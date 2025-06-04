1 – “The Great Cancering – Introduction: Have Vaccinations Now Claimed a President?”

Published mid-May 2025

The opening instalment frames “Great Cancering” as Webb’s umbrella investigation into surging post-COVID cancers, suggesting that the same public-health authorities who mis-handled the pandemic may now be obscuring a vaccine-triggered cancer spike.

Webb highlights Patrick Soon-Shiong—described as a "CIA cancer doctor"—and asks whether turbo-cancer trends forced President Biden to seek treatment at Walter Reed, hinting at wider political stakes. The piece sets the tone by promising to trace supply chains for contaminated biologics from Fort Detrick to private oncology clinics.

Webb then recounts early whistle-blower warnings about HeLa-cell DNA fragments and SV-40 promoters slipping through mRNA-vaccine QC, arguing that regulators treated these red flags as mere “conspiracy theories.”

Webb links the alleged contaminants to an unprecedented rise in rare paediatric sarcomas and "light-switch" metastasis in adults. To readers, this becomes Exhibit A for a systemic cover-up that dwarfs previous biopharma scandals.

Next, the article sketches a historical through-line connecting National Cancer Institute “war-on-cancer” contracts, DARPA’s ADEPT program, and military “countermeasures” platforms that migrated directly into Operation Warp Speed.

Webb argues that the same dual-use infrastructure can pivot from fighting pathogens to delivering oncogenic payloads. He cites prior CIA experiments with oncogenic viruses as proof of concept for malign-by-design therapeutics.

The installment closes by warning that official cancer registries lag real-time diagnoses by years, allowing statisticians to massage numbers while mortality explodes.

Webb calls for crowd-sourced reporting from physicians willing to risk professional sanction by publishing raw data on turbo-cancer incidence. He positions "Great Cancering" as an open-source truth commission to fill the vacuum left by captured regulators and legacy media.

2 – “The Great Cancering – Part One: Are Cancer Docs Finding Turbo-Cancer Spikes?”

Published 11 Aug 2023

Part One opens with the shocking double-suicide of New York oncologist Dr Krystal Cascetta and her infant, which Webb frames as the anguished act of a physician who had discovered an unmanageable on-rush of post-vaccine cancers.

Webb juxtaposes Cascetta's AI breast-cancer patent and her husband's "healthy energy-bar" empire to underscore how implausible the suicide narrative appears on its face. The rhetorical question—"How depressed would a breakthrough oncologist have to be to murder her baby?"—drives home Webb's suspicion that a darker back-story exists.

The piece collates anecdotal clinic reports of "stage-four-on-presentation" malignancies in patients under forty, many diagnosed within months of their last mRNA shot. Webb draws parallels to physician suicides in the 1980s HIV-chemo era, arguing that moral injury drives clinicians to desperate acts when systemic causes are suppressed. He urges readers to watch for other anomalous doctor deaths as potential barometers of hidden epidemiology.

Webb then dissects the VAERS database and independent pathology slides, asserting that micro-clots seen in post-jab myocardium also seed aggressive micrometastases via the IL-6 and P-53 pathways. He references HeLa-cell "chimera" sequences reportedly found in some vaccine lots, implying intentional genome-weaponisation rather than mere lax manufacturing. The argument is built on pattern recognition rather than formal causality but is presented as urgent circumstantial evidence.

Finally, Webb connects Cascetta's clinic to a network of venture-backed oncology start-ups with board overlaps at DARPA's Biological Technologies Office and NIH's RADx program. He posits that investors stand to profit both from vaccine mandates that seed cancer and from new checkpoint-inhibitor drugs positioned as the cure. Part One ends with a call for subpoena power to compel chain-of-custody records for every mRNA batch shipped since late 2020.

3 – “The Great Cancering and Long COVID – Same Thing?”

Published 17 May 2025

Webb kicks off by noting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high-profile meeting with Patrick Soon-Shiong to green-light an Anktiva cancer-vaccine trial in Saudi Arabia, calling it a geopolitical test-bed for on-demand oncology.

Webb juxtaposes this with Donald Trump's earlier flirtation with Soon-Shiong's NantWorks empire, suggesting bipartisan stakes in the biotech's success. The larger thesis is that "Long COVID" symptom clusters may be re-branded manifestations of immuno-suppression driving latent cancers.

The article reviews peer-reviewed papers on spike-protein persistence and interferon-pathway exhaustion, arguing they map neatly onto known tumour-escape mechanisms. Webb contends that classifying these issues under the benign rubric of "long COVID" allows regulators to dodge a cancer causality debate. By retitling pathologies, institutions buy time to roll out therapeutic "fixes" they themselves seeded.

He highlights big-data initiatives—Palantir's HHS Protect, Google Health's Cancer Moonshot dashboards—that vacuum hospital EMR streams ostensibly for precision medicine. Webb alleges these tools double as early-warning radars to track vaccine-linked oncogenesis while shaping public-health messaging through selective release of statistics. Thus, Silicon Valley becomes both gate-keeper and potential accomplice.

The post ends by warning that insurance-actuarial tables are already pricing in higher mid-life mortality but remain sealed behind NDAs. Webb invites insider leaks of underwriting memos that would prove institutional acknowledgement of the "Great Cancering." He argues that only market data—life-insurance exposure, reinsurance swaps, VA hospital procurement—can finally break the information blockade.

4 – “The Great Cancering Update: Palantir, Birx, Perna”

Published 4 Jun 2025

This real-time update opens with Webb's claim that Veterans Affairs medical centres have served as quiet test sites for counter-measures to pathogens "inherited" from Nazi and Imperial-Japanese biowarfare archives. He argues that Operation Warp Speed leaders (Generals Gustave Perna & Deborah Birx) partnered with Palantir to turn those VA sites into data-fusion hubs for post-vax cancer surveillance. The narrative implicates DARPA's ADEPT-like logistics in moving experimental biologics through military channels beyond FDA oversight.

Webb details FOIA-extracted shipping manifests showing temperature-controlled pallet transfers from Fort Belvoir's DTRA repositories to select VA campuses. He interprets mismatched lot numbers and "special handling" codes as signs of clandestine trials on veteran populations already burdened with co-morbidities. These alleged covert protocols, he writes, mirror unethical 1950s cancer-virus experiments at the Edgewood Arsenal.

The piece also dissects newly surfaced Palantir dashboards—specifically oncology "metadata off-the-chart" heat maps—that, according to Webb, betray an internal acknowledgement of explosive cancer incidence in jabbed cohorts aged 25-55. He charges that Palantir's federal contracts effectively privatise epidemiological intelligence, letting the company monetise insights before public-health bodies act. This, he says, raises conflict-of-interest red flags akin to In-Q-Tel ventures in the early GWOT era.

Webb concludes by urging Congressional staffers to subpoena Palantir’s audit logs and Birx’s after-action reports archived at the National Security Council. He proposes a joint CHS-VA oversight hearing to force disclosure of any live-virus or HeLa-chimera exposures in veteran trials. Until such evidence enters the record, he warns, “Great Cancering” will remain a hidden battlefield where data is the deadliest weapon.

Part Two – “Fusion Centers for Cancer: Fort Detrick, Windber & the DARPA Loop”

Webb opens by charting the 2001-2020 migration of DARPA “counter-measure” programs from Fort Detrick to civilian-looking cancer labs—chiefly Windber Research Institute in Pennsylvania. He argues that these facilities served as “fusion centers” where pathogen-derived immune modulators were blended with tumor antigens to create dual-use biologics. The upshot, he says, is a blurred line between biodefense and onco-weaponization. The article dissects purchase orders showing Windber receiving Ft. Detrick viral vectors under “Research Use Only” exemptions, enabling human trials that never hit ClinicalTrials.gov. Webb highlights lot numbers overlapping with Moderna’s pre-2020 lipid-nanoparticle batches, claiming this is how SV-40 promoter fragments and HeLa DNA entered the mRNA platform. He frames the contamination as “an intelligence-protected supply chain.” A historical sidebar tracks how Operation Paperclip virologists (Traub, Blome) pioneered “species jump” techniques later repurposed for tumor tropism. Webb links those techniques to Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Anktiva platform, arguing that the same “tropism toggles” can flip from immunotherapy to immune-evasion if spliced incorrectly. The theme is that cancer payloads and pandemic payloads are two sides of the same Cold-War coin. Webb closes with FOIA tips for locating internal e-mails between DARPA’s ADEPT office and Windber’s Dr. Nicholas Jacobs during the 2009 “secret shopper” study on adenoviral p53 attacks. He urges whistle-blowers to leak BAA white papers that would prove DoD knowingly created oncogenic platforms. Part Two thus sets the technical backbone for the larger “Great Cancering” hypothesis.

“The Great Cancering – Part Three: Long COVID – Same Thing?”

(George Webb Substack, posted 17 May 2025)

Spike-protein pathologies and sudden "turbo-cancers," Webb argues, are two faces of a single immune-erosion syndrome that public-health officials have relabelled as "Long COVID." He opens with Patrick Soon-Shiong's new Anktiva trials in Saudi Arabia—sanctioned at the crown-prince level—as proof that geopolitical actors already treat post-vaccine cancer as a growth market rather than a medical mystery. By contrasting Soon-Shiong's earlier courtship of Donald Trump, Webb positions Big Biotech's cancer gambit as a bipartisan enterprise run through intelligence-linked intermediaries.

A review of recent literature follows, highlighting papers that show persistent spike protein disabling interferon signalling and sabotaging p-53 tumour-suppressor pathways—mechanisms mirrored in the aggressive sarcomas now appearing in under-40s. Webb claims regulators have quietly stuffed these findings into the "Long COVID" bucket to avoid admitting an iatrogenic cancer wave seeded by mass vaccination. The rhetorical thrust is that a nomenclature switch buys time for the same institutions to sell the cure they caused.

Webb then dissects big-data infrastructure: Palantir's HHS Protect dashboards, Google-Health's Cancer Moonshot APIs, and defense-grade AI pipelines that ingest hospital EMRs in real time. According to Webb, these systems function as both early-warning radars for jab-linked oncogenesis and narrative-management engines that throttle which numbers reach the press. The dual-use of disease-surveillance tech thus blurs the line between public health and intelligence tradecraft.

Finally, Webb tracks actuarial behaviour—life-insurer premium hikes for 25- to 55-year-olds and quiet reinsurance swaps on disability blocks—as the clearest evidence that industry insiders already "price in" the Great Cancering. He calls for whistle-blowers to leak underwriting memos, pallet manifests of "special-handling" biologics, and Palantir audit logs before sanitized summaries rewrite the record. Until such hard data emerge, Webb warns, Long COVID will remain the euphemism that conceals an engineered cancer epidemic.

Part Four – “Wall Street’s Turbo-Cancer Trade: How Hedge Funds Arbitraged Mortality”

Pivoting from lab science to finance, Webb shows how life-settlement desks at BlackRock and Apollo allegedly mined Palantir health-graph data to short mid-career life-insurance pools starting in late 2021. He dubs this the “Turbo-Cancer Trade,” asserting that soaring Stage-IV incidence in vaccinated cohorts became a quantifiable commodity. The thesis: insiders monetised a public-health catastrophe they helped create. The post walks through SEC Form 13F filings that reveal outsized growth-in-death-benefit swaps tied to reinsurer Swiss Re. Webb matches each spike to an HHS “Trusted Messenger” PR push, implying foreknowledge of bad clinical data. He frames it as a real-time feedback loop where Wall Street’s bets confirmed rising excess deaths long before CDC press releases. A key section profiles former Palantir executives who moved to hedge funds GQG Partners and Renaissance Tech, bringing proprietary VA oncology dashboards with them. These dashboards, Webb claims, flagged P-53 suppression markers months before CDC’s official “myocarditis” admission—evidence that the cancer signal was visible early. He calls it “asymmetrical warfare by spreadsheet.” Webb ends by demanding that the House Financial Services Committee subpoena swap-desk chat logs during the March 2022 “life-settlement price inversion.” If proved, he argues, this constitutes insider trading on federally sequestered health data. Part Four thus ties epidemiology to market abuse, widening the alleged conspiracy.

Part Five – “Cold-Chain Clues: Frozen Lot Numbers, Saudi Trials & the Biden Clinic Visit”

Here Webb focuses on refrigeration logs from McKesson and AmerisourceBergen that show “special-handling” mRNA lots routed to Walter Reed, Cleveland Clinic, and King Faisal Hospital (Saudi Arabia). He notes the same lot numbers appearing in Soon-Shiong’s Anktiva IND filing and on pallets photographed at a Riyadh oncology conference. The implication: a single pipeline feeds both U.S. hospitals and overseas testbeds. The narrative then flashes to President Biden’s unannounced January 2024 Walter Reed visit, which mainstream press called a “routine physical.” Webb juxtaposes that visit with a peer-reviewed preprint on sudden lymphomas in triple-boosted patients, hinting that Biden received aggressive treatment concealed as a check-up. He labels this “Patient Zero of the political blowback.” A logistic deep dive examines the Kuehne + Nagel freezer farm in Memphis that, according to customs data, repackaged the flagged lots for Saudi export two weeks after Biden’s visit. Webb suggests this timing betrays a trans-national trial in which U.S. elites and Gulf royalty share the same experimental batches. He frames it as a proof-of-concept for global cancer-vaccine franchising. Finally, Webb publishes a redacted e-mail chain (source unnamed) showing White House Science Advisor Monica Bertagnolli forwarding Anktiva slide decks to HHS Covid-Response head Dawn O’Connell. He argues that the chain reveals executive-branch complicity in folding “turbo-cancer therapeutics” into Pandemic Preparedness funding. Part Five thus links high-level politics to lot-level bio-logistics.

Part Six – “The Insurance Canary: Actuary Panic & the Silent CDC Revision”