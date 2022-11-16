The COVID Elephant in the room at Mar-A-Lago deadens Trump’s 2024 Presidential candidacy announcement.

Former Presidential Donald Trump set the stage well for his 2024 Presidential Bid announcement on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022.

His faithful were ready to forgive him for Operation Warp speed, but not forget. Instead of addressing the COVID elephant in the room, he sidestepped his handling of the COVID crisis with Operation Warp Speed by simply saying he recovered the economy well after COVID.

Most of the Trump faithful tuned into the first minutes of the much-touted “big announcement” Tuesday night speech, hoping to hear Trump admit he was misled by experts on COVID, and express some contrition for diving headlong into mass vaccinations. But the moment of contrition never came, and the audience steadily dwindled away, seemingly resigned that the last chance for Trump had been squandered.

In a rare misread of audience sentiment by Trump, the former President ticked off his economic accomplishments in his four years in the Oval Office, but his audience wanted at least an extended apology for COVID mass vaccination. Most of the faithful wanted to hear about investigations into the source of COVID and Congressional Hearings into the handling of the crisis.

Some victims of the COVID crisis even wanted reprisals in the form of the second round of Nuremberg trials, but most in the audience just seem to want open and honest hearings into what went wrong. All seemed to agree it should never be allowed to happen again. The Trump followers had replaced the “Closed Because Of COVID” sign in their mind with the “Never Again” sign it seemed.

Can Trump regain his footing with his base in the days ahead? It is difficult to see how his base will get past Trump’s intransigence to admit fault in pursuing Operation Warp Speed. Anything short of Trump becoming the strongest advocate for COVID Congressional Hearings seems destined to fall short of the mark of what the Trump Body Politik wants.

For now, we will have to see if another leader emerges on the scene that will take up the mantle of the COVID victims and the disenfranchised. Right now, that voting block is convinced Trump is not their man for that message.

Senator Rand Paul made pre-election promises to hold COVID probes if Republicans controlled the US Senate. This appears unlikely as of November 16th, 2022.

Republicans have a strong chance to gain control of the US House of Representatives as of November 16th, 2022, possibly triggering COVID Hearings