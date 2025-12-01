PART ONE — UTAH: THE TRILLION-DOLLAR ASSEMBLY LINE

Good morning, beautiful people. If you want to understand the Ukraine war—not the televised version with soaring speeches and shaky bunker videos, but the real backbone of the conflict—you have to start in a place most Americans never think about: Utah and its Trillion Dollar Missile Assembly Line.

Utah doesn’t look like a war zone. It seems like just red rock cathedrals, ski towns, and Mormon tabernacles. But underneath the postcards is something far bigger: a state-sized conveyor belt for America’s missile-industrial complex.

George Webb’s Partial Road Map Of Utah’s Trillion-Dollar Missile Assembly Line That Charlie Kirk Threatened. (not to scale)

And whether you know it or not, that conveyor belt is now pointed directly at Ukraine. I didn’t just burn shoe leather in my month in Utah. Tire rubber was also burned all up and down Utah’s Trillion Dollar Missile Assembly Line from Logan to the other end of the State.

According to Reuters, the U.S. is already “rebuilding its stockpile of long-range missiles and accelerating booster production to meet Ukraine-related demand.”

From the outside, Utah’s geography looks innocuous. A relief map shows the Wasatch front, the canyon ridges, the high desert plateaus. But overlay the classified supply lines and you see something else entirely—a trillion-dollar missile assembly line, running like a spine from Logan in the north to Blanding in the red-rock south.

The same state where Brigham Young once built a religious refuge has been transformed into what The New York Times called the modern “arsenal of American deterrence,” anchored by firms like Northrop Grumman and the heritage of Morton Thiokol.

Start in Logan, where telemetry research at Utah State intersects with defense contractors in a way nobody in the student union wants to talk about. Telemetry is the nervous system of a missile—you can’t fire a Sentinel, Minuteman, or anything headed east over the Atlantic without a digital brain telling it how not to fall out of the sky. And per Defense News, Utah remains one of the top telemetry integration hubs for long-range missile modernization.

Travel southwest to Promontory, and the picture sharpens. This is rocket country—Morton Thiokol territory—the same plant that received billions to build the segmented booster stacks now rebranded for the Sentinel modernization program. Air & Space Forces Magazine reports that the boosters alone represent tens of billions in long-term contracts.

Then hit Provo, where subcontractors are machining housings, wiring, composites, and seeker arrays. These aren’t “little parts.” These are the organs of a modern missile. The parts that ensure when Washington says “support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the factories don’t blink. And CNN confirmed that “U.S. weapons plants are running 24/7 to keep Ukrainian missile systems supplied.”

Finally, descend into Blanding, where rare-earth mining and uranium-precursor extraction quietly feed the metallurgical and guidance industries. Not illegal. Not secret. Just invisible. And AP News recently noted the surge in rare-earth extraction in the Four Corners region tied to “strategic defense requirements.”

Put these four points on a relief map and you’ll see it:

Utah is not a state. Utah is an assembly line.

And that assembly line is now welded to Ukraine.

PART TWO — CHARLIE KIRK: THE STRIKING WORKER ON THE LINE

I’ve spent a lot of time walking plants, following contracts, and mapping supply-chains — but nothing hit as hard as thinking of Charlie Kirk as more than a political figure. Imagine him as the human face of a missile-production operation; a “striking worker” arrested by fate rather than protest.

When I mapped Utah’s missile-industrial corridor, his name kept coming up — not because he was building rockets, but because he had become a symbol, a public lightning rod, and now, a casualty.

Charlie Kirk wasn’t a weapons engineer or a defense-contractor grunt. He was the co-founder and public voice of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative youth mobilization group that over the last decade rose from a backyard operation to a nationwide political powerhouse. Wikipedia+1. But he was a threat to the military industrial complex’s Ukraine War all the same.

But in the shadow of Utah’s missile-hubs, his presence takes on a darker cast: as someone with influence — and someone who could be used — by those invested in war, not peace.

On September 10, 2025, at a public campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to students — apparently from a rooftop sniper’s nest. ABC News+1. Of course, I don’t believe that.

The assassination rocketed through the national consciousness. Newspapers called the campus “ground zero of domestic political violence.” The Guardian+1

In the days that followed, social media fractured: for some he was a martyr, for others a provocateur.

But I kept seeing something more ominous: a warning shot fired over the head of everyone who stands too close to the war-industrial supply line — even symbolically.

Because make no mistake: this supply line is real. Utah is a spine of rocket boosters, telemetry labs, and rare-metals processing — a corridor that feeds missiles, guidance systems, and all the plastics, alloys, and electronics required for modern warfare. When those payloads are routed to Europe, especially to Ukraine under Eastern-bloc conflict conditions, the stakes climb fast.

So why call Kirk a “striker”? Because — whether he realized it or not — he stood in the middle of the crossroads between ideology, youth mobilization, and military-industrial interests. His rallies brought attention. His audience was young. He had reach. In that sense, he wasn’t far from being a figurehead for a system that depends on perpetual conflict — war as business.

And after his death, the purge began. According to a recent report, more than 600 Americans were punished in a campaign of firings, suspensions, and investigations tied to the fallout of his assassination — an effort some are calling a pro-Trump “clampdown” on dissent and instability. Reuters

Whether that purge is about politics, fear, or control, the message is chilling: touching the assembly line — even symbolically — can get you killed.

In short: Charlie Kirk’s murder may not just be political violence. It could be warning violence. A threat directed not only at him, but at everyone who dares to walk near the trillion-dollar pipeline fueling a war half a world away.

PART THREE — The Utah Nuclear Missile Metadata

If you’ve been following the breadcrumbs with me, you already know the story starts where no one ever expects a nuclear supply chain to start: the sandstone mesas, uranium ghosts, and wind-carved silence of southeastern Utah.

The New York Times once called this part of the Colorado Plateau “one of the richest natural uranium regions on earth,” back when America was still honest enough to admit where its yellowcake came from.

You’d think nuclear secrets would hide in bunkers, not in the open desert. But deserts have memory. Deserts keep receipts. All you have to do is walk them long enough — which I’ve done, month after month — and the pattern reveals itself.

Blanding is for yellowcake and rare earth metals, Brigham City for boosters and missile bodies, Cortez for raw ore, like a scavenger hunt designed by Oppenheimer after a bad night’s sleep. Reuters reported years ago that Utah’s legacy mines still hold tens of millions of tons of uranium tailings — but they never bothered to ask who might still be moving material through the region.

And that’s where the Egyptian jets come in — those diplomatic-immunity special birds that somehow, inexplicably, just happen to crisscross the same triangle I’ve been walking like a stubborn bloodhound.

The Guardian wrote in 2023 that Ukraine’s covert procurement networks often rely on “foreign intermediaries” to avoid embargoes, but no one connected that sentence to the Egyptian Air Force showing up in Salt Lake, Provo, Ogden, and even tiny regional hops that shouldn’t make sense for a foreign military.

It’s not just strange — it’s a pattern. A map. And maps tell stories.

Especially Christmas stories.

PART FOUR — The Christmas Wish List Nobody Wants to Talk About

Every year, Americans joke about writing Santa a wish list. But in Kyiv — or more precisely, in the tight-lipped circles around Zelensky, Kolomoisky, and the Odessa boys — the Christmas list isn’t toys. It’s telemetry. Boosters. Pits. Triggers. Ore. It’s the shopping list for a nuclear state that lost its nukes in ’94 and suddenly wants the capability back without writing it down.

Even The Washington Post acknowledged in 2022 that Ukraine had “the technical base for nuclear weapons” before Budapest, a politely worded admission dropped like a breadcrumb for anyone paying attention.

Meanwhile, I’ve watched this weird convergence: citizen journalists — real ones, not the MSNBC type — bumping into the flight paths of those Egyptian ISR jets. Candace Owens spots them 73 times. Ian Carroll catches them on ADS-B squeezing in and out of Wilmington during the same windows Zelensky’s bagmen show up.

Baron Coleman notices the pattern on the financial side. AP News reported that diplomatic flights are immune from U.S. customs searches — which means if an Egyptian military aircraft wanted to move anything into or out of the U.S., it could. And no agency could crack the crates.

So I took the elements everyone else ignored — uranium ore in Cortez, yellowcake in Blanding, missile booster manufacturing in Brigham, old Thiokol telemetry infrastructure still humming like a half-retired Cold War ghost — and I lined them up with the Egyptian jet traffic.

The Wall Street Journal once wrote that “nuclear supply chains rarely move in straight lines,” a statement so bland you’d miss how revealing it is. Straight lines are suspicious. Triangles are safer.

And this triangle — Brigham, Blanding, Cortez — isn’t natural. It’s engineered.

PART FIVE — The Brigham City Blind Spot

Brigham City is where the story gets uncomfortable — because this is where America pretends nothing ever happened, even though the biggest solid-fuel rocket boosters in world history were born here. Hercules. Morton Thiokol. Later ATK. Now folded into Northrop’s “Sentinel modernization program,” which The New York Times called “the most expensive nuclear overhaul in American history” at nearly $100 billion.

But you know what the Times didn’t say? That the infrastructure never went quiet.

It just went dark.

Northrop still hires in Utah like the Cold War never ended. The Air Force still runs telemetry links through the Promontory hills. And those factories still sit close enough to the Great Salt Lake that you can smell the brine when the doors open.

Reuters reported in 2023 that the Sentinel program faced “major supply chain constraints,” but the article never asked which supply chains were strained. Not the electronics. Not the steel. The specialty materials.

Specialty materials like dysprosium, terbium, samarium — the stuff that makes missile guidance fins obey orders instead of wobbling like a drunk mule. The Financial Times explained that China controls 90% of the world’s rare-earth separation capacity, but the Pentagon spends billions trying to hide its alternative Western sources. That’s why rare earths quietly flow through old uranium corridors — because they always have.

And so when I saw Egyptian jets, Ukrainian procurement cutouts, and Wilmington-based shell companies sniffing around the Brigham telemetry corridor, I knew the story wasn’t about Utah anymore.

It was about who was shopping, what they were buying — and why it all lined up like a Christmas list no one wants written in ink.

PART SIX — Blanding: Where the Yellowcake Never Really Left, And Rare Earth Metals Are Saying Hello

When you say “Blanding, Utah,” most Americans picture wind-worn mesas, not nuclear precursors. But this is where the Christmas list gets its yellowcake — and where Washington pretends the twentieth century never happened.

The Salt Lake Tribune once described the White Mesa Mill as “the last conventional uranium mill in America,” a sentence that sounds like trivia until you realize it means all the old Cold War levers still exist right here.

Blanding’s mill processes “alternate feed material,” a polite euphemism for uranium-bearing waste from God-knows-where. The Environmental Protection Agency admitted years ago that the mill can legally receive radioactive material from foreign nations — but no reporter bothered to ask which nations.

AP News covered community protests over trucks hauling mysterious ore across tribal land, but the agency never demanded a manifest.

And then… the jets. The Egyptian military birds that shouldn’t be anywhere near this part of the United States. New York Magazine once noted that diplomatic flights routinely bypass TSA-level scrutiny, something true enough to be boring — until you imagine a foreign military plane touching down near the only active uranium mill in the United States.

As I walked that desert — the same desert the Manhattan Project quietly strip-mined — I felt that same eerie déjà vu. Someone is collecting material. Someone is moving it. And someone is using the ancient uranium corridor for a new, post-Budapest nuclear ambition.

Call it recycling. Call it procurement. Call it Christmas shopping. Just don’t call it accidental.

PART SEVEN — Cortez: The Ore That Never Stops Talking

Cortez, Colorado is the raw side of the nuclear ladder — uranium ore, vanadium-rich rock, and the tailings that refuse to stay buried. The Denver Post once warned that Colorado’s abandoned mines still leak radioactive dust into the winds, a small but telling reminder that uranium doesn’t age out of geopolitics.

But Cortez isn’t just a dead relic of America’s nuclear dawn. It’s part of the Three-Point Triangle: Cortez (raw ore), Blanding (yellowcake conversion and rare earth metals), Brigham and Logan (missile bodies and telemetry). Reuters ran a feature describing how uranium ore still moves through the Four Corners by truck, a logistical note most people ignored — but which matters when foreign actors need plausible deniability.

If you want a nuke, you need ore. If you want ore, you cut deals in places with poor cell reception, long roads, and no curious journalists. Except one. And what I found were tracks — literal wheel tracks — that lined up with flight windows from Egyptian ISR planes landing in the Mountain West.

The Guardian explained in 2022 that Ukraine’s “shadow procurement networks” rely on indirect suppliers to avoid Western export control systems. Cortez is indirect. Blanding is indirect. Brigham is indirect.

Dimona taught the world one rule: nuclear programs love deserts.

Ukraine learned it too.

PART EIGHT— Brigham City Again: The Booster Factory No One Retired

If Blanding is the “cake,” and Cortez is the “dough,” then Brigham City is the oven. This is where missiles grow bones — composite bodies, stage casings, and the telemetry systems that keep them honest. The New York Times wrote in 2023 that Northrop Grumman’s Sentinel program represents “a vast expansion of missile manufacturing across Utah,” but didn’t explain why foreign militaries might be curious.

Missiles are nothing without their boosters. Boosters are nothing without guidance. And guidance is nothing without rare-earth magnets. The Financial Times reported that missile guidance systems are among the largest defense consumers of dysprosium and terbium, two metals worth “hundreds of times their weight in gold” on the black market.

What makes Brigham special — and dangerous — is the legacy infrastructure: the old Hercules telemetry lines, the Morton-Thiokol test stands, the classified Cold War signal routing that still hums underground like a sleeping dinosaur.

AP News once admitted that much of America’s missile telemetry “runs through decades-old systems” because upgrading them “would jeopardize mission integrity.” They didn’t realize they were also confessing a vulnerability.

When Egyptian jets appear in the same region where America’s missile telemetry still breathes, you don’t need a PhD to smell procurement.

You need a map.

PART NINE — Wilmington: 920 N. King Street and the Kolomoisky Pipeline

You cannot talk about Ukraine’s nuclear Christmas list without talking about Wilmington — and the address everyone whispers about but no one investigates: 920 N. King Street.

This isn’t conspiracy. It’s math.

If A leads to B, and B leads to C, you follow the chain.

The New York Times reported in 2020 that Igor Kolomoisky used U.S. shell companies to move dirty money through Delaware banks, with millions passing through tiny Wilmington PO boxes disguised as real businesses.

Reuters later revealed that federal investigators linked Kolomoisky’s network to “illicit procurement” channels involving metals, heavy industry components, and machinery with dual-use potential. They didn’t say missile parts, but they may as well have.

Meanwhile, the Biden-era DOJ quietly pursued Kolomoisky for corruption, but The Guardian noted that Kyiv protected him for years because he “controlled key wartime industrial capacity” — which is overseas code for “he knows where the bodies and boosters are.”

Here’s where the Egyptian jets return — because AP News affirmed that diplomatic cargo transiting the U.S. via military aircraft is immune from warrant search. Combine that with Kolomoisky’s need to source components, and Wilmington becomes less a banking haven and more a logistics node.

I’ve stood outside 920 N. King Street with my ex-research partner, now deceased, Task Force. It’s small, unassuming, and exactly the kind of place where global nuclear ambition hides in plain sight.

PART TEN — The Ziklag Infiltration: Faith, Fronts, and False Flags

If you’ve been with me long enough, you know that war doesn’t move only through bases and bunkers. It moves through churches, faith networks, missionary groups, humanitarian NGOs — the quiet spaces no one checks.

The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian intelligence units have repeatedly embedded operatives in “diaspora organizations” across Europe and North America to circumvent surveillance, a detail buried in paragraph 17 of a long 2023 investigation.

What the Post didn’t say is that the same pattern shows up in America’s religious nonprofits — especially the evangelical networks that span Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. The Guardian noted that Ukrainian-linked groups have used “religious visas” and “charitable exchange programs” to move personnel and materials without raising alarms. Religious visas. Not diplomatic pouches. Not military cargo. Church paperwork.

That is the Ziklag infiltration:

A network that pretends to help you but quietly maps your backyard.

A network that shows up at charity galas but also photographs your power grid.

A network that brings Christmas gifts — and collects radioactive ones.

Reuters wrote in 2022 that U.S. counterintelligence has struggled to distinguish between legitimate faith-based aid and “intelligence-adjacent activity” by Eastern European actors. That’s the nicest way I’ve ever seen a Western journalist say: “We lost the thread.”

If you want a pipeline for ore, yellowcake, telemetry, triggers, pits, boosters, and rare earths — you need a pipeline no one looks at.

Faith networks are invisible by design.

That’s why they were used.

And that’s why they worked.

PART ELEVEN — Sentinel Shadows: The New Missile, the Old Secrets

Every journalist wants to talk about Minuteman III as if America’s nuclear posture is an antique rifle on a mantle. But Sentinel — the new ICBM that’s supposed to replace everything — is the real story. And Sentinel isn’t a missile. It’s an ecosystem.

The New York Times reported Sentinel’s projected cost at $130 billion, with dozens of subcontractors across Utah, Colorado, and the Midwest — but never listed which subcontractors handle the “classified composites” and “guidance-module rare earths.”

Financial Times wrote in 2023 that rare earth demand for new U.S. missile systems has “skyrocketed,” particularly dysprosium and terbium — exactly the materials found near Blanding’s abandoned uranium tailings and the Cortez mining belt. The article framed it as a supply chain issue, but it was really a map.

And then Reuters dropped the quiet bombshell: Sentinel’s rollout has been delayed because of “foreign-interest interference in specialty-material acquisition.” They didn’t say which foreign interest. They didn’t say Egypt. They didn’t say Ukraine. But they didn’t have to.

So why is Ukraine shopping for nuclear components in the same geographic lanes that feed America’s new missile program?

Here’s the uncomfortable answer:

Because the global black market for missile parts overlaps with the legal supply chain for Sentinel.

Where Northrop shops, Kolomoisky shops.

Where the Pentagon sources, Dimona sources.

Where Brigham City builds, someone else reverse-engineers.

Missiles are not built in silos. They are built in shadows.

PART TWELVE — A Nuclear Christmas: The Final List Revealed

So here it is — the Christmas list.

Not the one for kids.

The one that gets buried in diplomatic pouches and faith-network cover stories.

The one Candace, Ian, and Baron stumbled on without meaning to.

The one drawn as a long conference table in Kyiv, with flags down the hallway and sweatshirts labeling each component.

It looks like this:

Telemetry → Brigham City Boosters → Promontory, Utah Yellowcake → Blanding Uranium Ore → Cortez Nuclear Pits → PANTEX Nuclear Triggers → Los Alamos Rare Earth Guidance Components → Utah/Colorado belt Dimona (?) → The question mark no one wants to say aloud

The Associated Press warned in 2023 that Ukraine’s “military procurement abroad has become difficult to monitor,” a diplomatic understatement that belongs in the comedy section. The truth is worse: foreign militaries piggyback U.S. supply chains because the U.S. government has left backdoors open since the Cold War.

The Guardian added that Ukraine has “actively sought advanced strike capabilities beyond what the West publicly admits,” noting discreet attempts to obtain long-range missile components “through indirect channels.” Indirect channels look a lot like this map I’ve walked — Brigham, Blanding, Cortez, Wilmington.

And Reuters tied the bow on top: foreign military flights with diplomatic immunity “cannot be searched, inspected, or detained by U.S. authorities,” meaning any actor with the right crest on the tail can build a nuclear Christmas list that passes through American airfields untouched.

So what do we have?

A President of Ukraine standing at the head of a long table.

Flags behind him.

A shopping list in front of him.

Sweatshirts labeled “Telemetry,” “Yellowcake,” “Pits,” “Triggers,” “Boosters,” “Ore.”

And eight destinations:

Brigham. Blanding. Cortez. PANTEX. Los Alamos. Dimona. Wilmington. Kyiv.

A supply chain disguised as a Christmas wish list.

A nuclear dream hidden inside a faith network.

A procurement operation routed through deserts that never forget.

A trail of Egyptian jets flying to the wrong cities at the right times.

And citizen journalists breaking a story the mainstream press could have uncovered if it ever walked the ground. And the will to walk it.