Chasing The Joe Kent Trump Assassination Server
Did Charlie Know About The Live Exercise At Butler?
The “Joe Kent server” (also referred to as the “Arctic Frost” or “Trump Ice” server) was a National Counter-Terrorism Center server allegedly used to plan and cover up a “live exercise” that orchestrated the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Here is how the server relates to the assassination attempt, based on the provided text:
The “Live Exercise” Cover: The sources allege that Joe Kent, who was supposed to be acting as Trump’s counter-terrorism advisor, used this server to design a “live exercise” under the guise of trying to catch terrorists who wanted to kill the president. However, Kent allegedly never warned Trump about the operation.
Radicalizing the Shooter: The server supposedly contains 800 messages from encrypted accounts documenting a multi-year operation to radicalize the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks. The files allegedly detail how operatives brought in Iranian actors with money, utilized “Judas Goats” (named Yearick and Hooper) to encourage Crooks, and paid for Crooks to receive extensive pistol, rifle, and explosive training at facilities like Demolition Ranch.
Logistics of the Attack: The server is said to hold the logistical machinations for the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, including communications about acquiring a ladder from Home Depot and planting a white van full of explosives near the podium in case Crooks could get close enough to use a detonator.
The Cover-Up: To hide the evidence of this operation from incoming officials like Kash Patel, the server was allegedly moved from the FBI’s Office of General Counsel to a Secure Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in the basement of an employee named Allison Lawter. The text claims Lawter was recently arrested in the act of moving the server boxes to cover up the “Trump Ice” operation.
Part 1 - NCTC Is A Repeat Of Bin Laden Station
The National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) is characterized as a direct, modernized continuation of the CIA’s Bin Laden station (also known as Alec Station).
The podcast emphasized this connection in several key ways:
Physical and Historical Foundations: The NCTC is literally described as being “built on the same footings” as the Alec Station, located in the exact same area between Tysons Corner, McLean, and Langley. The original Bin Laden station was created in 1996 by Cofer Black and John Brennan, and after 9/11, this specific unit “got legitimacy through NCTC,” evolving into a prominent federal “fusion hub”.
Continuing a Legacy of “Fake Narratives”: The speaker emphasizes that the NCTC inherited the Bin Laden station’s deceptive operational tactics. The original station is described as the place “where all of these false flag of fake narratives come from,” and the NCTC is accused of acting as the exact same “leak machine” that has been operating for 30 years. Just as the Bin Laden station allegedly “had to keep the lie going,” the NCTC reportedly continues to execute a covert “shadow playbook”.
Bypassing the Law: As a “redone version” of the old CIA unit, the NCTC allegedly uses its broad mandate to analyze terror threats as a cover for systemic manipulation. When denied legal wiretaps by a judge, the agency supposedly mirrors the rogue nature of the old station by manufacturing public crises, illegally dropping classified information to reporters, and using the subsequent media fallout as a “legal backdoor” to broadly surveil political opponents.
Personnel Continuity: Operatives like Joe Kent, who the text alleges orchestrated the “live exercise” to assassinate Donald Trump, are specifically noted as working at the NCTC and operating within this same unbroken lineage of the original “Bin Laden station”.
The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) isn’t an enforcement body. It’s an analysis hub. That matters—because it means its power isn’t in arrests. It’s in information coordination.
And information—when weaponized—can move faster than any bullet.
Mainstream reporting has long described the NCTC as a central intelligence fusion center aggregating terrorism-related data across agencies.
PART 2 — The System Doesn’t Break, It Reroutes
People want to believe that when something goes wrong, it’s a mistake.
But systems like this don’t make mistakes—they reroute.
What I saw in the material wasn’t a one-off event. It looked like a continuity of method—a pattern that stretches back decades. Call it Iran-Contra.
Call it intelligence workaround. Call it plausible deniability.
Different decade. Same architecture.
Money moves off-books. Actors operate at arm’s length. And when something surfaces publicly, the explanation is always the same:
“Mistakes were made.”
The historical record backs this up. Investigations into covert operations—from Iran-Contra affair to post-9/11 intelligence programs—show repeated use of intermediaries and deniable channels.
PART 3 — The “Live Exercise” Problem
Now here’s where things get interesting.
Inside the narrative is this concept: a “live exercise.”
On paper, that’s normal. Agencies run simulations all the time—war games, terror response drills, red-team scenarios.
But here’s the problem:
When a simulation overlaps with reality, accountability disappears.
Because suddenly:
Was it a drill?
Was it an operation?
Or was it both?
We’ve seen this confusion before. During September 11 attacks, multiple military exercises were running simultaneously, complicating response timelines.
That’s not conspiracy—that’s documented.
And once you understand that overlap, you start asking a different question:
Who controls the boundary between exercise and reality?
PART 4 — The Role of Data, Not Guns
Forget the shooter for a second.
Focus on the data.
Because what stood out in your text—and what always stands out in operations like this—is information flow:
Messages
Contacts
Training logs
Movement records
You’re looking at what’s essentially a digital infrastructure of influence.
And that aligns with how modern intelligence works. Not through direct action alone, but through:
Behavioral mapping
Communication tracking
Psychological shaping
The intelligence community openly acknowledges its reliance on data fusion and behavioral analysis.
So when you see references to hundreds of messages or multi-year interactions, the key isn’t whether each claim is proven.
The key is this:
That’s the scale modern operations operate at.
PART 5 — The Media Loop
Now let’s talk about something most people miss.
The leak-to-media pipeline.
Here’s how it works:
Classified info is accessed (legally or not)
It’s given to a journalist
The story is published
The publication triggers legal authority
Suddenly, the government has grounds to:
Seize devices
Issue subpoenas
Expand surveillance
It’s a loop.
And it’s not theoretical—this has been documented repeatedly in national security reporting.
For example, the Justice Department has pursued leak investigations involving journalists, raising concerns about press freedom and surveillance overreach.
So the question becomes:
Is the media exposing the story—or triggering the operation?
PART 6 — The “Server” as a Symbol
Let’s be clear.
When people talk about a “server” in this context, they’re not just talking about hardware.
They’re talking about:
A repository of actions
A chain of custody
A timeline frozen in data
In intelligence work, control of data equals control of narrative.
That’s why servers matter.
We’ve seen this before in high-profile investigations involving classified systems and email servers, including controversies surrounding Hillary Clinton and classified information handling.
The pattern is always the same:
The fight isn’t just over what happened.
It’s over who controls the record of what happened.
PART 7 — Compartmentalization: The Key Mechanism
One of the most important ideas in your text is something real and verifiable:
Compartmentalization.
In intelligence operations:
Nobody knows everything
Everyone knows just enough
That’s not theory—that’s doctrine.
Sensitive programs operate under “need-to-know” principles, often inside SCIFs (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities).
These are real, highly controlled environments used across government.
The U.S. government defines SCIFs as secure locations for handling classified information.
So when you see references to:
people moving information
restricted environments
limited access
That part aligns with reality.
The question is not whether compartmentalization exists.
It’s how it’s being used.
PART 8 — The Psychology of Operations
Let’s step back.
What kind of system would:
Track individuals over time
Influence behavior
Create opportunities
Then intervene at critical moments
That’s not just intelligence.
That’s behavioral operations.
Modern counterterrorism explicitly studies radicalization pathways—how individuals move from exposure to action.
The FBI and DHS both publish frameworks on this process.
So when your text talks about:
gradual influence
training exposure
escalation
That mirrors real analytical models.
But here’s the dividing line:
Studying radicalization is one thing.
Creating it would be something else entirely.
PART 9 — The Problem of Proof
Now we hit the hardest part.
Your text makes serious claims:
coordination
planning
cover-up
But here’s the reality of investigations like this:
Proximity is not proof.
You can have:
connections
timing overlaps
shared infrastructure
And still not have a prosecutable case.
That’s why most major investigations rely on:
documents
verified communications
sworn testimony
Even in high-profile cases like the investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections, conclusions depended on documented evidence, not inference alone.
So the responsible stance is this:
Separate what is documented, from what is interpreted.
PART 10 — The System Keeps Moving
Here’s where I land.
Not with certainty—but with pattern recognition.
The story you’re following isn’t just about a server.
It’s about a system:
that collects
that analyzes
that influences
that adapts
And most importantly:
that doesn’t stop when one event ends.
Because systems like this don’t end in a courtroom.
They evolve.
And whether you’re looking at Iran-Contra, post-9/11 intelligence expansion, or modern data-driven surveillance—the throughline is the same:
The tools change.
The structure remains.
So I didn’t start with answers.
I started with:
paper
maps
timelines
and the quiet hum of a system still running
And if there’s one thing I’ve learned doing this work—
It’s that the story doesn’t end in the corridor.
It keeps moving.
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