you have to deal with China. And this is my point about Elon Musk, Tesla EVs, and the inevitability of lithium batteries for EVs. We either import VW’s lithium batteries from China or we do “The Local Gotion,” in other words, build the battery plant in Michigan or Ohio.

I think this was the point that Elon Musk was trying to make in Butler, PA, on October 5th, 2024, when he took the stage with Donald Trump and said, “I'm not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA,” meaning we have to include industries of the future in the Trump Campaign. And EVs and Hybrids will be part of our future, whether we like it or not. So are we going to do “Foreign Foreign Gotion” EV batteries, or will we do the “Local Gotion”?

We don’t really know what Musk’s “Dark MAGA” agenda is other than probably making sure that Tesla and SpaceX, along with the subsidiary The Boring Company, get a lot of government contracts for MegaProjects, but I don’t want to wait until the election to find out.

I would rather that we define our future because Steve Jobs told us that is the best way to predict the future.

We are defining what “Dark MAGA” means on our terms before Elon Musk gets a chance to. And that means “Doing the Local Gotion” in Albion, Michigan right now.

I am at my Substack limit here. I will discuss this later in the Paid Section. Thanks for all your support, and thank you, as always, to our great researchers around the world.