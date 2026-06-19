Chapter 3: The 9/11 Commission Cover-Up

The further I followed the signals surrounding September 11, 2001, the more I began to recognize a pattern that reminded me of another chapter in American history. To me, the official investigations into both the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the attacks of September 11 shared a similar characteristic: both appeared to define the boundaries of inquiry rather than pursue every lead wherever it might lead.

IB Hale, an FBI sniper who went to work for the CIA, Insall Baines Hale, got Lee Harvey Oswald a job at a Jaggers Stovall, a U-2 spy plane photo reconnaissance processing lab, before the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This Oswald connection was ignored by the Warren Commission. IB Hale’s wife getting Oswald a job at the TSBD was also ignored. The son of IB Hale, Robert Allen Hale, murdering John Connelly’s daughter a few years before the JFK assassination, was also ignored.