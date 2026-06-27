Reconstruction of George Webb meeting with Chief of Staff of President Havel in 1989.

Chapter 8

Prague: Watching an Empire Collapse

By the time I reached Washington years later in 2016 to investigate cyber espionage, foreign influence operations, and the increasingly complex world of intelligence agencies, I often found myself thinking back to Prague in 1989.

I was in Prague with my good friend, Peter Schmida, who had been on the Communist Czech Government watchlist a few months before.