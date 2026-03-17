Michael Farmer, known as the “Copper King” and a figure closely tied to the London Metals Exchange and the Rothschilds, is linked to several alleged political and financial scandals driven by market manipulation and the transition from copper to rare earth metals.

We lampooned Lord Farmer’s copper manipulations in our song, “Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns”. Here is the six minute video summary of the two and a half hour livestream.

Market Manipulation and Engineered Labor Strikes Farmer allegedly manipulated global copper prices through orchestrated labor strikes. The sources claim his network would initiate strikes on docks in cities like Manila, Seoul, Yokohama, Kyoto, and Tokyo. By controlling these disruptions, Farmer’s group could predict and profit from the rising price of copper, selling massive futures contracts for copper to international companies. This type of metal manipulation by Rothschild agents on Wall Street is nothing new, with the 1907 Rothschild Copper Panic being just one example.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panic_of_1907

The Enron Collapse and 9/11 (Building 7) According to the sources, Farmer’s company, Metal Gesellschaft, created a massive “Ponzi scheme” by selling long-term futures contracts for oil, natural gas, and metals.

Not only did WTC Building collapse at free fall speed, but several WTC buildings between WTC 1 and WTC 2 did not collapses and showed little damage.

After profiting heavily from copper futures, Farmer allegedly dumped all of his copper assets into Enron right before 9/11. We, of course, lampooned Michael Farmer’s Enron Copper fast shuffle right before the 9/11 collapse of Building 7 and the SEC Enforcement Division investigation going on inside with a song called “Pull It”.

Enron had created a highly complex web of thousands of fake shell companies—such as one named “Rawhide”—to hide these operations from the SEC. When prosecutors began using early AI software (Autonomy) to analyze trader conversations and uncovered this shell network, the massive scheme was on the verge of being exposed. I have frequently alleged that to stop the SEC Enforcement Division’s investigation into Enron metals, World Trade Center Building 7—where the investigation was taking place—was deliberately “pulled” or collapsed during the September 11 attacks.

The Shift to Rare Earth Metals and EMP Weapons After dumping copper, Farmer and his network aggressively invested in and attempted to corner the market for rare earth metals.

To create a lucrative market for these new metals, they allegedly began promoting the threat of Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attacks. They pushed the narrative that older copper wiring used in military servo motors and missile actuators was highly susceptible to esoteric EMP weapons, rendering them obsolete, whereas components made with rare earth metals were resistant.

Of course, Jim Woolsey and Erika Kirk were enlisted as Rothschild spokesmen to “sell EMP” in a documentary film.

The Staged “Murder” of Charlie Kirk. The sources link this shift toward rare earth metals to the alleged “assassination” of Charlie Kirk in Utah, which the text characterizes as a fake, theatrical “kidnapping for cash” orchestrated like a reality television show or a “Rothschild school play”. Erika Kirk's mother, Lorin, has connections to IMET, International Metals, which seems like a thinly veiled Rothschild front for EMP metals.

The purported murder took place near where new military ICBM Sentinel missiles are manufactured, and now the Charlie Kirk “murder” looks explicitly to claim the entire staged event to extract sympathy dollars. The Jim Woolsey Erika Kirk EMP movie looks like it was designed to advance the market manipulation of these rare earth metals, which is a far bigger game than the half a billion raised from Charlie Kirk’s death.

Here is the link to the entire two-and-a-half-hour-long livestream I did on this topic.

https://youtube.com/live/Usd6FG-HFE4

Part 1: Start With the Rothschild Paper, And Then Go To Metal

That’s the oldest trick in finance: mismatch the paperwork just enough that nobody follows the chain all the way through. Because once you do, you don’t just see trades—you see structure.

And history tells us this isn’t new. Financial crises often begin not with one bad actor, but with systemic opacity and over-leverage, where institutions become so interconnected that risk is hard to trace.

Part 2: The Old Rothschild Game — Copper and Control

If you want to understand copper, you go back to the early 1900s—when trying to corner the copper market wasn’t theory, it was practice.

In 1907, speculators attempted exactly that—cornering shares tied to copper companies. When it failed, it triggered cascading bank runs and market collapse.

That’s the blueprint:

Concentrate control

Leverage heavily

Collapse spreads outward

And suddenly, what looked like a metal trade becomes a financial panic.

Part 3: The Rothschild Panic That Built the System

The Panic of 1907 wasn’t just a crash—it was a revelation.

The U.S. banking system had no central stabilizer. When trust companies—lightly regulated institutions—started failing, there was nothing to stop the contagion.

Within weeks:

The stock market lost nearly half its value

Banks collapsed

Liquidity vanished

And out of that chaos came something permanent: the push to create the Federal Reserve.

Crisis → Reform → New structure.

Part 4: Trust Companies and the Rothschild Shadow System

What really broke in 1907 wasn’t just banks—it was what we’d now call the shadow banking system.

Trust companies were lending aggressively, often without the same safeguards as traditional banks. When confidence broke, depositors ran—and the system seized up.

That pattern should sound familiar.

Because every generation builds its own version of:

Off-balance-sheet risk

Looser regulation

Faster leverage

Different label. Same mechanism.

Part 5: The London Metals Exchange and Global Pricing

Fast forward to modern markets, and price discovery doesn’t happen in isolation.

It happens through institutions like the London Metal Exchange, which sets benchmark prices for metals worldwide.

And here’s the key:

A disruption in Asia

A strike at a port

A supply shock anywhere

…can ripple instantly into global pricing structures.

That’s not conspiracy—that’s how commodity markets function.

Part 6: Derivatives — Where the Real Rothschild Game Is Played

By the late 20th century, the physical commodity became secondary to the financial instruments tied to it.

Companies like Metallgesellschaft became case studies in how aggressive derivatives strategies—especially mismatched hedging—could unravel under volatility.

The lesson was clear:

Long-term exposure

Short-term funding

Market swings

That combination can destabilize even the largest firms.

Part 7: Enron — Complexity as Strategy

Then came Enron.

Enron didn’t just trade energy—it built a labyrinth:

Special purpose entities

Off-balance-sheet accounting

Complex derivatives

When it collapsed, it exposed how financial engineering could obscure real risk.

Major outlets like The New York Times and others documented how Enron used hundreds of structured entities to hide debt and inflate profits—until the structure failed under scrutiny.

The lesson wasn’t just fraud.

It was how complexity can delay detection.

Part 8: When Rothschild Records Disappear

Investigations depend on records.

And when records are lost—whether through collapse, disaster, or time—the narrative fractures.

During the September 11 attacks, multiple federal and financial offices were disrupted, and large volumes of documents were destroyed or displaced.

That’s documented.

What’s not settled—and remains debated—is how much investigative continuity was affected.

But one thing is certain:

When the paper trail breaks, certainty goes with it.

Part 9: The Rothschild Shift to Rare Earths

If copper was the metal of the 20th century, rare earths are the metals of the 21st.

They power:

Electronics

Defense systems

Advanced motors

And they are geopolitically sensitive.

Global supply chains—especially dependence on China—have made rare earths a strategic priority for Western governments.

This isn’t theory—it’s policy.

And whenever a material becomes strategic, markets follow.

Part 10: The Rothschild Pattern That Never Changes

By the time you zoom out, the pattern becomes hard to ignore:

1907 → Copper speculation triggers panic

1990s → Derivatives destabilize firms

2000s → Enron exposes structural opacity

Today → Rare earths reshape geopolitical markets

Different metals.

Same playbook:

Leverage

Complexity

Information asymmetry

And always, the same question:

Who positioned early—and how did they know?