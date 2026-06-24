George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Joe
8h

Thanks, George. Inspiring as well as informational! What is the correct year in this line - "I had no problem doing that. September 21st, 2026, Wrigley Field in Chicago"?

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