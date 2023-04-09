Coup, Coup, Cachou, WHO? Coups By Epidemics And Planning - CEPI In 2017
It appears CEPI really means Coups And Epidemic Planning.
In the last three years of investigation into the roots of the CoronaVirus “Live Exercise”, our research group joked the acronym stood for “Coups and Epidemic Planning” because it seemed to be carved out of NATO intelligence and CIA operatives doing “Health Security”.
We identified the WHO R&D Blueprints written by Virgina Benassi and Sina Bavari as potential coup planning documents in March 2020 with our Potomac Research Group, but now chilling corroborating evidence has emerged.
who-emp-rht-tsn-2016-02.eng.pdf
Now, researcher Mark Kulacz has found the smoking gun. The foundational document for the Bill Gates funded CEPI was also written by Virginia Benassi, a thinly veiled WHO ghost employee to protect Wellcome Trust chairman, Jeremy Farrar.
But now we have established several WHO links to cohorts of the Wellcome Trust’s Jeremy Farrar to Ira Longini and Virginia Benassi’s CEPI.
Worse, long time Virginia Benassi associate Ira Longini is also a long time molecular modelling associate Dr Robert Malone. Can you say “Coup on Aisle One”? The WHO R&D Blueprints our Potomac Group researchers turns out to be a “Coup By Epidemic Planning” document.
https://cepi.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/CEPI-Preliminary-Business-Plan-061216_0.pdf
Dr Peter Breggin called this document out as a coup planning document for Bill Gates’s Foundation, but now we have the smoking gun to the WHO SAGE Committee and NATO Secretariat at the WHO.
We agree that God’s Hand is at work here to provide such an incriminating document - literally laying out the CEPI roadmap. Our Potomac Group was spot on in March 2020 when we called these documents a possible Coup Blueprint. CEPI is “Coup For Epidemic Planning By Intel” if it means anything at all.
CEPI’s current CEO s an ex-Moderna executive inserted into CEPI from a stop at BARDA after to mRNA pandemics in three years - Ebola in 2017 and CoronaVirus in 2019.
Through CEPI. the World Health Organization has developed a Rapid Deployment Force of sorts that would make most militaries blush. The intelligence background of CEO Hatchett seems to be yet another indication of this weaponization of vaccines.
We thought the Furin Cleavage Site was a smoking gun for a “Coup For Epidemic Planning”, but these WHO R&D Blueprints are coup documents right up there with the Dreyfus Letter and the Zimmerman Telegram.
Now that we have the iron clad conspirators document, akin to the Declaration of Independence in the eyes of King George, all the research over the last three years is falling in to place.
All the major connections to Robert Malone might explain his recent unhinged behavior on Twitter, accusing his long time CIA associate of “mass murder”.
If the Coup Live Exercise (CoronaVirus) was just a virus like particle or an attenuated live virus or both, probably no one is guilty of mass murder. Whoever really put in the ventilator program may be on the hook though for lots of deaths.
Robert Malone seems to be deflecting from his decade long partnership with CIA operative Michael Callahan.
And there is yet another glaring connection to Robert Malone’s Inovio vaccine company through cofounder Stanley Plotkin. This plot certainly does have kin.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations Announce Partnership | MarketScreener
https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/INOVIO-PHARMACEUTICALS-I-17937428/news/Inovio-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-The-Coalition-for-Epidemic-Preparedness-Innovations-Announce-Partne-34757694/
https://m.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/INOVIO-PHARMACEUTICALS-I-17937428/news/Inovio-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-The-Coalition-for-Epidemic-Preparedness-Innovations-Announce-Partne-34757694/
Still, I say Dr. Robert Malone is just the sing and dance cover man for this operation. He wasn’t involved in the planning. Stanley Plotkin’s fingerprints are certainly there though.
Researcher Mark Kulacz gets the credit for uncovering the latest of these incredibly damning documents. These are truly gifts from God. I know Mark would put the credit there as well. Enjoy this Holy Day of Easter.
Supplementary Proofs
It now appears Virginia Benassi also may be involved with the Surgisphere fraud, rigging Remdesivir clinical data.
Inovio was an early recipient of CEPI money in April 2020 to trial a their COVID vaccine in Korea in addition to 40 people in the US.
CEPI is a creation of the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2017. CEPI repeats the Klaus Schwab Climate Change trope in talking about the next pandemic.
Virginia Benassi at the WHO Secretariat is involved in all the hemorrhagic fevers that “leave a mark” on the gut.
After three years, no one has produced a picture of Virginia Benassi that is not a stock photograph or a video of ine of her speeches.
Sina Bavari’s co-patent holder with Bob Malone specializes in Virus Like Particles (VLPs) which can be ised to simulate pandemics called Live Exercises.
Interestingly, the pair of Virginia Benassi and Maria Priziozi keep showing up in WHO RFP documents, even during the pandemic!
The evidence clearly indicates a harsh and uncomfortable reality – there was no pandemic.
There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there.
Portraying the deeds of the past three years as mere mistakes in response to some "pandemic" caused by a "lab leak" or GoF serves to conceal the deadly protocols established in the hospitals and nursing homes as well as provides cover for those who designed and executed this operation.
THE NYC hospital data, for but one example, clearly point to the outright lies of the entire covid fraud.
Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens was not bursting at the seams with patients in spring 2020, per data from the agency that operates the hospital.
https://woodhouse.substack.com/p/twitter-thread-occupancy-data-for
Data from the “epicenter of the epicenter”, Elmhurst Hosital in NYC, show a massive decrease in visit volume in both the ED’s and daily visit data from 3/1/2020 onward.
How is this not known and/or highlighted and repeated by those perched at the head of the table of the health freedom movement.
We have not been and are not facing what RFK Jr has termed “a mismanaged pandemic,” a stance supported by most “health freedom” celebrites. What we are dealing with is fraud, tyranny and mass murder.
Terrorizing and isolating elderly people especially those living in care homes, denying them visits from relatives and reducing or eliminating in-personal visits from health and social carers became “standard of care.”
Mechanical ventilators push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. It was massive overuse of a treatment (ventilation) with no solid evidential basis, now known to be extremely harmful.
Midazolam, Propofol and Morphine cocktails were given to the elderly in hospitals to create the illusion of the first wave of the hoax pandemic.
What if It was an epidemic of government and medical assault, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies?
Start talking about global operations, conditional Universal Basic Income, programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies, digital slavery, mass surveillance rolled across the world via an endless series of manufactured crises and much of the “health freedom movement” run off.
The catapulting of GoF and “Covid” variants and on and on is part of this Psyop. Those who perpetuate these fabrications are part of the problem, knowingly or not, and are doing the work for the Bio-security State by maintaining and heightening the fear mechanisms.
“It’s just a virus and some bad actors” say the public. “A bioweapon that needs to be contained next time” say the subverted Covid oppositional actors.
Plenty of narrative reinforcement to go around. The “lab leak”, “bioweapon” story has resurfaced and is gaining traction amongst the “acceptable” ‘Covid sceptics.’
The insistence on using the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.
However, if there was no pandemic, no evidence for a virus, what do we do then?
Well, we’d have to hold our government, our health regulatory agencies and our Media to account. The whole system would be exposed as the corrupt house of cards it is. The Lab Leak Theory keeps the whole charade alive and well.
It was an epidemic of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
Covid 19- the largest organized crime event in history- to the tune of trillions of dollars.
The syndicate ran its operation through the legalized drug cartel, the Big Tech cartels and the health management systems.
The official narrative of “Covid” is fictional- all facets of it.
Great information thanks and happy Easter to everyone. It is indeed a new morning. WHO needs Dr. Strangelove? None of us ever really stopped worrying soon enough to love the bomb. Sowing the seeds of their own destruction from the outset. Intelligence? No, just the faking of it. It is always the same old evil - just reinvented to buy our consent anew for their insanity. Hasn’t changed since the first Easter.