George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Whitaker's avatar
Kent Whitaker
8h

Yup.. SyncShot it is.. need an autopsy, an analysis of the projectile, & a accurate analysis of ‘line of sight, & mapping of projectile strike direction/angle etc’.. plus ID of everyone near Charlie & their interview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MIKE WELDON's avatar
MIKE WELDON
8h

So the autopsy (like JFK’s) will also need to be controlled. And, how long before the patsy meets with an unfortunate accident?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture