It is time to revisit that topic now that President Donald Trump has declassified the Crossfire Hurricane files, and that’s a good thing, because MSM and alternative media completely missed the key motive for the attack on Trump the first time around.

You miss a lot when you miss the motive of the conspirators of a crime like Crossfire Hurricane. Crossfire Hurricane was conducted by conspirators of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which provided colossal cash infusion kickbacks to Hillary Clinton to run for President in 2016.

I made a video called “Crossfire Rollover” about the possible directions a Trump investigation into Crossfire Hurricane could take, with Devon Archer's and Former FBI Head Christopher Wray's pardons and possible DOJ witness cooperation.

https://rumble.com/v6r7igi-crossfire-rollover-trump-fires-back-at-treasonous-fbi-conspirators.html

If you remember, the DNC negotiated three $150 Billion payments for itself in the Iran Nuclear Deal, and Trump canceled two of them when he became President. That’s $300 billion's worth of reasons why Peter Strzok would want to take out Trump.

Everyone forgets that Peter Strzok grew up in Iran speaking Farsi. Lisa Page had a Farsi-speaking mother. Peter Strzok's father was a CIA Agent in Iran and Africa, and very close to the Shah of Iran. Strzok’s father was very involved in the Iranian nuclear program before the fall of the Shah of Iran, working under the commercial cover of Bell Helicopter in Isfahan.

In the operation, Mike Flynn, named Crossfire Razor, was a partner with Bijian Kian, who single-handedly negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Iran Nuclear Deal key negotiators Bijiian Kian and General Michael Flynn formed Flynn Intel Group in 2014 to save the Deal from congressional opposition.

Rarely in journalism do you get such rich metadata where the key FBI informant is partners with the man who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal. Flynn was also involved in a nuclear deal called the Middle East Marshall Plan to placate the Sunni kingdoms with nuclear reactors for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/white-house-pushed-saudi-nuclear-power-plan-report-says

The nuclear deal with the Iranians and the Saudis was done with ACU Strategic Partners, which included Mike Flynn, Blackberry texting partner at Trump’s Inauguration, Alex Copson.

https://georgewebb.substack.com/publish/post/159908329

The deal was also brokered by IP3, a company that included Peter Strzok's uncle, General James Cartwright, as well as a cast of retired generals getting CIA consulting paychecks and even Robert McFarlane from Iran/Contra.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IP3_International

The Iran Nuclear Deal metadata bonanza didn’t stop there. George Papadopoulos, Crossfire Typhoon in the Crossfire Hurricane group of Trump infiltrates, was the Arabic-speaking translator for Energy Secretary Moniz for the Middle East Marshall Plan done in 2015. Papadopoulos also pushed the East-Med Pipeline on behalf of Israel in his dealings with the Greek and Turkish governments in Cyprus.

But wait, there’s more metadata! Carter Page, Crossfire Dragonslayer in the Crossfire takedown scheme, was the Russian interpreter for Igor Sechin for the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Sechin was the head of the largest oil company in Russia, and the former head of the Intelligence, charged with brokering off old nuclear warheads from the Soviet area.

For the piece d’ Resistance, Christopher Steele was the key MI6 agent who bought old Soviet stocks of Russian nerve gas, including Novichok, from Sechin. MI6 is still using this old Soviet Novichok to this day to try to set up death to look like Russian foul play. Steele was also involved in the nuclear negotiations of the Iran Nuclear deal as a go-between, ex-MI6 head, Richard Dearlove.

Finally, there is Paul Manafort, Crossfire Fling. Manafort was the CIA interface to Russian near orgies at Russian Ambassador Kislyak’s residences in Washington, DC and at the Russian Retreats in New York’s Long Island and on the Chesapeake Bay. These Russian near orgies included Russian temptresses Anna Chapman and later Maria Butina. Again, compromises were being run on Senators voting against the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Crossfire Hurricane is a tangled mess if you don’t understand the key motive of covering up the Iran Nuclear Deal that funded the Presidential Campaign of Hillary Clinton and topped off DNC coffers. Once you know the motive of Crossfire Hurricane and the “Why”, everything is very simple. Everybody, literally everybody, was involved in the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Crossfire Hurricane began as a CIA coverup operation for the Iran Nuclear Deal before the ink was dry n 2015.

Mike Flynn’s partner at Flynn Intel Group, Bijian Kian, negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal. Flynn was brought in as a proxy to overcome Congressional opposition to the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Citizen Journalist George Webb on one of his many visits to Flynn Intel Group in Alexandria, Virginia.

Journalist George Webb at Trump Raid Trial in West Palm Beach.

CIA Crossfire Hurricane team also spread fake Top Secret binders during Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid.

We outed the Iran Nuclear Deal motive for Crossfire Hurricane in 2019.

Crossfire Hurricane started as a CIA coverup if the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Dick Cheney’s lawyer, Scooter Libby, infiltrated Papadopoulos and Page into Trump Campaign.

Igor Sechin has a long history of brokering old Soviet technology through RosboronExport, including weapons like Kalashnikovs and ammunition.