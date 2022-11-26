The Koch Brothers Oil Billionaires were accused of crooked drilling on American Indian lands by their own brother.

William Koch, youngest of the Koch Brothers, went on news program 60 Minutes in 1999 and 2000, to accuse his older brothers of stealing oil from Native American lands.

In 1999, the youngest of the Koch Brothers, Bill Koch, accused his two older Billionaire brothers, Charlie and David, who own. Koch Industries, of crooked drilling on Native American lands to make their $64 Billion dollar fortune. Unfortunately, it is way worse than that.

The father of the Koch Brothers, helped both Stalin and Hitler develop their oil fields (and the oil fields of occupied lands), before returning home and draining the oil fields of the Native American Osage Tribe.

Their father, also Fred Koch, had taught not only Stalin how to drain lands of oil he didn’t own dry, he also managed to teach Hitler the same for his war machine. Nothing like creating an oil race between two nations gearing up for World War to sell a lot of oil field equipment.

Now, the surviving son of the Koch Brothers, Charlie Koch, not satisfied with draining Native American lands of oil and now gas, feels the need to employ FBI informants by the drove to amass more oil booty.

In 2004, the Koch Brothers created a SuperPac called Americans for Prosperity to fleece the American public at large, not being content with defrauding Native American populations.

Americans For Prosperity, a Koch Brothers creation, is steeped in FBI Informants at every turn, expanding the Koch Brothers’ fortunes into private prisons and vaccines.

In January of 2021 in a swanky Dallas hotel room, three Americans for Prosperity FBI Informants poured over cell phone data and poll worker data from Konnech Corporation, a small software polling logistics company. I have previously lampooned these three Koch Brothers FBI Informants in a Dallas Hotel room - Gregg Phillips, Michael Hasson, and an unknown third FBI Informant from Court records that Konnech believes was Michael Hasson’s father, Seamus Hasson.

Three FBI Informants for American For Prosperity, a Koch Brothers SuperPac, poured over bank accounts and social security numbers of poll worker data from Konnech in January of 2021.

From Court records, we now find that Konnech software is most probably also working for the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI as well. Both Konnech and the Americans For Prosperity FBI Informants have played the victim since the meeting, blaming each other as the bad guy in the data robbery of the poll worker data of the 2020 election. But the metadata of Konnech and Americans For Prosperity data being intermingled in a Dallas hotel room in January 2021 may have a far more nefarious purpose.

Gregg Phillips, the Americans For Prosperity ringleader in the Dallas Hotel room, has advocated for the creation of “Fusion Centers” for information to be compiled in dossiers against individuals using citizen input. This is exactly the same process that British spy, Christopher Steele, used to smear Donald Trump, with the so-called “Pee Pee Dossier”.

Gregg Phillips’ “brand” is a long beard and sunglasses, almost proud of his FBI Informant role.

This would enable Gregg Phillips to take his phone records database of millions of Americans, complete with longitudes and latitudes of their physical locations, and then recreate the Dallas hotel room data intermingle on a massive scale.

Combining Gregg Phillip’s cell phone data which included latitudes and longitudes helps the Koch Brothers easily dossier ranches and farms for oil and gas exploitation.

I have spent my career in information technology, and I can tell you how easy it would be for me to create a target list for Charlie Koch with Greg Phillips's cell phone data and Konnech Poll Worker and Mobile Voting data.

If the Koch Brothers didn’t have a legacy of helping two mass murderers steal oil and gas from practically every European country known to exist, and then redouble those crook drilling practices in the United States, I might feel better about Gregg Phillips and Konnech, a Chinese connected Corporation, having this data.

I have spent fifteen total days at trials of both Konnech and Gregg Phillips in Los Angeles and Houston soliciting feedback for this story from either party. No party stepped forward. I also spent three days in Dallas soliciting feedback, and I was only been approached by Gregg Phillips's son on my last day on the way to my plane in Dallas, who did not want to confirm the third informant in the Dallas hotel room.

Journalist George Webb spent over ten days in Houston and Dallas, making himself available for Michael Hasson or Seamus Hasson to tell their side of the Americans For Prosperity Dallas Hotel Room story. Webb even made five separate appearances at the Anatole Hotel in Dallas to advertise he was there and available for comment. Webb also went to Seamus Hasson Becket Law firm building to make himself available for comment. Calls were not returned.

In May 2021, in George Webb’s “LA Oil Story”, George Webb reported on George Bush’s five different residences in the Los Angeles area including gang battlefield Compton to drain the LA Basin with pipelines after World War II with Dresser Industries.

George Webb had been covering the geopolitics of oil since 2016 and FBI informants since 2012.