Chasing Corona

How Gumshoes Outed The Smoking Guns Of CoronaVirus

Chapter One - The New Novel Flu (But It Wasn’t Flu)

In January 2020, after spending several years in Washington, DC as a citizen journalist, I was organizing a meeting on the Potomac of citizen journalists from all over North America when I first learned of the seriousness of the Wuhan virus on January 25th, 2020. Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people, was being locked down.

Social media videos emerged of people dying in mid-stride while walking down the street. Others died at markets or while riding a bike. Whole apartment buildings were having their doors welded shut.

Source - Center For Disease Control Timeline.

The Trump White House issued a travel ban against China while Nancy Pelosi invited people to party in San Francisco. Curiously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was encouraging residents of San Francisco to come to downtown San Francisco for the Chinese New Year celebrations that very same day at a time Pelosi knew many Chinese students from Wuhan were coming to the United States. This kind of cognitive dissonance between National leaders like the President and the Speaker of the House was a natural news story, and there had to be more news value to extract from covering the conflict.

The Trump White House issued a Travel Ban on China on January 25th, 2020, the same day that Nancy Pelosi encouraged young people to come out and celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco.

Trump and Pelosi had gone head to head during the whole Trump Administration, and at that time, Trump was under attack by Pelosi from an Impeachment for which a Senate trial was about to begin. Was Pelosi throwing a bunch of sick Chinese students traveling from a pandemic city to Trump’s doorstep to overwhelm him in an election year?

The Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump began in earnest on January 16th, 2020, at the same time the CoronaVirus broke out in the United States, according to the official version.

I remember clearly on January 25th, 2020, being thoroughly confused by Trump’s Travel Ban in Washington, DC, and Nancy Pelosi’s Chinese New Year Extravaganza Celebration in San Franciso happening on the same day during an Impeachment.

That day, I was actually researching a star witness of the Impeachment, Lev Parnas, and his odd Top Secret clearance, and his mysterious trip to China the previous summer on behalf of Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky.

The day CoronaVirus new story “broke,” George Webb was researching Trump spy Lev Parnas's homes in Boca Raton, Florida.

Why did Parnas have a Top Secret Clearance from the Department of Energy, Q Level, higher than Security Clearances in our Department of Defense? Why was he in China the summer before in 2019, running errands for Igor Kolomoisky?

I also was researching Jeff Epstein’s pilot, Larry Visoscki, and his odd connection to Matthew Gonter, a Blackberry configuration specialist in the US House of Representatives, who configured secure, encrypted Blackberrys for members of Congress. I helped pull an engine from a shipwreck near Gonter’s home in Port. St. Lucie, and I never saw water as blue as on Roger Krone and George Bush’s Jupiter Island.

But now, I need to switch gears fast. I needed to get up to speed rapidly on this new, novel virus from China. My ex-cop, research partner Task Force, had told me about a plan to use influenza to lock down the US in an election, and I had always dismissed it as a conspiracy theory.

However, Task Force had an extensive background on this subject from her police work days in and around Lawrence Livermore Labs in Northern California. Was Task Force right about the pandemic lockdown after all?

Four years after Jenny Moore’s death, ex-CDC Director Redfield would echo George Webb’s research partner, Task Force’s warning about a new pandemic flu in America.

I was planning a journalist research meeting in two months about a Ukrainian billionaire name Igor Kolomoisky with a Ukrainian mercenary Azov army that was “poking the Russian Bear,” so thoughts of a pandemic starting in America were the furthest thing in my mind.

Journalist George Webb has been covering Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky’s “Poke the Russian Bear” strategy since 2018, but focusing on his use of bioagents in Hong Kong, not Wuhan.

In fact, we were planning on researching Kolomoisky running Biolabs in Ukraine and his potential release of bioagents on protesting crowds in Hong Kong, not Wuhan. Our citizen journalist research group had done a lot of investigation into the influenza virus, but this new pandemic was new and novel, and not influenza. Trump signed an Executive Order on flu vaccines in September 2019, ushering in a new mRNA technology platform for fast vaccine response.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to develop an mRNA vaccine platform in September 2019.

If our research group was expecting anything in January 2020, we would have been expecting an influenza virus predicted by my former research partner, Jenny Moore, also known as Task Force.

In addition to Task Force’s influenza warnings, later echoed by CDC Director Redfield, Matt Pottinger of the National Security Council had called for two NSC emergency meetings in January 2020 but strangely withheld COVID test kids from the CDC. His wife, Yen Pottinger, had worked closely with Deborah Birx on HIV test kits.

The Task Force had predicted a flu pandemic as a way of locking down the United States to get Trump out of the White House. In her predictions, the Task Force focused on a Universal Flu Vaccine, using it as a shield against the new, novel influenza strain that would be released. In the Task Force’s estimation, “deplorable” and “anti-vaxxers” would perish in a sort of mini-holocaust.

George Webb's research partner, Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, has predicted a lockdown in the US with the Influenza virus with the Universal Vaccine being provided by Tim Alefantis at Sanofi Aventis.

Tim Alefantis has led the Universal Flu Vaccine project at Sanofi Aventis, which potentially is a “sword and shield” weapons strategy in a wartime situation.

But in January 2020, all this news caught me unaware. I had not looked into pandemic viruses since before Task Force died in 2017. A new, novel Wuhan virus was emerging on the scene, and this pandemic virus wasn’t influenza. Bottom line, I needed to quickly get back up to speed on this new pandemic virus. So naturally, as an internet journalist, I turned to the internet.

After Deborah Birx withheld critical SAR-COV-2 test kits with her protege, Yen Pottinger, it appeared like a deliberate lockdown was being launched on Election year Donald Trump.

One of the early sources of information I found was Dr. Paul Cottrell, Ph.D. Although not a doctor, Paul Cottrell showed broad knowledge in basic science, virology, politics, and deductive reasoning, which appealed to me the most.

Deborah Birx not only used her own Corona test kits with Yen Pottinger, she also used private data from China and relied heavily on public data from Italy in forcing US lockdowns.

Most importantly, Cottrell was reading all the scientific literature available, and he was synthesizing it for the internet. That kind of new consolidator would save me a lot of time, so I listened intently.

Paul Cottrell had three degrees and a Ph.D. but was not even a medical student in February 2020.

Paul Cottrell had risen to internet mini-stardom because he bootlegged a copy of an insider-only press conference of Nancy Messonnier of the Center For Disease Control. Cottrell’s internet stardom emanated from Messonier telling the press insiders that the coming pandemic would be severe and that Trump wasn’t taking the crisis seriously. The call had been destroyed now by YouTube, but the call rocketed Cottrell from anonymity. With just a video of a “leaked call” from Nancy Messonier at CDC on Feb 25th, 2020, saying this pandemic would be catastrophic, Cottell got hundreds of thousands of views from information-hungry viewers.

Cottrell noted from the leaked call of Dr. Nancy Messonier saying the pandemic was going to be catastrophic was exactly the opposite of what Dr. Redfield, Director of the CDC, was telling Trump. This cognitive dissonance created quite a stir on the internet, especially in China, where the trust level in the US Government is low.

Dr. Nancy Messonier of the CDC predicted catastrophic pandemic death in February 2020, while Dr. Robert Redfield (to her left), was predicting CoronaVirus would be similar to a bad flu season.

Cottrell was scouring the Internet for all available information about the CoronaVirus. The next bombshell he delivered was that the CoronaVirus had the same genetic code as HIV glycoprotein 120 and the Gag “assembly” protein, making it look human-engineered.

Cottrell had researched Dr. Redfield’s career work with HIV with Dr. Fauci, who had been named to a CoronaVirus Task Force. Cottrell also researched Dr. Deborah Birx who, closely worked with Dr. Redfield and Fauci with HIV. Cottrell immediately suspected a human design on the CoronaVirus with the India HIV GP120 paper, and he joked that CoronaVirus was “getting the HIV band back together” after the Task Force members were officially announced on February 26th, 2020.

I began communicating with Cottrell during this period, and I did several YouTube shows about Redfield, Birx, and Fauci’s HIV background thereafter. The one insight that Cottrell delivered that I will never forget is that of the “furin cleavage” site. In much the same way a person hammers a nail into a wall, one hand swings the hammer to nail in the “spike” while the other hand clamps the “spike” to hold it steady.

The Furin Cleavage site is the “smoking gun” of CoronaVirus, with the Spike and Clamp proteins being cleaved in exactly the same manner as HIV to increase infectivity dramatically. Neither furin cleavage sites had ever appeared before in nature.

Cottrell explained the furin cleavage site allowed glycoprotein 160 to be cleaved into the GP120 “spike” and the GP4,1 “clamp,” which made HIV far more infective. This CoronaVirus, SARS-COV-2, had exactly the same type of furin cleavage site for the CoronaVirus “spike” and “clamp.”

Paul Cotrell explained that the Coronavirus GP120 and GP41 cleavages were extremely similar to how the S Spike protein and the subunit cleavages are SARS-COV-2, indicating that the smoking gun came from the HIV team of Redfield, Birx, and Fauci.

I remember being aghast when I first heard this. I use the “hammer and tongs” English expression here to emphasize the “spike and clamp” relationship. When I also learned that Dr. Redfield of the CDC has patents for the GP160 precursor protein and Dr. Fauci has patents for the GP120 protein interfaces, it became apparent that this was a design team of a bioagent looking to cover up the evidence of the manipulation.

From that moment on, I knew that CoronaVirus was a man-made bioagent, and the Task Force lockdown was going to be played out before my eyes with this virus, not influenza.

After the HIV conspiracy was discovered inside the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, one of our outstanding researchers named Ron in Hawaii created created bioweapons player cards.

Chapter Two - April 2020, Exposing The Conspiracy

Internet Journalist Addy Adds in Wisconsin interviews Dr. Kevin McCairn, Ph. D. in Japan. A key part of getting the word out about the HIV cabal inside the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, but the battle has been uphill. Video chats like Addy Adds Roundtables with Dr. Paul Cottrell helped get the word out. Despite being de-platformed on YouTube, George Webb wrote several books on the subject.

The key question I had on my mind was Task Force’s Great Flu Pandemic going to take place, just with CoronaVirus being substituted for Influenza.

The books, “Rock Island Virus” and “Heavy Metal Virus” describe the lockdowns that George Webb’s research partner, Task Force, AKA Jenny Moore, had predicted for America.

https://www.amazon.com/Island-Citizen-Journalism-Public-Intelligence-ebook/dp/B0BG4279JM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=18WOPVQVD0GMT&keywords=addy+adds+george+webb&qid=1665500705&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjAwIiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=addy+adds%2Caps%2C89&sr=8-1

Was Coronavirus like the Influenza that the Task Force had described, which was expected to lock down America? America wanted good information on the coronavirus; all they were getting was contradictory and undermining information.

I googled “CoronaVirus,” and I saw in the search results a young internet journalist who had introduced himself to me named Addy Adds. Addy Adds was conducting a series of “Doctor Roundtables” on the subject of the new virus and I found these very long, five and six-hour broadcasts, very informative.

When Journalist George Webb googled “CoronaVirus” on YouTube, he found Addy Adds “Doctor Roundtables” featuring Dr. Paul Cottrell, among others.

George Webb and Paul Cottrell did a year-long series of broadcasts in 2020 and 2021 on

CoronaVirus to publicize Cottrell’s insights on variant outbreaks as they developed over time.

Paul Cottrell and George Webb Did numerous weekly podcasts, publicising Cottrell’s findings in 2020 and 2021.

George Webb and Paul Cottrell have begun a weekly series on CoronaVirus now, Mondays at 5PM, EST on paul Cottrell’s Rumble Channel.

I have also followed up on key topics raised by Paul Cottrell will leading industry experts like Dr. Peter McCollough on the Tommy Carrigan Show, weekly in 2021 and 2022.

The Furin Cleavage site is the “smoking gun” of CoronaVirus, with the Spike and Clamp proteins being cleaved in exactly the same manner as HIV to increase infectivity dramatically. Neither furin cleavage sites had ever appeared before in nature.

Cottrell explained the furin cleavage site allowed glycoprotein 160 to be cleaved into the GP120 “spike” and the GP4,1 “clamp,” which made HIV far more infective. This CoronaVirus, SARS-COV-2, had exactly the same type of furin cleavage site for the CoronaVirus “spike” and “clamp.”

Notes on Task Force -

Thank you for all your support!