Part 1: Elon Musk’s “Autists” Are On Fire Inside USAID

The article opens by describing Elon Musk’s team of six volunteer AI engineers—dubbed “autists”—camping out in the Eisenhower Building next to the White House to load massive USAID and Treasury data sets into X AI’s Grok servers. George Webb positions this operation as a rapid re-run of his own Potomac research, but at AI scale, uncovering covert CIA front programs embedded in diplomatic aid. He underscores that PREDICT, officially a pandemic-prevention initiative, was in fact a cover for gain-of-function and biosurveillance partnerships with China georgewebb.substack.com.

Musk’s autists first mastered the mechanics of “data ingestion,” ingesting petabytes of unstructured documents and payment ledgers. Within days, they identified tens of millions of transactions lacking proper vouchers—so-called “missing-voucher” leads—that manual auditors would take months to find. Webb argues this proves AI’s transformative power in exposing systemic waste and hidden agendas.

The piece then pivots to USAID PREDICT’s successor, Deep VZN (“Deep Vision”), a $200 million follow-on program allegedly co-run with the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan and Wuxi for mRNA cancer-vaccine development. Webb warns that many of PREDICT’s original contractors reappear in Deep VZN, making it trivial for AI to map the continuity of these dual-use projects. He contends that once the autists tune Grok to flag “biosafety enhancement” line items, the entire covert bioweapons infrastructure will be laid bare.

Finally, Webb frames CIA Director John Brennan and his “mini-Moonies” as the hidden architects, using diplomatic cover stories to fund lethal bioagent research under the guise of public health. He predicts that, armed with Grok’s raw leads and human-in-the-loop post-training, Musk’s team will disrupt the intelligence-community playbook. The article concludes by calling for immediate transparency and congressional oversight to prevent the next engineered outbreak.

Part 2: Elon Musk’s AI Geniuses Are Going To Find This

Building on the first installment, Webb previews the next targets for Musk’s AI squad: the USAID PREDICT program itself and the follow-on mRNA cancer-vaccine initiatives. He notes that Grok will easily connect obscure grant codes to subcontracts for pre-clinical nanoparticle platforms. Webb stresses that the AI model’s “language-frequency and order” analysis can unmask renames like Deep VZN, revealing the same underlying network of military and academic actors georgewebb.substack.com.

The article highlights Luke Farritor’s role in orchestrating Grok’s data-loading pipeline, comparing his Vesuvius-scrolls decryption to modern forensic accounting. Farritor’s deep expertise in handling fragmented texts translates into pinpoint accuracy when indexing USAID line items and vendor invoices. This parallel underscores the versatility of large-language models across historical and contemporary investigations.

Webb then catalogs the constellation of charities and labs—EcoHealth Alliance, Metabiota, One Health Institute, and others—whose grant amendments and travel logs will form Grok’s next tranche of “anomaly clusters.” He argues that AI will discern patterns in repeated vendor-name tweaks and travel expense codes to expose clandestine biosurveillance field tests. According to Webb, this approach represents a paradigm shift from human-only sleuthing to AI-augmented accountability.

In closing, the post warns that the true magnitude of dual-use research funding—running into the hundreds of millions—remains obscured without AI tools. Musk’s team, Webb predicts, will not only validate his March 2020 Potomac findings but extend them into new domains like cancer immunotherapy. The piece ends by urging mainstream media and regulators to prepare for revelations that will dwarf past biothreat scandals.

Part 3: We Need To Focus On USAID For Overthrows And BioAgents Now

Webb opens by lamenting that much of the discussion around Musk’s AI forensics has veered toward trivia—petty procurement line items—instead of the strategic heart of USAID’s emerging-threats portfolio. He singles out USAID offices in Washington and field posts abroad as the pivot points for foreign-policy overthrows and clandestine bioagent trials. Webb argues that only by zeroing in on USAID PREDICT and its successor programs can investigators break the chain of covert action georgewebb.substack.com.

The article critiques figures like Mike Benz, whose unit’s extraneous expenditures distract from core military-live-exercise budgeting. Webb urges Musk’s autists to deprioritize such “noise” and reclassify it under broader subversion-and-surveillance mandates. He underscores that the same funding vehicles also support destabilization campaigns in key geopolitical theaters.

Drawing parallels to Cold-War civil-society front organizations, Webb contends that USAID’s growth-and-governance programs routinely double as cover for intelligence partnerships with local elites. This dual mandate, he warns, cannot be untangled without AI-scale audit capabilities. The post ends by calling on Congress to demand unredacted USAID grant records for oversight.