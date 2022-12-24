My ex-cop research partner believed the Defense Threat Reduction Agency used uninformed testing to develop vaccines like the nine vaccines Dr. Michael Callahan developed for DARPA.

Michael Callahan helped move Russian bioagent scientists to Ukraine and then US National Laboratories. Later, several of these Ukrainian scientists went to Dr. Robert Malone’s Alchem in Florida as DARPA and DTRA contractors.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all. I have had several new viewers of my show with Peter Duke (“@theDukeReport”) and my Substack ask questions like “What are the Blackberrys about?” and “How do Hunter Biden and the other Biden Blackberrys relate to CoronaVirus, if at all?”. I will show in this article how Michael Callahan, the Biden Blackberrys, and the last six years of research all funnel to a little known US Army base in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia named Ft. Belvoir.

George Webb’s ex-cop partner, who he called Task Force, believed the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill was performing uninformed testing of viruses and vaccines at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital.

If you weren’t around for my four years tromping between Capitol Hill and a couple of nearby US Army Forts called Ft. Belvoir and Ft. Detrick, this post is for you. The virus and vaccine scheme theorized and described to me by my ex-cop, research partner, was simple.

Congressional Aide Rao Abbas changed air filters at a house on Sprayer Street and at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. My ex-cop research partner believed he also changed filters at Veterans Administration hospitals, doped with various viruses.

A guy named Rao Abbas, whose father was a terrorist in Pakistan, would spray air filters with various things the DTRA wanted to test, and then he would install them in a house on Sprayer Street (I’m Not Kidding), or at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital.

Rao Abbas Had The Odd Habit Of Changing The Air Filters At This House On Sprayer Street Near Ft. Belvoir On A Biweekly Basis.

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention Rao Abbas, virus air filter man, worked for a close “advisor” to DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. And this DNC aide named Imran Awan also co-owned a pharmaceuticals factory in Faisalabad, Pakistan with previous DNC Chairman, Rahm Emanuel.

Rahm Emanuel used Ukrainian Intelligence operative Nataliia Sova to bring Russian bioagent scientists to Ukraine and then to United States National Laboratories.

And Rahm Emanuel had helped broker a deal for a Russian custom drug manufacturer, Veropharm, to get by US State Department sanctions to get purchased by Abbot Labs (and Abbie Vie - maker of vaccines).

Journalist George Webb frequently taunted Rahm Emanuel about his vaccine lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan with Debbie Wasserman Schultz's aide, Imran Awan.

So, you get the idea. Rao Abbas’s virus-laden air filters get the soldiers sick. The now sick soldiers renting one of Imran Awan's nine or ten houses then report to Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital, and then a doctor, or a nurse, or security guard, or Navy Corpsman or Navy Corpswoman at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital, pulls the blood sample of the patient.

Journalist George Webb found Congressional Blackberrys configures by Rahm Emanuel co-owner of a vaccine lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Webb’s research partner believed the encrypted Blackberrys were used to infect soldiers at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital.

Once you have the blood sample, you are well on your way to a vaccine to a previously unknown Middle Eastern or tropical disease. And you can clone the antibodies the soldier produces to make billions of dollars with something known as a monoclonal antibody. So the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Ft. Belvoir had incentive to infect soldiers.

Human monoclonal antibodies can be harvested from mice, but with a 99% failure rate. Harvesting human antibodies for human usually results in a viable human clone that can be used in a mass market.

One problem. Sometimes the soldiers died. Sometimes the patients in the Veterans Admin hospitals died. But thousands may live with the vaccine that comes from the blood sample. So, herein lies the DTRA rationalization I believe.

Journalist George Webb believed Rahm Emanuel’s Russian Veropharm partner amplified the production of human antibody immune cells using human kidney tumor cells for replication.

You probably already have anticipated that this article is going to end with me saying I believe that Michael Callahan’s nine vaccine “patents” and his miracle appearance at nine DTRA vaccine hotspots around the world come from this uninformed and unethical virus testing at Ft. Belvoir, but hold on for a minute. I want to explain how Rahm Emanuel amplified the chosen antibodies for cloning.

Vero (kidney) tumor cells are used to amplify chose monoclonal antibodies, sometimes resulting in cancers from vaccines that are not purified as in the case of Cutter Industries for the polio vaccine in the 1950s.

The Vero in VeroPharm means kidney. You actually take kidney cells that have a tumor and are rapidly dividing, and you put the chosen “sick Ft. Belvoir soldier” antibody code into the rapidly dividing tumors cells. If the resulting cells are not purified, you can actually cause cancer with the resulting vaccines.

The Cutter Incident has been blamed for 40,000 cases of polio and perhaps a far high number of soft tissue cancers.

Even though I trusted my research partner, AKA Task Force’s sources, soldiers from Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, I wanted to hear this story of sick soldiers to novel vaccine drugs in Pakistan for myself. Task Force, my research partners up unitl the day she died on August 13th, 2018, introduced me to two doctors from Ft. Belvoir. who more or less confirmed when Task Force had to say. They sat next to us on a couch, but pretended not to be talking to us at CPAC politcal event in National Harbor, Maryland.

Journalist George Webb returned many times to Maryland’s National Harbor where he met three of the DTRA, Ft. Belvoir whistleblowers.

I met an additional whistleblower from Ft. Belvoir’s DTRA the next year, also at CPAC, after Task Force’s death in August of 2018. I had the opportunity to meet a fourth whistleblower at Mount Vernon, the ancestral home of George Washington, in 2017. The only thing he could tell me with regard to the vaccines at Ft. Belvoir was “you are on the right track”, citing that the Defense Logistics Agency at Ft. Belvoir was responsible for shipping DTRA vaccines to US and NATO troops in Afghanistan. The Awan Spy Ring had an all important “CAGE Code” for selling to the Defense Logistics Agency, and that convinced me of the bona fides of this DTRA insider.

A DTRA/DLA whistleblower met with George Webb at Mount Vernon in 2017.

Journalist George Webb has reported since 2017 that the US State Department has used diplomatic immunity for US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel to deploy bioagents and collect results from these deployments.

DARPA had bioagent research and development projects with the Pakistani DARPA called DSTO for Anthrax and CoronaVirus, linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



That’s all I can write with the Substack limit for now. I will continue this series connecting Michael Callahan to the DTRA and Ft. Belvoir in Part Three.