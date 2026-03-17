George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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Call me Cassandra's avatar
Call me Cassandra
1h

Rare earths indeed.

"...estimates of significant oil, gas, and mineral deposits in the Arctic have increased the interest in exploration opportunities in the region. These resources include an estimated 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil; 30 percent of the world’s undiscovered gas; and approximately $1 trillion of minerals including gold, zinc, nickel, and platinum."

I read this several years ago in a Navy report. This is probably why we want to co-opt Greenland too. But have no clue who will be shorting or otherwise.

https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-19-42.pdf

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