Music and culture are extraordinarily powerful emotive forces that directly shape political realities, warfare, and world events. That’s why CIA figures like Robert Allen Hale know the Yogi Maharishi when he is introduced to the Beatles and later the Beach Boys, and Hale also does a stint as a midwife in Charles Manson’s Haight Ashbury Folger Free Health Clinic. Control the future of music because it affects more minds than politics.

The historical example of Robert Allen Hale perfectly illustrates how cultural infiltration is used to steer society. According to the sources, intelligence agencies actively inject themselves into music to force a change in global culture. Robert Allen Hale, who was connected to intelligence services, purposefully used the Guru Maharishi to infiltrate both the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

By sidling up to figures like Mike Love and getting George Harrison to play the sitar, Hale and the Maharishi deliberately shifted the British Invasion and 1960s culture toward LSD and the psychedelic era, resulting in works like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and “Helter Skelter”.

This psychedelic shift was engineered specifically to “poison” and suppress an emerging, peace-focused “wall of sound”. The sources describe this suppressed music as a beautiful, introspective folk-rock harmony led by women (specifically the Manson girls) that carried a powerful, unifying message of protesting in the streets for a better world. I brought back a little of the Manson Girls harmonies and their folk rock Wall of Sound with the song “He Didn’t Share The Sound”.