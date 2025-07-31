I love when citizen journalists use their platform to get a collar. We just got one in Arkansas in a heinous double murder.

The CCTV pulled from the entrance of Devil’s Den State Park led to the suspected black sedan being located at a beauty parlor where the suspect was trying to cut off all his hair. Score another win for citizen journalism.

Who knows how many murders we prevent in alerting the public about mass murdering maurading America’s highways with their white GMC Sierras like Travis Decker, or the US Government’s military Live Exercises.

1 — The Morning Roll-Call: Citizen Reporters Clock In

The podcast opens not with sirens but with the low hum of laptops booting up across time zones. From Europe to the American West Coast, a volunteer army of livestream chatters and handheld-camera junkies is already cross-checking license-plate captures, court dockets, and satellite tiles before most precincts have finished their first pot of drip.

Our SuperJew host at our Michigan journalism school, Aaron Adler, puts it all in a phrase —equal parts ringmaster and data wrangler—framing the day’s mission succinctly: “We catch the crooks while the unions debate their pension multipliers.”

That antagonistic theme threads the entire episode: professional law-enforcement is portrayed as over-lawyered and under-motivated, whereas the “Neighborhood News Hounds” crowd thrives on decentralized passion, open-source sleuthing and an allergy to red tape.

The morning shout-outs double as a tactical roll-call—Ghana, South Africa, Michigan, Belgium, Germany, Geneva, Paris, Picadilly, and Idaho—each locale a potential forward operating base in the globalized hunt for truth.