Although I have stated numerous times that the real story of Flight 93 on 9/11 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania was the result of the decision on only one man - Vice President Dick Cheney, Robert Malone promulgates a Messiah victimhood story of 9/11 to his over one million followers that I somehow accused him of being involved in the conspiracy of 9/11 or the 9/11 Anthrax attacks.

Proposed Continuity Of Government Timeline.

I have unequivocally stated repeatedly that the Conspiracy was a Conspiracy of One - Dick Cheney, ordering the shootdown of Flight 93 from the direct testimony of those involved. I have quoted the Mayor of Ernie Stuhl saying the F-16s were “very, very close” and the explosion could be heard at 9:56 AM, seven minutes before the reported 10:03 crash time.

After having spent a week at and all around the crash site, this is “case closed” for me. In no way is Robert Malone included in this Conspiracy of One - there is only one person, Dick Cheney. Now, with this great relief of pressure, Robert Malone should be able to easily tell his 9/11 experiences that day without being included in any conspiracy theory. But he remains strangely evasive about where he was that day.

We, of course, can remember only one man who can’t remember where he was the day JFK was shot or where they were on 9/11, George H.W. Bush.

I have said many times I was buying soldiers at Ft. Lewis in the State of Washington sandwiches at the Subway sandwich shop most of the day after the second plane hit, and even before news came out about the shootdown of Flight 93 (news of a crash came out later).

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/clearly-false-that-snohomish-county-man-was-patient-zero-public-health-official-says/

Eerily, my location on 9/11 turned out to be very close to the epicenter of the Corona 9/11 live exercise, and I was on the other side of the United States at the time near Washington, DC. After Event 201 occurred on October 18th, 2019, I stated the world’s greatest worry should be a Ukrainian Billionaire criminal named Kolomoisky spraying a crowd like the World Series crowd I was with on October 22nd, 2019.

Again, Robert Malone becomes very quiet again when he is tapped by the Assistant Secretary of HHS for the DOMANE program to look at repurposed safe and effective FDA-approved drugs to stop the COVID pandemic. He talks about the first day he got a call on January 4th, 2020 from a CIA and DARPA operative named Michael Callahan in Wuhan, China, to “spin up his team” at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). But then Robert Malone goes strangely silent until he writes a December 2020 inquiry about Ivermectin for a Congressional Hearing. Everything else from the DOMANE program is a black hole from January to December 2020. And this eye dropper of information only came after I sued Robert Malone in Federal Court in the Middle District of Florida.

Peter Duke even went to the trouble of creating a spoof cover of George Magazine to ask Robert Malone the simple question of “Where Were You On 9/11”.

The “Where were you on 9/11?” is often referred to as a “trust question” that managers use when interviewing a candidate. The manager’s eyes immediately go to the part of the resume covering the 9/11 period, and they ask “Where were you on 9/11?”. If the answers don’t match, the interview candidate is hiding something or not telling the truth. The 9/11 question was my favorite as a manager, and you would be surprised how many times the answers didn’t agree with what was on the resume.

Instead, Bob Malone continues to retweet a conspiracy theorist that did a whole summer series of shows that said I was involved in the planning of 9/11 with my brother by “leaving the Federal Bridge open”. Oh yeah, he retweeted any conspiracy theorist that said I killed my research partner.

Think about it. Would you trust anyone who was an adult at the time of 9/11 that couldn’t answer this question?

Afterword

Robert Malone knows full well that I don’t suspect him of being involved in any way in 9/11 or the 9/11 Anthrax attacks. He also knows I know he is a part if a network using DNA for the collection of whole genomes of every US citizen for the FBI with the data stored in Rockville, Maryland and tissue samples stores in Windber, PA.

https://www.wriwindber.org/internal-departments/bio-bank/