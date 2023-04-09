In the last three years of investigation into the roots of the CoronaVirus “Live Exercise”, our research group joked the acronym stood for “Coups and Epidemic Planning” because it seemed to be carved out of NATO intelligence and CIA operatives doing “Health Security”.

We identified the WHO R&D Blueprints written by Virgina Benassi and Sina Bavari as potential coup planning documents in March 2020 with our Potomac Research Group, but now chilling corroborating evidence has emerged.

who-emp-rht-tsn-2016-02.eng.pdf

Now, researcher Mark Kulacz has found the smoking gun. The foundational document for the Bill Gates funded CEPI was also written by Virginia Benassi, a thinly veiled WHO ghost employee to protect Wellcome Trust chairman, Jeremy Farrar.

But now we have established several WHO links to cohorts of the Wellcome Trust’s Jeremy Farrar to Ira Longini and Virginia Benassi’s CEPI.

Worse, long time Virginia Benassi associate Ira Longini is also a long time molecular modelling associate Dr Robert Malone. Can you say “Coup on Aisle One”? The WHO R&D Blueprints our Potomac Group researchers turns out to be a “Coup By Epidemic Planning” document.

https://cepi.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/CEPI-Preliminary-Business-Plan-061216_0.pdf

Dr Peter Breggin called this document out as a coup planning document for Bill Gates’s Foundation, but now we have the smoking gun to the WHO SAGE Committee and NATO Secretariat at the WHO.

We agree that God’s Hand is at work here to provide such an incriminating document - literally laying out the CEPI roadmap. Our Potomac Group was spot on in March 2020 when we called these documents a possible Coup Blueprint. CEPI is “Coup For Epidemic Planning By Intel” if it means anything at all.

CEPI’s current CEO s an ex-Moderna executive inserted into CEPI from a stop at BARDA after to mRNA pandemics in three years - Ebola in 2017 and CoronaVirus in 2019.

Through CEPI. the World Health Organization has developed a Rapid Deployment Force of sorts that would make most militaries blush. The intelligence background of CEO Hatchett seems to be yet another indication of this weaponization of vaccines.

We thought the Furin Cleavage Site was a smoking gun for a “Coup For Epidemic Planning”, but these WHO R&D Blueprints are coup documents right up there with the Dreyfus Letter and the Zimmerman Telegram.

Now that we have the iron clad conspirators document, akin to the Declaration of Independence in the eyes of King George, all the research over the last three years is falling in to place.

All the major connections to Robert Malone might explain his recent unhinged behavior on Twitter, accusing his long time CIA associate of “mass murder”.

If the Coup Live Exercise (CoronaVirus) was just a virus like particle or an attenuated live virus or both, probably no one is guilty of mass murder. Whoever really put in the ventilator program may be on the hook though for lots of deaths.

Robert Malone seems to be deflecting from his decade long partnership with CIA operative Michael Callahan.

And there is yet another glaring connection to Robert Malone’s Inovio vaccine company through cofounder Stanley Plotkin. This plot certainly does have kin.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations Announce Partnership | MarketScreener



https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/INOVIO-PHARMACEUTICALS-I-17937428/news/Inovio-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-The-Coalition-for-Epidemic-Preparedness-Innovations-Announce-Partne-34757694/

https://m.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/INOVIO-PHARMACEUTICALS-I-17937428/news/Inovio-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-The-Coalition-for-Epidemic-Preparedness-Innovations-Announce-Partne-34757694/

Still, I say Dr. Robert Malone is just the sing and dance cover man for this operation. He wasn’t involved in the planning. Stanley Plotkin’s fingerprints are certainly there though.

Researcher Mark Kulacz gets the credit for uncovering the latest of these incredibly damning documents. These are truly gifts from God. I know Mark would put the credit there as well. Enjoy this Holy Day of Easter.

Supplementary Proofs

It now appears Virginia Benassi also may be involved with the Surgisphere fraud, rigging Remdesivir clinical data.

Inovio was an early recipient of CEPI money in April 2020 to trial a their COVID vaccine in Korea in addition to 40 people in the US.

CEPI is a creation of the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2017. CEPI repeats the Klaus Schwab Climate Change trope in talking about the next pandemic.

Virginia Benassi at the WHO Secretariat is involved in all the hemorrhagic fevers that “leave a mark” on the gut.

After three years, no one has produced a picture of Virginia Benassi that is not a stock photograph or a video of ine of her speeches.

Sina Bavari’s co-patent holder with Bob Malone specializes in Virus Like Particles (VLPs) which can be ised to simulate pandemics called Live Exercises.

Interestingly, the pair of Virginia Benassi and Maria Priziozi keep showing up in WHO RFP documents, even during the pandemic!