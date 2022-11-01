Catherine Englebrecht testified during the IRS Targetting hearings on Capitol Hill in 2014, where she claimed she and her organization was being targeted by the IRS for her political outspokenness.

Left-wing media predictably labeled Catherine Englebrecht as an “election denier”.

The Charlie Kirk Show featured Journalist George Webb’s on-site, live coverage of the Konnech vs. True The Vote Controversy on October 31st, 2022.

Judge Ken Hoyt Ordered Catherine Englebrecht and Gregg Phillips into Custody here in Houston today, October 31st, 2022.

GOP Star Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote was taken into custody on October 31st, 2022, and few reporters were there to witness it live. Journalist George Webb was one of those few.

As I stood in front of the Federal Court in Houston on Halloween Day, reporting that True the Vote leader Catherine Englebrecht had just been taken into custody in a Civil case filed only in September 2022, I realized I was the only National media here to cover the biggest story in the United States.

The Charlie Kirk Show used my feed from the Courthouse in Houston for this reason, I am sure. Former Fox News Correspondent, Ivory Hecker, now a YouTuber, was the only other media there of note.

Former Fox News Correspondent and now YouTube Journalist Ivory Hecker has been one of the few journalists to cover the Konnech v. True the Vote case in Houston.

I discussed the case briefly with Ivory Hecker before the Contempt hearing for Catherine Englebrecht and a Contractor of True the Vote, Gregg Phillips.

Gregg Phillips appeared on CNN on the topic of Vote Fraud in 2020.

I compared this case to the DNC email “dangle” or entrapment used by the FBI in 2016 to try to entrap members of the Trump campaign into paying for Hillary’s “emails,” hence committing a treasonous act with a foreign power. She acknowledged this possibility, but Hecker is not weighing in yet on what is actually going on behind the scenes in the case.

Journalist George Webb did a live feed with Jeff Prather on the The Prather Point, and a live update for National File Reporter Addison Adds after leaving the Houston Courtroom.

My objective was to get the real news out to as many outlets as possible before the inevitable story from the New York Times or Washington Post came out saying “election deniers jailed in Houston”. I updated Addison Adds at the National File and “Harry the Greek”, an active blogger covering the case at a blog called brassballs.blog.

Addison “Adds” Busurto of the National File has delved into CEO of Konnech, Eugene Yu’s connections with Black Rock Investments.

While there is no consensus yet among alternative media journalists about what actually is happening here in Houston, some key facts I have uncovered with Peter Duke of The Duke Report, have caused veteran journalists to give the facts a second look.

Blogger “Harry The Greek” has extensively covered the Konnech v True the Vote Case.

Earlier in the week, Peter Duke of The Duke Report, has brought some very interesting personal experience with the accused contractor of the True the Vote, Gregg Phillips, along with an article from Jacob Appelbaum about Phillips shady past in State Government malfeasance.

Peter Duke of The Duke Report brought out new information about Gregg Phillips, a contractor of True the Vote, on a livestream with George Webb in late Octboer, 2022.

Duke pointed out the article by Appelbaum, “2000 Mules From Outer Space” which was a scathing critique of True The Vote contractor Gregg Phillips and the election documentary he produced called “2000 Mules”.

I also did a news show with Peter Duke and Michael Parker on the national radio program TNT radio to discuss the case, hours after Englebrech and Phillips were taken into custody.

I also had the chance to do a two hour podcast on the subject of the Eugene Yu and Konneck case with LA journalist Courtenay Turner in a two hour segment.

The Washington Post, not present in the Courtroom to witness Englebrecht and Phillips being taken into custody, finally wrote an article on the events of the day to become the first MSM outlet to cover the story at around 9 PM EST.

Konnech has added the “Hotel Hacker” FBI Informant Michael Hasson to their Civil lawsuit.

The glamorous life of citizen journalists is illustrated here in some choice, scenic spots on my walk to the Houston Courthouse.

In summary, this was a win for independent journalism. Here is the full “The Duke Report” episode. “The Duke Report” airs Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 5PM EST on YouTube.