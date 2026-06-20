Chapter 4: Unraveling the Terror- Counter Terror Plan

Princeton, New Jersey became one of the places where many of the questions that would later dominate my reporting first began to take shape.

During my time in Princeton, I followed the emerging military theories associated with General David Petraeus and the broader discussions surrounding counterinsurgency warfare.

These ideas would later become central to American military operations in both Afghanistan and Iraq. At the time, however, they appeared to be part of an evolving doctrine for managing unstable regions, insurgencies, and proxy conflicts across the developing world.