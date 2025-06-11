1 · Deep Seek And Destroy – Part One (Dec 2024) georgewebb.substack.com

1 The opener frames Webb’s “dystopian fiction” in which Senator Adam Schiff allegedly contracts with China’s Deep Seek Labs to clear political opponents from Pacific Palisades by fire-spewing drones.

2 Webb links the drill to earlier “balloon” over-flights that supposedly mapped dissident homes and to cancelled insurance policies that left targets financially naked.

3 He positions the Palisades blaze as Deep Seek’s live beta test—gathering satellite imagery, calibrating AI-guided swarms, and providing a proof-of-concept for future state contracts.

4 Evidence offered includes eyewitness drone sightings, anomalous burn patterns that spare palms but level houses, and leaked photos of Schiff meeting Chinese defence officials.

5 Whistle-blower Dr Nina Cho steals the firm’s Seek-and-Destroy algorithm, handing flash-drives to filmmaker Peter Duke and actor James Woods, who in turn bring the cache to Webb.

6 The chapter closes with Webb’s pledge to expose every link between California tech, Beijing venture capital, and political real-estate gambits hiding behind “fire prevention.”

2 · Palisades Fire – Deep Seek And Destroy – Part Two (Jan 2025) georgewebb.substack.com

1 Webb revisits the burn site at first light and claims police barricades kept reporters out while fire crews merely “outlined the perimeter,” proving a controlled burn.

2 He zeroes in on High Flyer Capital—the Chinese hedge fund that bankrolls Deep Seek—and likens its distressed--asset tactics to Renaissance Capital’s 1990s tech exfiltration.

3 Pacific Palisades, he says, will be snapped up at pennies on the dollar by insiders tied to Governor Newsom, Speaker Pelosi, and former CIA chief John Brennan.

4 The post introduces the “Race to the Top” demand: open FIRESAT wildfire data to all California AI labs (Grok, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic) instead of one opaque foreign outfit.

5 Webb alleges matching IP fingerprints between High Flyer traders and Atlantic Council operative Alan Apter—previously cited in COVID-era biotech profiteering.

6 He warns that outsourcing disaster tech to day-trading hedge funds creates a moral hazard: they profit as coastal homes burn.

3 · Part Three – “Get the Red Out” Plan for L.A. substack.com

1 This instalment argues the Palisades event is only one facet of a long-standing social-engineering scheme to depopulate conservative “red” enclaves inside blue Los Angeles County.

2 Webb produces zoning memos and Berggruen-Institute white papers that envision higher-density “smart” housing on hillside plots currently occupied by single-family homes.

3 He says fire clearance dovetails with ESG-driven insurance withdrawals, nudging owners to sell and paving the way for luxury redevelopment backed by Chinese capital.

4 The piece tracks campaign donations from Berggruen proxies to Schiff and Newsom, arguing quid-pro-quo wildfire deregulation followed.

5 It also names insurance-risk firm Verisk as a silent partner feeding property-risk scores into Deep Seek’s acquisition models.

6 Webb ends by urging L.A. residents to crowd-source satellite imagery before every hillside turns into a “Smart City terrace.”

4 · Part Four – “Garden Hose Man” georgewebb.substack.com

1 The narrative spotlights a septuagenarian homeowner who saved his Palisades house with a pool pump and garden hose while officials ordered evacuations.

2 Webb says fire crews left the 117-million-gallon Highlands reservoir empty, guaranteeing no municipal water pressure for civilians.

3 Garden-Hose-Guy becomes a folk hero—proof, Webb argues, that the burn could have been stopped had the goal been containment, not a “live drill.”

4 Photographer Peter Duke’s first-in footage reveals untouched palms amid incinerated homes, supporting Webb’s directed-energy thesis.

5 The author claims Duke had warned for years that WEF ally Nicholas Berggruen coveted that very bluff for a climate-resilient tech campus.

6 Webb vows to present Duke’s footage at town-hall meetings “so the next hose hero won’t be standing alone.”

5 · Part Five – Scale AI & Drone Warfare georgewebb.substack.com

1 Here Webb shifts to Silicon Valley, profiling 24-year-old billionaire Alexandr Wang and his data-labeling powerhouse Scale AI.

2 Scale, he writes, inherited Project MAVEN after Google staff revolted, becoming DoD’s go-to for Ukraine drone imagery—and, allegedly, Palisades burn telemetry.

3 Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Thiel lieutenant Trae Stephens appear as match-makers, while Palmer Luckey’s Anduril supplies swarming drone hardware.

4 Webb recounts warning Valley insiders on 3 Jan that Deep Seek + Scale were staging a joint “FireAId” pilot; none of the tech giants attended.

5 The Santa Ynez Reservoir spark on New Year’s Eve was meant to be the showcase disaster, he claims, but winds fizzled it; January 7th delivered the needed inferno.

6 He posits that Balaji’s stolen training drive allowed Scale and Deep Seek to co-train a fire-response LLM in just six weeks.

6 · Part Six – Balaji, the Drive & the Leak (pay-gated; reconstructed from follow-ups)

1 Webb details Suchir Balaji’s final week: Catalina Island hikes with Scale AI vision engineers, sudden isolation, and his death labelled “accidental hypothermia.”

2 Phone metadata shows Balaji moving a 24 TB external SSD between OpenAI servers and his backpack; Webb calls it the smoking gun for Deep Seek’s data coup.

3 He lists Balaji’s Slack logs complaining that Google and DeepMind executives were “breveting” ChatGPT checkpoints to offshore labs.

4 A former Stanford roommate tells Webb the drive survived police custody and surfaced in Shenzhen six days later.

5 Webb cross-references cargo manifests showing High Flyer chartering a Gulfstream outbound from Van Nuys the night Balaji died.

6 The chapter concludes that a single whistle-blower’s murder may have shifted a trillion-dollar AI arms race.

7 · Part Seven – GPU Mysteries & Alexandr Wang at Davos georgewebb.substack.com

1 At WEF 2025 Wang claims the CCP smuggled 50 000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, soothing investors panicked by Deep Seek’s leap.

2 Webb contrasts that to NYT reporter Cade Metz’s scoop: only 2 000 “Hopper” chips powered Deep Seek, suggesting smarter coding, not hidden hardware.

3 Either way, Webb notes, 90 % of bleeding-edge GPUs are fabbed in Taiwan—an

(At this point, ChatGPT will not complete the summary due to the volume of George Webb’s work. This limitation may be alleviated in the future. The last three substacks cannot be summarized).