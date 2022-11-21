After sixty years of Texas overthrows of Central and South American countries - the roots of modern overthrows like Brazil can be traced to groups in Texas.

Only Journalist Seymour Hersh seems to have made the connection of the TFX, F-111 key operatives bringing Oswald to Dallas in the Summer of 1962.

The Johnson $100,000 suitcase to fix the F-111 deal for the TFX contract, revealed in Senate Hearings on the day of the Kennedy Assassination, has been lost to history.

The TFX, F-111 Senate Hearings were the longest of any weapons systems in Congressional history, culminating on the day of the JFK assassination with a shocking revelation that LBJ had received a suitcase stuffed with $100,000 in cash to fix the deal for the F-111.

From President Kennedy’s Murder to my family being threatened, Big Oil and Big Aviation have had a long reach from 60 years ago in Dallas to the present day election fixes like Brazil.

Journalist George Webb has written three books about the JFK era for a research associate, but his research unfolded a conspiracy of “National Security” which exists to this day.

I was standing in Dealey Plaza in Dallas on a late November day. and I was awed by the possibility that one of the grandsons of one of the conspirators of the JFK assassination had threatened my family with extinction. Our research group had traced one Ken Hale, who threatened to “Waco” and “Jonestown” my family with flamethrowers and appeared to have a grandfather closely linked with the JFK conspiracy.

William Cooper, the author of “Behold A Pale Horse”, stated his review of National Security documents stated that JFK was a “National Security Risk”, and needed to be eliminated.

Let’s start with a trio of National Security operatives installed in Dallas that got Lee Harvey Oswald his first job in Dallas.

So, before I address why Lee Harvey Oswald was brought by the Intelligence Community to Dallas in the Summer of 1962, you have to know that Insall Bailey Hale and his son, Robert Allen Hale, were actively trying to blackmail John F. Kennedy by breaking into the homes of JFK girlfriends Judith Campbell Exner and Marilyn Monroe.

IB Hale’s son, Robert Allen Hale, had already been involved with the shotgun behind the ear death of John Connolly’s daughter, Kathleen. So, you can see why I take the possible son of Robert Allen Hale’s death threats to my family so seriously.

IB Hale’s F-111 aircraft at General Dynamics was being pitched to the Air Force, Navy, and Marines as a low-flying, radar-evading penetrator bomber and as a reconnaissance aircraft.

IB Hale and his son, Robert Allen Hale, were directly involved in blackmailing President Kennedy to approve the General Dynamics F-111 fighter.

The second character in the “bringing Oswald to Dallas in ‘62” story is Max Clark, the head of the Security Division of General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas, and Clark was also pushing the F-111 on the Kennedy Administration.

Journalist George Webb in Dallas, Texas at the Perot Science Center, built with substantial contributions from oil baron, Lamar Hunt.

Now, I will just say here at this juncture, that I believe Cord Meyer created this personality of Max Clark at General Dynamics based on the life and times of Air Force Four Star General Max Clark, a long-time friend of President Eisenhower.

Four-star General Max Clark of the US Air Force was closely associated with President Eisenhower and the US Intelligence Community.

In any case, it was a retired Air Force officer named Max Clark and IB Hale (through his wife) who got Oswald his first job in Dallas in the Summer of 1962. Despite all the Air Force and Navy officers on the Selection Board for the “Tactical Fighter Experiment” or TFX recommending the Boeing alternative fighter, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara went with IB Hale and Max Clark’s F-111 proposal in November of 1962.

The “TFX Hearings” were soon to be opened by the Department of Justice the next year in November of 1963, and in the US Senate. On the morning of the JFK assassination, the famous “$100,000 suitcase” given to LBJ had just been uttered in Senate Hearings.

The “LBJ $100,000 Suitcase” TFX Hearings were canceled due to the assassination of President Kennedy.

So far in our story, we have the two key people that brought to Dallas, Texas in the Summer of 1962 and were directly involved in General Dynamics winning the TFX contract - IB Hale and Max Clark. Many in the JFK research community believe Lee Harvey Oswald, who worked on the U-2 spy plane base in Atsugi, japan, was sent to Russia to usher in the new Corona satellite system being pushed by Richard Bissell of the CIA.

By having Oswald leak the flight path and altitude of the U-2 spy plane, it enabled the Russians to “shoot down” Gary Francis Powers. Immediate calls were made by Bissell to approve the Corona Satellite system after the U-2 shootdown of Powers after Soviet ground crews were pictured dismantling the fully intact U-2.

Lockheed spy plane guru Kelly Johnson was the sole individual that convinced Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara to purchase the F-111 for the TFX program despite the entire Selection Board being in favor of the Boeing alternative including Air Force General Curtis LeMay.

And now, the famed Lockheed “SkunkWorks” maker of the U-2, Kelly Johnson, was the sole person responsible for convincing Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara to give the TFX contract to General Dynamics, IB Hale, and Max Clark.

Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara relied solely on the advice of Kelly Johnson of Lockheed in awarding the TFX contract to IB Hale, Max Clark, and the F-111.

Interestingly, another U-2 was shot down in the Cuban Missile Crisis just before General Dynamics was awarded the TFX contract for the F-111.

Was Oswald brought to Dallas in the Summer of ‘62 to do the same task he did in Russia? - enable the shootdown of a U-2 to push Kennedy into approving another Air Force mega-contract?

The F-111 could perform under-the-radar attacks with its terrain tracking radar as well as perform high-altitude surveillance like the U-2.

Well, I am at my email limit here with Substack, so I will have to address this in the next missive. But I do think the death threats from IB Hale’s possible grandson, Ken Hale, which I gave to CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan after a taped interview before CNN smeared me, might be good metadata for my follow-up article.

Journalist George Webb interviewed JFK authors for three days at a JFK authors event in late November of 2022 and found only one that knew about the IB Hale connection to Oswald - Oswald’s first connection to Dallas.

Robert Allen Hale’s friendship with Lee Harvey Oswald seems to still be the best secret in Dallas. Here, in this email, Robert Allen Hale is known as Bobby Hale. His brother Billy also knew Lee Harvey Oswald. Remember, Robert Allen Hale is involved in the death of the Kathleen mentioned here, Kathleen Connolly, daughter of wounded Texas Governor John Connolly from the JFK motorcade.

Here is Seymour Hersh on the TFX Scandal…

The final day of TFX testimony on November 22nd, 1963 was expunged from Senate Hearings.

Our researchers did find a WWII Veteran named Max Clark, but it could not be confirmed he was a Colonel in the US Air Force or that he was an attorney in Fort Worth for General Dynamics. The author believes CIA lawyer Cord Meyer used a veteran’s identity to mask James Angelton of the CIA’s involvement with Oswald.

My ex-research partner, Task Force, believed that Richard Bissell’s National Reconnaissance Office was still using compartmentalized, Secure Access Programs created in the 1960s to run bioagent tagging and tracing warfare reconnaissance in Afghanistan and Iraq in a project called Operation Blackjack.

My research partner Task Force and I had traced Peter Strzok and Lisa Page of the FBI to CIA-sponsored programs in Chantilly, Virginia connected with the NRO and National Geospatial Administration.

You can buy Citizen Journo, and the other books about my research partner, Task Force at Addy Adds page on Amazon.com.