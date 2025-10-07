Part 1 — Valley Forge With a Camera Bag

It’s George Webb, hunched by a campfire that keeps licking orange against the night like a lantern at a frontier crossing. The glow feels right. This is a Valley Forge season for the country—rag-wrapped boots, cold breath, no guarantee the cause survives the winter.

What I’ve got in place of Washington’s winter army is a trunk full of tripods, a phone with cracked glass, and a wear pattern on my soles that would make a podiatrist cry. But the work is the same: endure, observe, outlast.

The immediate mission is simple and hard at once. I’m driving to Bozeman to look Turning Point USA leaders in the eye and ask, respectfully but firmly: share your footage. Not press releases, not curated montages—the raw file footage.

And I’m asking UVU to do the same: campus cams, rooftop angles, entrances, exits, anything that bears time and place. I’m asking shop owners and neighbors and students and staff—**anyone with a camera—**to put one onion, one potato, one bone into the pot. That old Revolutionary War parable—Stone Soup—is the only way we’re going to feed truth to a starved public.

I’ll bring stones if I have to. I already have. You’ve watched me boiling them in every parking lot from St. George through Orem and Provo: three long video passes at Candace’s Dairy Queen and three at the DQ that was trashed, long hauls through tunnels and stairwells, rooftop approaches traced step by step.

And here’s what I’ve learned the hard way: when power wants the story to end early, they bring out the violins and the final bows. “We’ve solved the murder—go home.” That’s when the real work begins. Valley Forge wasn’t the victory parade; it was the winter that made the parade possible. We’re in that winter now.

Part 2 — Stone Soup, Not Stonewall

Let me tell the fable the way I live it. Washington’s men came to a village near starving—call it the data famine we live in now—and the villagers hid their food. So the soldiers built a fire, set a kettle over it, and tossed in stones. Nothing to steal there, right? People peeked from doorways. Curiosity beat fear. Out came a carrot, a scrap of salt pork, a heel of bread. Before long, the town had a stew. The miracle wasn’t supernatural—it was social.

That’s my approach with this case. I don’t wait for someone to grant me access. I go first. I film first. I give first. I’ve uploaded hours of raw walk-throughs: the ROTC house to the tunnel, the tunnel to the green-column stairwell, the straight-line interior route a runner would choose if he’d rehearsed it, the out paths and the in paths.

I shot both Dairy Queens—the obvious one and the gutted one—and noted every surveillance lens that could catch a gray Challenger. I filmed the TMZ loop from the hill where a person with a stiff right leg has no business taking the long way past doorbell cams—unless, of course, the whole point is being seen.

That’s stones in the pot. Now I’m asking TPUSA, UVU, and neighbors to add their carrots and onions: timestamps, angles, stills, clips. We don’t have to agree on the politics; we only have to agree that truth is cheaper to find together than apart. Stone soup versus stonewall—that’s the choice.

Part 3 — The Lexington & Concord of Evidence

Lexington and Concord weren’t about speeches; they were about shots heard and shots documented—men who saw which way the smoke drifted and could swear to it. Our muskets are lenses now. The first volley in this case is the autopsy geometry people keep trying to shove behind a curtain: a path through C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7 and lodging at T1.

You don’t need to be an engineer—just lay a ruler on a model and ask what cone of fire can put a projectile through that corridor. If someone says “perpendicular,” they’re selling snow in July.

The second volley is the map—not a rumor-board with red string, but real distances the legs must cover, real sightlines a camera must have, real times a person would need to make the fences and the stairs.

Two Mauser Limp Walk Don’t Make It Right

The cover story from the “shooter” included not one walk away from the ROTC Meeting House at UVU, but two different Mauser limps. Did one “Mauser Limp Walk” team forget the other “Mauser Limp Walk” team recorded a completely different route?

The direct approach from the ROTC practice house to the tunnel is the short leg of a triangle; the TMZ loop down 800 is a long, theatrical walk—the hypotenuse you’d only take if you needed to be filmed. Any runner with an impeded knee knows you don’t add distance unless distance is the point. That’s not the behavior of a phantom loner; that’s choreography.

Our minutemen, in this telling, are every shop owner whose DVR quietly archived a perimeter angle, every student who noticed a drone where the campus map didn’t put one, every custodian who knows which roof doors were unlocked that week. The signal drum is beating: bring what you have.

Part 4 — ROTC As Hub, The Campus As Stage

When you walk a place end-to-end, patterns stop hiding. The ROTC house, the tunnel, the green-column stairwell, the easy second-floor corridor into the student union and beyond—these don’t sit on a map like strangers at a bus stop. They connect.

They form a rehearseable route, the kind a team would test two or three days in advance: lines straight where they can be straight, turns where a roof camera can be dodged, choke points where a spotter can stand with plausible deniability.

When you add in the gun-drop problem—who procured it, who staged it, who disassembled and reassembled with tools that didn’t magically appear in a pocket—you feel the hand of logistics. This isn’t a freshman’s solo improv with a hardware-store special; this is a “school play” written by professionals and acted by amateurs.

Decoys, diversions, white rabbits, patsies—choose your term. The point is that while we chased the limper on 800, someone with better training took the quiet line, in and out, clean.

Remember the 82nd Airborne roll on the escape—a ten-foot drop absorbed like a gymnast, balls of the feet to shoulder, weight flowing where an instructor would teach it to flow. That’s not an accident. That’s a syllabus. Which is why I keep asking for the campus cams and file footage. If this was a rehearsal disguised as a campus day, the rehearsal will have footprints.

Part 5 — Dairy Queens, False Trails, and Why It Matters

I went three times to the Dairy Queen that Candace flagged, then to the broken-shell Dairy Queen with the TVs ripped off the wall, mop buckets in the dining area, the whole set looking like a stage struck at midnight. The first could be the meet. The second could be the throw—the place you mention on purpose to send the story to TMZ with a bow on it.

If you want to beat the FBI’s LPR grid, you do one of two things. You go dark and small—back roads, switch vehicles, park in blind spots. Or you go bright—you lay such an obvious, camera-rich breadcrumb trail that the first forty-eight hours are consumed proving the obvious. In either case, time is your ally. Every minute the public story hardens without the raw footage is a minute when the real choreography gets to wash its hands.

So yes, I filmed the parking lot lines and the counter tile color and the sightlines to the order station. I logged how many façades had domes or bullets or fisheyes under their awnings. I asked politely for pulls. Most said no—liability, policy, fear. That’s why I need a coalition. When Turning Point USA asks for a clip, people tend to say yes. That’s the stone soup principle in action: additive leverage.

Part 6 — The Great Vanishing: Missing Links & Withheld Geometry

The official choir keeps singing the tidy ending: solved, mourned, done. But when you sit in the courtroom, you don’t hear “tidy.” You hear voluminous discovery, delayed WebEx replaced by in-person appearances, preliminary hearings pushed because the evidence chain is messy.

You hear that a father’s “confession” isn’t a confession anymore, that the chain of custody broke where it most needed to hold, that the bullet and gun do not line up the way the press conference insisted.

Meanwhile, the autopsy radiography remains a rumor from a friend of a friend, when it should be an exhibited fact with diacritical marks we can all read. You don’t get a “murder weapon” until you connect projectile to barrel with lands and grooves that make a prosecutor smile. You don’t get a “lone gunman” if the approach and the escape take choreography, keys, tools, and team communications. If you’re certain beyond doubt, show your work—the radiology, the chain, the cams. Stone soup means everyone eats the same stew, not everyone eats a different press release.

Part 7 — Against Pariahs, For Partners

Eight years in this game teaches you arithmetic: one pariah can erase ten good partners’ work just by turning the collaboration into a food fight. I don’t have time for the “little Jeffs,” the professional sinkholes who take your footage, recut it, sue you, slander the expert you rode in with, then smile for a debate flyer. The moral compass points to the nearest camera, not to north.

But I’ll keep the olive branch out for anyone bringing onions to the pot. Ryan Matta can come. Serrafin can come. Gary Melton of Paramount Tactical and I can disagree on entry vectors and still walk the site together. Citizen journalism isn’t a choir; it’s a field hospital with a line out the door. The only triage question is: Are you here to help? If yes, roll up sleeves. If no, the door’s right there.

The same standard applies to institutions. TPUSA is grieving. Understood. But grief and transparency aren’t enemies. Charlie was their man; he is their legacy. The most powerful tribute isn’t a vigil. It’s a data dump. It’s saying, “We won’t be the gate that locks; we’ll be the sluice that opens.”

Part 8 — The New Minutemen: Phones, Drones, and Good Maps

In 1775, the minutemen shouldered muskets and moved toward the sound. In 2025, the minutemen shoulder phones, pull microSD cards, fire up scrubbers and metadata tools, and move toward the signal. The battlefield is a lattice of cameras: dome cams under library eaves, foyer cams watching badge doors, traffic cams catching the apex of a left turn, retail cams that see their own reflections in shop windows across the street. Add in the modern chaos kit: geofencing grabs, drone-mounted LPRs, facial detection stitched to student-ID databases. That’s the reality on a campus any day of the week; on a high-profile day, it’s thicker than a continental fog.

So here’s the practical call: UVU—catalog, hash, and disclose the cameras that covered the ROTC house, the tunnel mouth, the green-column staircase, the student-union corridor, the roofline approaches, the M20 corner, the escape line behind the building with the 10-foot drop. Turning Point USA—release your internal feeds, your room cameras, your intern B-roll, the walk-in lines, the speaker green-room walkups, the house-left and house-right stage angles. Neighbors—Ring pulls from the 800 loop, time-synced and uncompressed. Vendors—retail cams at both Dairy Queens and along the plausible BYU meet line.

We’ll do the grunt work. Give us raw. The minutemen are ready.

Part 9 — The Team, The Decoy, and the War That Wants Blood

The emotional center of this story is simple and ugly. A public figure argued loudly against a war that wants quiet consent. When persuasion failed, diversion and violence placed their bids. Campus ROTC as playbill, Discords as green rooms, decoy walks for TMZ, a “patsy” who might not be a patsy so much as a marker—an Apache bait element as a pro hit threads the needle elsewhere. It’s classic doctrine: the diversion fixes the gaze while the main effort hits from the angle.

If you’ve ever talked to a sniper home from a desert war, you know the professional tone: clean in, clean out, minimum noise, maximum confusion for anyone reconstructing it. The roll from ten feet? The silent corridor from a second-floor parking entrance to a roof access with one fence to jump? The immediate dispersion to an “abandoned house” rather than the noisy “Russia house”? That’s not improvisation; that’s workflow.

And when the workflow is state-adjacent—when an ROTC campus can be repurposed as a training theater, when national-security consortia wash through schools under benevolent names—you get the 1960s chaos doctrine in 4K. The slogans change; the kit improves; the logic stays the same. If you can’t stop the voice, break the microphone. If you can’t break the mic, complicate the narrative until people stop listening.

Part 10 — The Bozeman Appeal: Everyone Bring a Spoon

So here I am, frost on the breath, fire at my shins, road salt on the bumper, headed to Bozeman for one uncomplicated reason: to ask Turning Point USA to be the town elder who steps out first and drops meat into the stew. You want a movement that can’t be killed? Teach it to publish. Teach it to share. Teach it to prefer the raw camera angle to the flattering edit.

And I’m asking UVU to be the second elder: don’t horde the carrots; bring them warm. Publish a structured index: camera ID, location, field of view, uptime window, retention policy, and—most importantly—the footage for the relevant windows. Redact faces of bystanders if you must, but don’t redact physics. Angles don’t libel; timestamps don’t slander.

To every neighbor on 800: the Ring dinged; the timeline needs it. To every shop between the two Dairy Queens and the Provo airport: if a gray Challenger shows in your lot, that’s a chapter. To every student who remembers a drone hovering where drones don’t hover: write the description, draw the box, send the time. To every staffer who knows which roof door was propped that week: that’s not gossip; that’s geometry.

I’ll keep boiling stones—walking the routes, measuring the drops, turning rumor into map. But a country isn’t saved by a single stubborn man with a camera bag. It’s saved by a village deciding the truth is more important than being left alone. The winter feels long because it is. The only way through is together.

Let this be our Lexington and Concord of evidence, our Valley Forge of patience, our Stone Soup of courage. One onion at a time. One SD card at a time. One open gate at a time. Bring what you have. The pot’s already boiling.