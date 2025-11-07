Part 1 — The Phone Call and the Three Words

The call came from a Hollywood producer who noticed that I burned more shoe leather at the Charlie Kirk murder scene than the “rest of the world combined”. He wanted something simple—a spine for a messy story, a straight line through the fog.

I told him what I tell rookies and old pros the same: most investigations boil down to three words—blood, bullets, and money. If you keep your eye on those, the noise sifts itself - blood lies, a missing $10 million, and a near-vertical bullet. Oh yeah, and a CIA cloak-and-dagger dad hiding behind a pastor’s cross.

And right now, we’ve got plenty to sift, because the murder of Charlie Kirk isn’t just a grieving family and a shattered campus; it’s a national story with moving parts and powerful interests tugging at them.

Start with the blood lies. Charlie Kirk’s Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy, reports he was running, calling, and yelling, “I’m covered in blood,” while the camera shows him casually walking away after Charlie is shot without a drop of blood on him.

His CFO brother, Justin McCoy, has a similar flair for the dramatic while forgetting little details, like misplacing $10 million smackers. It is easy to lose yourself in all the details of the investigation. New information comes out daily on the team intended to divert attention away from the blood and bullet lies.

But if you get back to the blood lies, and who the sons call to tell them, the case pretty much solved itself. I burned shoe leather on the other details of the distraction team as well, but I never took my eye off the blood and bullet lies.

And they both like calling their dad a lot when their boss gets shot.

The blood lies have been smearing the headlines since September, from funeral coverage to leadership changes at TPUSA. People covered the handover to Erika Kirk; even the New York Post logged the scale of the memorial turnout, an indirect measure of the size of the blood lies.

The same blood lies: the crew of the two McCoys and frontman Andrew Kolvet are going to the trio that concocted the “bullet lie” of a vertical bullet path, because it was described as a horizontal line of shot with the “Man of Steel” whopper. Blood lies lead to the bullet lies. Just that simple. Now you just need to find out why - and it is going to be the missing $10 million bucks - money. That’s pretty much the case.

These blood and bullet lies are hard, public facts—the man is gone, the movement is in transition, the stakes are obvious.

When the news first hit, the shock was total, but the pattern recognition kicked in fast. Universities and cities started preparing for security ripple effects across the tour calendar—a pragmatic, documented response you can see in regional coverage.

CalMatters reported on how UC Berkeley braced for the aftermath, treating Kirk’s death not as an isolated thunderclap but as a weather system likely to move. That’s important: bureaucracy puts its money where risk really is. CalMatters.

So I told the producer: blood, bullets, money. Start with the crime scene, anchor the projectile path, then follow the wire transfers and the fiscal footnotes. But—and this matters—mark clearly what’s confirmed in the press and what’s an open lead.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, has spoken publicly about justice and even the death penalty question for the accused; the Salt Lake Tribune captured her position in full color, and Fox News aired her account of those last hours. TPUSA was infiltrated by Pastor Rob McCoy in 2019 with megadonor money launderers at his side called Ziklag. We traced Ziklag to the Koch billions in Houston, Texas in 2022.

People deserve to read that before anyone starts narrating over them. Salt Lake Tribune | Fox News. Charlie Kirk began his deep dive into the missing $10 million from the fiscal 2024 in the summer after two phony foundations were created to cover the theft, and things came to a boil on September 4th, 2025.

Part 2 — “Watch for Blood” (What People Say When They’re Hiding)

Here’s my first rule of “blood”: the person who can’t stop talking about blood—“covered in blood,” “look at the blood”—very often isn’t just narrating; they’re positioning. You hear it in post-incident spin all the time, from political shootings to war-zone assassinations.

The reason I log mainstream coverage of victims’ families is to keep that counter-narrative honest; Erika’s statements are grief, not positioning, and they anchor the human stakes. Whether a DA pursues the death penalty isn’t a Twitter poll—it’s a process anchored in facts, and Utah press are tracking it, step by procedural step. Salt Lake Tribune.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts seem to be underway to smear Candace Owens and her close friendship with Charlie Kirk.

And when bad actors go to ground, they try to hijack the online narrative—memes, mislabelled videos, Halloween “jokes.” You saw a miniature version of that chaos this week: teachers blasted with death threats after costumes were falsely linked to Kirk’s killing. That’s not “investigation”—that’s static that helps shooters.

CNN affiliates and regional outlets documented the blowback and the false linkage. It’s a reminder: the first battlefield after any political murder is your attention. Guard it. KKTV / Gray / CNN.

Even celebrity cross-talk becomes part of the fog. When Amanda Seyfried posted, the internet did what it does; then Entertainment Weekly captured a course-correct where she condemned the killing plainly. Does that change chain-of-custody or ballistics? No.

But it shows you the cultural storm that investigators have to tune out. Serious reporting stays with the receipts, not the outrage cycles stacked on top. Entertainment Weekly.

Part 3 — The Bullet (What We Know, What We Don’t)

On the “bullets” piece: what’s public and confirmed matters more than 10,000 Telegram takes. I’ve seen claims about a cervical-to-thoracic trajectory (C1–C7 into T1) flying around online.

As of now, mainstream outlets haven’t published a full autopsy map of the wound channels. That doesn’t mean the claims are false; it means they are not yet documented in pressable detail, and saying otherwise is how you lose juries.

Work with what’s on the page: police statements, charging documents, vetted broadcast. The Salt Lake Tribune has kept its feet under it on the court-process beat—follow that to know what’s actually filed. Salt Lake Tribune.

The reason I harp on projectile paths is simple: geometry doesn’t argue. If you get a clean line on entry, angle, deflection, and final rest, you can say a lot about shooter position, posture, even whether a supposed struggle makes mechanical sense. But until those specifics surface in public documents or credible reporting, my posture is “wait and verify.”

The last thing the truth needs is me getting over my skis. That discipline—the “don’t front-run the forensics” discipline—is what helps prosecutors more than any speech. CalMatters’ coverage of downstream event security is a good example of keeping to documented facts while noting implications. CalMatters.

Meanwhile, the cultural churn continues: Candace Owens’ “pivot” coverage, her podcast surging, headlines blending grief and brand. That context is part of the media weather system, but it cannot replace chain-of-custody.

It’s still useful to log it—because influence maps to motive sometimes—but you won’t draw a straight ballistic line from Apple podcast charts. Mainstream aggregation makes that clear enough. Hindustan Times.

Part 4 — The Money (What’s on the 990s vs. What Isn’t)

Now we come to “money.” My maxim is boring: start with what’s filed. For TPUSA and its affiliates, that means IRS Form 990s and allied disclosures. ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer is where I click first because it aggregates filings cleanly.

It won’t tell you who pulled a trigger, but it will tell you who signed the return, who got paid, and what the revenue/expense deltas look like year over year. That’s not “sexy,” but it’s how you build an affidavit without getting laughed out of court. ProPublica — Nonprofit Explorer.

What is on the page lately: campaign-finance friction around dark-money compliance by Turning Point’s political arms. The Arizona Mirror reported a complaint about donor disclosures, and CREW logged an FEC fine last cycle for failing to disclose certain donors. None of that proves a homicide conspiracy. It does show you governance stress points—places where compliance is thin, controls are looser, and sloppiness can hide both benign error and bad intent. That’s why I read these stories carefully and pin them to a wall next to timelines. Arizona Mirror | CREW.

Now to the hard sentence. Online, you’ll see a claim that a “missing $10 million” from TPUSA was “traced” to a group called Ziklag funding mercenary assassinations in Ukraine. I have not seen a mainstream news organization or a public filing confirm that chain—neither the “missing $10 million” line item nor the alleged conduit to a group with that specific name.

If and when a reputable outlet publishes receipts or prosecutors file a paper with those assertions, we move it from hypothesis to evidence. Until then, my duty is to say: unverified. That’s how we keep the main story clean. ProPublica — Nonprofit Explorer.

Part 5 — Ukraine, Assassinations, and What’s Actually on the Record

Let’s widen the lens: is there precedent for paid assassinations linked to the Ukraine war? Yes—broadly—there’s a documented ecosystem of covert actions, targeted killings, and mercenary claims on multiple sides.

The Wall Street Journal reported the U.K.’s assessment in 2022 that Wagner planned to assassinate Zelensky, and Business Insider summarized similar allegations about mercenaries in Kyiv. That establishes the category: “paid killing as policy” is not a fever dream—it’s a wartime fact. Wall Street Journal | Business Insider.

But precision matters. I’ve seen a number—$100,000 per hit—attached online to alleged Ukrainian operations against Russian generals. Mainstream outlets have covered assassinations and sabotage, and Ukrainian sources sometimes nod toward “our hand,” but fixed tariff sheets and named conduits are rare in the press.

The Kyiv Independent has published expert commentary that Ukraine is behind some assassinations of Russian military and propagandists; that’s very different from a spreadsheet that proves a U.S. nonprofit laundered dollars into a specific hit. Keep the categories separate so you don’t undermine your better case. Kyiv Independent.

On the European political front, another viral claim says “nine” or “16” German candidates were “murdered” by a Ukrainian hit team. Mainstream outlets in Europe have pushed back strongly on the “murdered” framing, with German authorities ruling out foul play in specific cases. Sky News covered the wave of online conspiracy theories, and Euronews likewise documented officials’ statements. It’s a cautionary tale: if you build your U.S. homicide theory on European cases the authorities themselves say are not murders, your whole scaffold becomes shaky. Sky News | Euronews.

Part 6 — Containers, Planes, and the Liaison Loophole

Now, if you’ve followed my work, you know I harp on the “liaison loophole”—how diplomatic channels, pouches, and, in the modern era, entire aircraft and containers become the smuggler’s best friend. That’s not an accusation against any one consulate; it’s a structural vulnerability recognized for decades.

The exact cases differ—Afghanistan in the 1980s, Latin America in the 1990s, the Middle East after 2001—but the method rhymes. Wired’s reporting on disinfo and covert ops in Europe reminds you the info-space gets gamed constantly around real kinetic events. We’ve also got a steady drumbeat of assassination plots and foiled attempts in mainstream outlets, from Al Jazeera’s coverage of Russia’s claims to The Guardian reporting on transnational extremist groups operating inside Ukraine. Those stories don’t prove a specific liaison flight in the Kirk case—but they remind you why we always check for the plane. Wired | Al Jazeera | The Guardian.

If you’re new to the diplomatic-immunity discussion, the basic idea is simple: the same legal shields that protect legitimate state business can be bent—sometimes badly—by people who know how to operate in the seams. I point people to mainstream accounts of how cross-border covert action works precisely to avoid a “that could never happen” shrug.

The WSJ and Business Insider pieces about Wagner’s tasking, for example, help ordinary readers understand why “find the aircraft” is not tinfoil but tradecraft. In every modern political murder, my second screen has flight trackers queued, because when logistics make the murder possible, they leave their own trail. Wall Street Journal | Business Insider.

And remember: the info-war comes for cases like this fast. The Hindustan Times piece on the podcast rankings shows how quickly attention markets get re-priced after a high-profile killing. Some of that is organic; some of it is engineered. Either way, when your feed tilts toward personalities, tilt yourself back toward subpoenas. Hindustan Times.

Part 7 — The Campus, the Crowd, and the Aftershocks

You measure a political murder not just by gunpowder but by aftershocks. Universities harden venues. Police revise playbooks. Media desks assign long-tail follow-ups. CalMatters’ piece about Berkeley shows you administrators doing risk calculus—rescheduling, red-teaming, readying. The story here is never just one shooter; it’s an ecosystem that discovers, painfully, what its blind spots were. CalMatters.

From the family’s side, it’s grief braided with duty. Erika Kirk has become both mourner and steward—speaking about justice while taking the helm of the organization her husband built.

People and the Post give you the human context, which is crucial if you want to avoid turning the case into a Reddit puzzle. Prosecutors need jurors who remember that a human being bled out on a floor; movements need supporters who can mourn without making things up. People | New York Post.

And the media swirl widens. You’ll see A-listers posting, hot-takes blooming, then clarifications—Entertainment Weekly captured that rhythm in miniature this month. Every time that wave hits, remember: none of it changes muzzle distance or angle of incidence. The bullet doesn’t care. Entertainment Weekly.

Part 8 — What I Told the Producer (How the Simple Story Holds)

So here was my pitch back to the producer: we keep it simple and we keep it honest. We can say with confidence that Kirk’s killing is real and devastating (documented across mainstream outlets); we can say there’s a live, evolving criminal process (tracked by the Salt Lake Tribune); we can say TPUSA has had recent, documented compliance hiccups (CREW’s FEC fine summary and the Arizona Mirror complaint coverage) but that no mainstream outlet has printed a proof-chart of “$10 million missing” routed to a named hit-fund called Ziklag. That last bit stays in the “assertion” pile unless and until the filings or credible reporting surface. Salt Lake Tribune | CREW | Arizona Mirror.

On the “pattern” level, we can say paid assassinations exist around the Ukraine war and have been widely reported in mainstream venues, with varying levels of official acknowledgment. The Kyiv Independent quotes experts attributing some hits to Ukrainian services; the WSJ and BI covered Wagner’s goals from the early days. That’s enough to say the category is real—without smuggling in an unproven funding bridge from a U.S. nonprofit to a specific operation. That’s the discipline we’ll need if we want this to survive the cut from docuseries treatment to discovery in a courtroom. Kyiv Independent | Wall Street Journal | Business Insider.

And in the background, we log the info-war and the cultural pulse: podcast charts, celebrity posts, campus precautions. It matters only insofar as it tells you who benefits from confusion. Hindustan Times and CalMatters handle their lanes; we handle ours. Keep the map; keep the receipts; let the story breathe. Hindustan Times | CalMatters.

Part 9 — Where the Simple Story Points Next

Blood: wait for the official wound-path disclosures. If prosecutors file a trajectory in a hearing or release a medical-examiner summary, that’s our green light to place the shooter with confidence. Until then, Salt Lake Tribune and other Utah outlets are the docket keepers; refresh them, not rumor threads. Salt Lake Tribune.

Bullets: any proper reconstruction will marry video, acoustics, residue, and geometry. Don’t let the internet convince you forensics is a vibe. If there’s credible reporting that documents the weapon, ammunition, or recovered projectile, we log it and make the chain transparent. So far, most mainstream coverage has focused on the human and political reverberations; that’s normal in month one. The venue-security planning pieces, like CalMatters, at least show you institutions are taking the threat model seriously. CalMatters.

Money: start with what’s filed and what’s been adjudicated. The documented FEC fine to Turning Point Action is about donor disclosure, not homicide financing; the Arizona Mirror complaint is about dark-money rules, not bullets. If investigators publish SARs (suspicious activity reports) or affidavits with wiring narratives, that is when we move from “online allegation” to “papered claim.” Meanwhile, ProPublica’s 990 archive stays open in a tab so we can reconcile public talk with public numbers. CREW | Arizona Mirror | ProPublica — Nonprofit Explorer.

Part 10 — The Plain-Spoken Bottom Line

Here’s the story, end to end, in the same three words I gave the producer. Blood: a man was shot and killed; his widow is on record about justice; his funeral filled a stadium; his organization changed leaders. Those are facts. Read them in mainstream outlets with bylines and mastheads. People | New York Post | Salt Lake Tribune.

Bullets: forensics—not feelings—will tell us shooter position and whether any narrative squares with physics. When those filings are public, we’ll lay them on a single sheet you can show your aunt—or a jury. Until then, keep the geometry in your pocket and keep your eyes on the docket, not the rumor mill. The campus-security coverage and the national media weather prove the system knows this is big. CalMatters | Entertainment Weekly.

Money: there are real, documented compliance issues in the Turning Point constellation (FEC fine, disclosure complaints) and there are unverified online claims about “missing $10 million” routed to a named mercenary fund. The former is on paper; the latter isn’t—yet. You don’t have to like that answer; you just have to be as honest as the evidence. Keep ProPublica’s filings open, log the FEC actions, and be ready to adjust if prosecutors or reporters publish the kind of receipts that move a claim into the record. CREW | Arizona Mirror | ProPublica — Nonprofit Explorer.

And one more reality check: wartime Europe is full of assassinations and attempted assassinations, many credibly attributed, others exploited by disinfo. The lesson for an American case like this is caution, not credulity.

Use mainstream reporting on Wagner, Ukrainian operations, and extremist spoilers as context, not as a shortcut to a U.S. conspiracy without receipts. That way, when you finally say, “This is how the blood, the bullets, and the money line up,” you’ll be standing on rock, not rumor. Wall Street Journal | Business Insider | Kyiv Independent | Sky News.

Blood lies lead to bullet lies, and then you find the money motive. It is just that simple. Blood Simple.