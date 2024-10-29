Elon Musk is creating quite a voter registration stampede in Pennsylvania with his $100 a signature campaign in that Swing State. Musk just gave out his tenth One Million Dollar check to a prospective voter who signed his petition to support the First and Second Amendments.

Democrat Philadelphia Lawyer Larry Krasner is trying to stop Musk, saying it’s an illegal lottery. Meanwhile, Musk says there is no party affiliation and no requirement to vote.

This isn’t like the old days when voters would settle for a picture with a Russian sniper girl at a gun show. So, Butina is making a movie, and it probably won’t be about her election operations with John D. Rockefeller IV. But GOP operative Patrick Byrne does think it is about him and his election operations.

Right now, the win a million dollar offer is beating out the old “get your picture with a Russian sniper girl” attraction.

It will be interesting how Victoria Nuland will again be able to claim Russian election interference with none of the John D Rockefeller IV’s girlfriends being brought in by Paul Whelan this year.

It will be interesting to if Victoria Newland tries to introduce new Russian operatives into making her case that this is yet another year with Russian interference.

The only potential interference claim I see right now in the swing states is Elon Musk paying $100 a head in Pennsylvania and giving out $1 million every night.

The One Million Bucks in Your Pocket promotion is affecting early voting in Pennsylvania and other Swing States, with Democrats down about ten percent and Republicans up about ten percent in the key State of Pennsylvania and about five points in North Carolina.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/23/politics/early-voting-trends-2024-2020-visuals-dg/index.html

The election hinges on two the three states where Swing State Studios has a presence - Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Losing Pennsylvania would be devastating for Kamala Harris, as the Keystone State was one of Joe Biden's early return wins in the 2020 election.

The “Crossover Cash” certainly stirs Elon Musk crowds, which have taken on a Beatlemania craze tenor. Voting in America was previously seen mostly as a civic duty, not something that would make you rich.

Paul Whelan would bring in twelve Russian sniper girls every election cycle to target wealthy GOP targets. Now, the Russian sniper girls are gone, and it appears that voter recruitment is finally not an entrapment operation.

With Musk’s $100 bounty in Pennsylvania, even a part-time signature collector at a Mall can collect up to $5,000 a day in the home stretch of the election cycle. Signature takers in other Swing States, like here in Michigan, are getting $47 a signature, and hauling in $2,500 a day.

Neighborhood News and Swing State Studios here in Lambertville, Michigan, have decided not to take signatures to maintain impartiality, although our publications have all endorsed former President Donald Trump based on the economic benefits for Michigan and Ohio.

We are preparing ourselves here in Michigan for late-night shenanigans again at the TCF Center in Detroit with Hillary, Warren Flood, and all the “voting should stay open a few more days to allow for the buses to arrive” crowds.

We are doing our part to get out the early vote to limit the legal appeals that will surely come from Mark Elias of Perkins Coie law firm. You may remember Mark Elias was my legal nemesis when we sued John Podesta and the Podesta Group, which folded the Podesta Group the same week we served them.

We have gamed out the Greyhound buses bearing post-election voters on Wednesday and Thursday following the election, which will be filmed by Neighborhood News again for all the world to see. Maybe this year, we will have Friday voters at the TCF Center.

Most mainstream news agencies were afraid to get out of their news vans as we reported the shenanigans at the TCF Center.

I followed the TCF records being buried in a Court case that was transferred from Lansing to Texas to get the TCF voter records out of the State with a company called Konnech. We shall see if more machinations are under way in Detroit during Neighborhood News’s Election Night coverage.

With Hillary here in Detroit, it certainly brought back TCF nightmares from 2020.

Here we go again, as Ronald Reagan used to say. Back then, we said vote early to make sure your vote was counted. Now we say vote early so Elon can make you a millionaire, and you can retire.

Three-tenths of a Billionaire Patrick Byrne has not matched Elon Musk in offering incentives for voter registration, but Byrne did weigh in on Maria Butina’s new movie about infiltrating the Trump Campaign.

I assume the new Butina movie will leave out John D. Rockefeller IV as Butina’s lover, even though that fact came out in the Federal Court I attended. And Maurice Greenberg at AIG.

All of Butina’s wine and cracker events at Republican fundraisers led by Patrick Byrne will probably be left out of the movie as well.

Butina touring all the GOP gun shows with Paul Whelan in Novi, Michigan for the NRA will probably not make the movie either.

Or Butina’s involvement in payouts for Uranium One might not make it into the movie either.

Every college grad student has twelve terabytes of close-circuit video on their laptop. Maybe we will see a few of those highlights in Butina’s new movie. Voter registration has surely come a long way in America, from posing with a pretty Russian redhead to straight cash payouts from Elon Musk.