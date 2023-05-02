In this series, “The Making of CoronaThrax,” I have emphasized the focus on “triggered bioagents,” which stealthily disperse a primary infective bioagent, causing flu-like symptoms, only to be followed up by a more lethal secondary bioagent, triggering cancers and rare genetic diseases.

Our researchers honed in on US Air Force dispersal programs for “triggered bioagents” that use an airborne distribution of the primary infectious agent, then a secondary trigger mechanism causing cancer or immune deficiency.

This technology was developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and I covered the mysterious murder of Ken Moorman from Maxwell AFB in the Awan Spy Ring’s Sprayer House in 2017 connected to bioagents from Maxwell.

🧬 Summary:

In this extensive investigation, George Webb outlines the development and global deployment of “triggered bioagents”—bioweapons that use an initial infective agent (causing mild or flu-like symptoms) followed by a secondary, delayed agent that can trigger severe diseases such as cancer or immune disorders. He asserts this technology was pioneered at Maxwell Air Force Base and connects it to the mysterious death of Ken Moorman and to broader global biowarfare operations.

The core of the series centers around Dr. Michael Callahan, whom Webb and Unlimited Hangout describe as “DARPA’s man in Wuhan.” Callahan’s career spans a vast network of roles in USAID, DARPA, and other military and intelligence-aligned programs. His activities include vaccine development, pandemic simulations, technology transfer from Soviet bioweapons labs, and front-line pandemic interventions like the COVID-19 cruise ship rescues.

Callahan’s long-standing collaboration with Dr. Robert Malone, and involvement in operations like DARPA PREDICT, PROPHECY, and the Global Virome Project, suggests an integrated agenda of pathogen release and countermeasure commercialization. Key players and programs are linked to pandemic simulations like Dark Winter, and institutions such as UPMC, EcoHealth Alliance, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

👤 Key People Mentioned:

Michael Callahan – Physician and longtime CIA/DARPA/USAID operative; coordinated early COVID efforts, anthrax research, and Soviet lab conversions. Alleged to be central to pandemic simulation and response mechanisms.

Robert Malone – Virologist known for early mRNA work; collaborated with Callahan; involved in COVID countermeasures and Remdesivir/Famotidine promotion.

Ken Moorman – Biowarfare specialist at Maxwell AFB; allegedly murdered in 2017. Tied to early bioagent dispersal systems.

Raul Diego – Investigative journalist; co-author of “DARPA’s Man in Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout.

Whitney Webb – Journalist; co-author of “DARPA’s Man in Wuhan” series and researcher of U.S. and global biowarfare programs.

Rick Bright – Former head of BARDA; ordered millions of doses of Remdesivir before the U.S. had confirmed COVID cases.

David Franz – Former commander at USAMRIID; close associate of Kadlec; worked on bioagent conversion under the Nunn-Lugar Act.

Peter Daszak – President of EcoHealth Alliance; worked closely with Callahan and the Wuhan Institute of Virology on bat virus studies.

Shi Zhengli (“Bat Woman”) – Virologist at WIV; key figure in SARS-like virus research with Daszak and Callahan.

Dr. Chu – Thai researcher who worked with Callahan on early COVID discovery and bat-to-human virus transfer.

Sam Nunn – Former U.S. Senator; co-creator of the Nunn-Lugar Act and participant in the 2001 Dark Winter bioterror simulation.

Ted Turner – Media mogul; co-founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative with Nunn.

Dennis Carroll – Founder of USAID’s PREDICT program and the Global Virome Project ; coordinated pandemic simulations and bioagent sampling.

Scooter Libby – Former Cheney adviser and CIA associate; linked to GVP activities.

William Karesh – GVP and EcoHealth participant; involved in pathogen surveillance.

🏢 Organizations Mentioned:

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) – Central agency in developing biowarfare tech, including triggered bioagents and programs like PREDICT and PROPHECY.

USAID – Used as a cover for bioweapons and bioagent deployment research, including hemorrhagic viruses in Nigeria and bat virus studies globally.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) – Helped convert Soviet labs into vaccine production facilities; funded U.S. biodefense initiatives.

MIT / Mass General Hospital – Callahan’s academic base in Wuhan; also a hub for his commercialization of immune-modulating tech.

UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) – Partnered with DARPA in creating justification for BARDA and mass countermeasure stockpiling.

BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) – Created to enable vaccine stockpiling pre-pandemic; used by Rick Bright for early Remdesivir purchases.

VECTOR Institute (Russia) – Former Soviet bioweapons lab repurposed for vaccines; Callahan facilitated U.S. collaboration and tech transfer.

BioIndustry Initiative (BII) – Program to transfer Soviet bioweapons knowledge to Western pharma, involving Callahan and Malone.

EcoHealth Alliance – Front for U.S. pandemic work abroad; central to virus collection, including bats in Georgia and China.

Global Virome Project (GVP) – Successor to PREDICT; coordinates virus sampling and live exercise deployment globally.

Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – Chinese lab central to COVID origin theories; worked with Callahan, Daszak, and Chu.

Tbilisi Biolab (Georgia) – U.S.-built facility for bioagent work and bat sampling; partnered with EcoHealth.

Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) – Biowarfare policy think tank founded by Nunn and Turner.

Gilead Sciences – Biotech company linked to Callahan’s programs; produced Ambisome and Remdesivir.

🧩 Key Programs & Concepts:

Triggered Bioagent – A dual-stage bioweapon with a primary infection and a secondary lethal activation.

DARPA PREDICT (2009) – Program to pre-identify and release pathogens to develop countermeasures.

DARPA PROPHECY (2012) – Successor to PREDICT, focused on defeating unknown viral threats through simulated pandemics.

Famotidine (Pepcid) – Drug promoted by both Malone and Callahan as a COVID treatment; allegedly based on blood sample data from Wuhan.

“CoronaThrax” – Term used by Webb to describe the fusion of Coronavirus and Anthrax bioweapon capabilities.

Dark Winter Exercise (2001) – Bioterror simulation that laid the groundwork for future bio-warfare and pandemic response strategies.

Raul Diego and Whitney Webb wrote extensively about Dr. Michael Callahan in Unlimited Hangout in July 2020. The parts of the article have been archived here in their entirety to ensure complete attribution.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/07/investigative-reports/darpas-man-in-wuhan/

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 1

Callahan had an academic appointment in Wuhan with MIT/Mass General Hospital since 2005, and he was reassigned there in 2019 during the CoronaVirus “outbreak”. He was able to garner 6,000 blood samples from Wuhan General Hospital leading to his recommendation of Famotidine, AKA Pepcid.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 2

Dr. Robert Malone was simultaneously working with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency supercomputers which also lead him to Famotidine. Callahan was recruited by ASPR Chief Robert Kadlec as Special Adviser on COIVID-19. Even though Malone and Callahan agreed to collaborate, both claimed to independently arrive at the Famotidine conclusion. Malone even wrote a book in mid-February that made the Famotidine claim.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 3

Callahan became the Health Director for USAID in Nigeria studying cutaneous anthrax as well as hemorrhagic fevers like monkeypox, Ebola, and Marburg. the 9/11 anthrax attacks changed his career, and he would remain employed by USAID from 9/11 to this day.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 4

In 2002, Michael Callahan became the Clinical Director for the Nunn-Lugar Act’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) program. Senator Sam Nunn, who role-played the President in the June 2001 Dark Winter Exercise, established the Nuclear Threat Initiative with Ted Turner who would serve as its Director until 2017. Callahan was sent to manage the conversion of six Russian bioweapons labs to vaccine production facilities.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 5

Callahan was put in charge of VECTOR, a group of Russian scientists dedicated to commercializing vaccines and technology from the old Soviet bioweapons program. Callahan went to work at the same institute as Vladimir Pasechnik who went to England with his bioweapons secrets to work with UK intelligence to work on extortion plans using bioweapons in 1989.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 6

Callahan commercialized Russian bioagents technology through his connections at Mass General Hospital. He commercialized a small molecule delivery system that turns up immune system response, otherwise known as a cytokine storm. He also transferred the system to turn down the immune response, or the antidote to the cytokine storm. He also commercialized Vector work on HIV, Hepatitis C, and Influenza vaccines.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 7

The commercialization of the Russian bioagent technology and the application for patents was kept secret to minimize public scrutiny with intellectual property transfer to the Bioindustry Initiative program and Mass General Hospital.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 8

A new biowarfare and vaccine production facility was built in Tbilisi, Georgia, and completed in 2011. 5,000 bats were collected there in a contract with EcoHealth Alliance to study blood-borne pathogens. Dilyana exposed the Pentagon plan and network of bioagent labs, using US State Department Officers as “blood couriers” under diplomatic cover. EcoHealth Alliance was given a contract in 2014 to replicate the Tbilisi, Georgia operation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 9

Callahan started at DARPA in 2005 while maintaining his connection to MIT and Mass General in Wuhan. In seven years, he would launch eight programs for nine new drugs for companies including Gilead Ambisome, which generated over $6 Billion in revenue.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 10

Callahan led a DARPA study with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center that basically concluded a series of “live exercises” were needed to shock the US Congress into continued funding needed for stockpiling necessary military countermeasure vaccines.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 11

The US Government Agency BARDA was created from the DARPA-UPMC paper recommendations that allowed the US Government agency to stockpile military countermeasures without their being an imminent threat. Rick Bright used this authority to purchase 11 million doses of Remdesivir in January of 2020 before there were even any known US patients from CoronaVirus.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 12

Callahan was the CIA operative used to sell several DARPA technology transfer programs including the Bioindustry Initiative and Advanced Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals (AMP) program in addition to USAID PREDICT and PROPHECY.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 13

Callahan would launch DARPA PREDICT in 2009 and DARPA PROPHECY in 2012 to do controlled releases of predicted pathogens to build a military bioagent countermeasure capability in US private industry.

https://www.darpa.mil/program/prophecy-pathogen-defeat

https://globalbiodefense.com/2012/08/29/ucsf-awarded-7-3m-for-darpa-prophecy-pathogen-defeat-program/

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 14

Callahan worked with a Dr. “Chu” in Thailand to move viruses from bats to humans and pigs. This DARPA program was later moved to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 15

Callahan and Dr. “Chu” discovered the first COVID-19 patient outside China on January 8th, 2020, and published the sequence two days before that Chinese. Callahan and Chu had a “100% match” with the Chinese COVID-19. This case of patient with a runny nose in Thailand on January 8th, 2020 allowed Callahan and Dr. “Chu” to conclude that the Chinese were covering up a pandemic.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 16 and Part 17

Despite virus-spreading allegations from the Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium to harvest antibodies, a cutout called the Global Virome Project was formed by Dennis Carroll with USAID PREDICT money to launch a live exercise from China for an eventual live exercise in the United States. The GVP group includes stalwart CIA operators like Scooter Libby. William Karesh, and Robert Kadlec.

On October 19, 2019, a day after the start of the Wuhan Military Games and Event 201 pandemic simulation started in New York, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and the Global Virome Project tweets out a photo of a vicious bat from and EcoHealth Alliance colleague that day in China “with big chompers”. The Global Virome Project seems to be created to take viruses from the remotest parts of the globe and project them into population centers to badly needed private industry support for military bioagent countermeasure vaccines.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 18

Robert Kadlec taps his old Iraq bioweapons buddy, David Franz, to work on more tabletop exercises like Dark Winter that can go global with live exercises which result in a trip to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2017 for a planning session. Whitney Webb does not report on Sina Bavari and his critical role at Ft. Detrick during this period it should be noted.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 19

Daszak, Shi “Bat Woman” Zhengli, Dr. Chu, and Michael Callahan have been working together since 2005 on moving bat viruses to humans with the USAID PREDICT program, and yes it was all funded by the US taxpayer.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 20

Michael Callahan makes two dramatic rescues of COVID-infected cruise ships off the California coast and a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, and this early data provide the epidemiological data for the rapid spread of CoronaVirus.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 21

But Callahan didn’t need the dramatic cruise ship rescues to allow him to assess a pandemic was coming to America. He had already called Dr. Robert Malone on January 4th, 2020, four days before Dr. Chu sequenced the first patient outside of China.

Summary of “DARPA’s Man In Wuhan” at Unlimited Hangout, Part 22

Dr. Callahan and Dr. Malone both say they discovered Famotidine was the early promising cure independently. The Northwell Clinical Trial Administrator Conigliaro says Michael Callahan’s 6,000 blood samples from Wuhan informed the choice for looking at Famotidine.

(May 2023 Note - I have included Unlimited Hangouts correction to Malone saying Callahan didn’t provide him prior art in the Famotidine claim).