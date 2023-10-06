This book is about you, and what you can do change your country for the better with a device you carry with you all the time - your cell phone.

You may have seen Elon Musk tweeting a lot about something called “citizen journalism”, and you might be wondering what “citizen journalism is and how you can participate.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 to transform it from a hog trough of insult slinging to make it into X, a place where intelligent people could share information while showing respect for others opinions.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media doesn’t want individuals such as yourself to be heard. They want to perpetuate their Fake News of “Trump Russia” or “January 6th Insurrection” and other myths. One particular journalist at CNN that I have had many run-in with over the last seven years, Donie O’Sullivan, even went as far as publishing what Elon Misk called his “assassination coordinates”.

The DOJ now has even opened an investigation of Elon Musk’s purchase if Twitter itself. This constant undermining of Musk and X happens for one obvious reason - Musk gives every man and woman a platform to share their reporting, ideas, and opinions.

You can easily see why mainstream media feels so threatened. There are way more of us citizens in the real world with cell phone cameras and microphones the the mainstream media insiders in the Beltway. Mainstream media insiders are constantly consumed with gushing praise of criminal organizations like the Clinton Foundation rather than the concerns of everyday, extraordinary citizens.

We, together as citizen journalists, can add value to the stories that other citizen journalists report, to deliver far more validation and verification economically possible than mainstream media as well.

The false narratives of mainstream media like “Trump Russia” or “January 6th Insurrection” can be defeated by actually going on location and filming the truth.

Donie O’Sullivan of CNN was the leading Trump Russia Conspiracy Theorist.

By sharing the truth and combining this evidence with others, citizen journalists are winning the battle against the Fake News.

Even war correspondent reporting, typically only reported by the major networks, now is within the reach of citizen journalists.

I had a chance to report last year from the Ukrainian Border during rocket attacks against NATO training camps in Western Ukraine.

I had had many opportunities to tell my story over the last seven years due to my decision to devote my life savings to getting the all important truth out of stories I had personal of like “Trump Russia” which was a complete hoax. Now, I feel it is time to tell the stories of other citizen journalists who have made a difference as well.

I have written several booklets of 111 pages each about our Citizen Journalist school in Michigan and our newsgathering meetings around the country that we call “charrettes”.

But now I would like to write a book for you, the aspiring Citizen Journalist, who wants to answer Elon Musk’s call for more citizen journalist to defeat mainstream media Fake News.

Very few reporters even know about Joe Biden‘s Ukrainian connection with Keewaydin Island, in Florida, where most of the Ukrainian business deals were done on encrypted Blackberrys. The first step is actually finding the island, and most DC reporters stared blankly at you when you say Keewaydin because I’ve never heard of it before.

I have written over 50 books now that are all about 100 pages in length that you can read in one hour, including “Blackberrys Matter” and “Awan Minutes To Midnight”. That’s also part of Citizen journalism and getting the fax out and the analysis before the news gets too cold.

I also want to produce a documentary film to lay of the process to become an effective Citizen Journalist, with all its twists and its turns.

The good news is our research group around the world and here in the US has had lots of experience in the last seven years. So I am launching my new book and documentary here, “The X-Man Cometh, Citizen Journalism Comes Of Age”.

And I apologize for the sexist title. My best contributors from around the world are mostly women. Our research group is going to be heading to New Orleans again in the next few days to tell this story.

New Orleans is a perfect location because it is the battleground where the CIA first came on shore in the early 1960s to do battle with the US Constitution and the FBI.

And you know the X-Man documentary will have great music as well. See you all in New Orleans on October 10th through the 19th! Thank you all for your support. our group of researchers is global in many countries around the world. I continually am grateful for all their research and support.