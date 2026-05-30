Candace Owens’ upcoming trip to St. Petersburg almost appears to be the same cast of Russians Hunter Biden met with for the Iran Nuclear Deal. Candace probably won’t be seen in the Sunset Strip hot tub at the Chateau Marmont with all the Russian Bikini Team to carry out this round of Crossfire Hurricane Two, but the towels to dry off the last Crossfire Hurricane look the same.

The Candace Owens - Hunter Biden interview seem to be the former towelling off of Hunter’s involvement in injecting Russian lures into the Trump campaign, and now Candace seems to be taking over his role.

Candace Owens is unbelievably meeting with the same cast of characters that Hunter Biden did in his machinations for the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Victor Vekselberg, Dimitri Firtash, Skolkovo, the list goes on of all of Hillary Russians that were a part of her Megatons to Megawatts Deal and Uranium One.

We will continue this article on just how striking Hillary’s Russians are with Hunter and Candace’s Russians in future articles. For right now, here is your Hot Tub Handoff - Part One.