PART 1 — Charlie in Sparks, the UVU Killing, and the Audit Nobody Wants to Talk About

I’m talking to you from Sparks, Nevada, in the shadow of Elon Musk’s battery factory, thinking about a guy who should still be alive: Charlie Kirk. On September 10, 2025, he walked on stage at Utah Valley University, took a bullet, and never walked off. Utah authorities called it aggravated murder, charged a 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson, and the national press filed it as another “political violence” story by a lone furry and moved on.Business Insider+1

Ukraine “trips” are being buried in the financial statements. I have reported that the missing $8.6 million wasn’t stolen, but rather the money is being used for mercenary trips by trained snipers to Ukraine to assassinate Russian Generals to continue the Ukraine War.

I don’t move on that fast. I’m old-fashioned that way. I start with motive and money. Eight days before the killing, Charlie is locked in a fight inside Turning Point USA over an outside audit—what we’ve nicknamed the “Doge audit,” an independent look at where the eight-figure donations actually go. Eight days before his death, Charlie Kirk pushed out Tyler Bowyer because he stonewalled Charlie an outside DOGE audit of TPUSA for months.

TPUSA has grown from a scrappy campus outfit to a nonprofit reporting tens of millions in revenue a year on its IRS Form 990s, with a web of related entities and political arms.Wikipedia+1. But now as the organization neared $90 million in revenue, all sorts of sub-Foundations were being created like TPUSA Endowment, TPUSA Action, and American TPUSA which didn’t file their required 990 forms with the IRS.

Tyler fails to mention that he refused Charlie’s outside audit.

We told you last month these orgs seemed to be bringing Special Forces snipers into churches and training the next round of Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinsons.

The timing looks bad. All summer, by Charlie’s own public comments, he’s clashing with insiders over financial transparency and the direction of the organization. Then Tyler Robinson allegedly pulls a gun at UVU, investigators talk about a possible political motive, and the big outlets frame it as lone-wolf extremism.

They do mention that Kirk had recently leaned hard into Christian nationalism and the Seven Mountain Mandate theology, but they don’t ask what happens when money, guns, and theology get braided together inside the same network.The Guardian

What I’m walking through in this series isn’t a courtroom closing argument. It’s a working theory built from metadata—timelines, filings, board changes, affiliate groups, donor structures.

Those are the things the mainstream stories barely mention when they summarize Charlie Kirk’s rise, the power of Turning Point USA on the right, and the shock that one of the most visible conservative organizers in the country was cut down at a campus event.The Guardian+1

PART 2 — Foundations Inside Foundations: When 990s Go Dark

If you’ve followed my work since the Clinton Foundation days, you know I get suspicious when one big charity starts seeding little charities inside itself. We’ve seen this movie before.

The Clinton Foundation spun off initiatives like the Clinton Global Initiative with their own program streams and donor pools, blurring the line between public charity, private influence, and foreign policy.ProPublica+1

The IRS has rules for this. Supporting organizations and related nonprofits are supposed to file their own 990s at certain thresholds so the public can see how much money moves between entities, what’s spent on programs versus salaries, and who’s really in charge.

When those forms don’t show up, or they show up late, that’s not just a paperwork oops—that’s a red flag in every corruption case I’ve ever worked.Faculty First Responders+1

Turning Point operates not just as a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit but alongside political arms such as Turning Point Action, which is structured to do more explicit election work and accepts so-called “dark money” from donors who don’t have to be publicly named. Remind you of Frank Guistra and Carlos Slim of the Clinton Global Initiative again.

Watchdogs have already noted how this ecosystem blurs issue advocacy with direct politicking, especially in swing states like Arizona.citizensforethics.org+1

In my working notes, I flag any “foundation within a foundation” behavior—new endowments, special-purpose funds, or religious “faith” offshoots that appear to sit alongside the main TPUSA brand but aren’t as transparent as the flagship entity.

Public records and non-profit trackers already show a growing cluster of TP-branded entities with big money flowing through them; what you won’t find yet in mainstream reporting is a deep dive into whether those satellite groups are fully and timely disclosing their finances.Wikipedia+1

PART 3 — Endowments, Security Ministries, and the Gun Trainers in the Back Pew

Here’s where the story stops looking like normal nonprofit sloppiness and starts looking like a program. In my investigation, I focus on reports that TPUSA-aligned “endowment” structures have been seeding churches with funds that come with a specific kind of personnel.

We see infiltration of ex-military, special-forces-type security guys who teach firearms, harden campuses, and quietly move up the leadership ladder from security booth to elder board to pulpit. I can’t prove every detail yet, but that’s the pattern we’re testing.

Mainstream outlets have already noted that Turning Point has leaned into the melding of faith and politics, promoting church-based organizing, “Kingdom” language, and rhetoric that borrows from the New Apostolic Reformation’s Seven Mountain Mandate teaching—religion, government, media, business, education, family, and arts all under explicitly Christian leadership.The Guardian+1

The New Apostolic Reformation itself isn’t a secret. Religion reporters have documented how its apostles and prophets teach that Christians are commissioned to take “dominion” over those seven spheres, often through tightly networked ministries and church-planting schemes. Again, we had 69 trips with Erika Kirk security jets, a group of Special Forces operators moving around on private planes with Diplomatic Immunity, including overseas trips with the widow.

Critics call it a form of Christian dominionism; supporters call it fulfilling biblical prophecy. Either way, it’s a political theology as much as a religious one.Americans United

What keeps me up at night is what happens when that theology sits on top of a shooting curriculum. You’ve got churches treating AR-15 classes as a ministry, pastors preaching spiritual warfare while ex-mil officers run security, and national groups funneling money and speakers into that ecosystem. The Egyptian Diplomatic Immunity jet fires up its encrypted communication on the tarmac immediately after the Kirk Assassination. The jet remains in encrypted mode for forty-five minutes until a paired Erika Kirk jet leaves Provo, Utah.

Mainstream stories have already covered how Christian nationalist rhetoric has intensified after Kirk’s killing; what they haven’t really done yet is follow the gun trainers and the security ministries out into the church network like a grid.The Guardian. Here are the car’s Erika Kirk’s “Security Team” rented in Provo during the Charlie Kirk assassination.

PART 4 — Ziklag Infiltration: Snipers on the Left, Snipers on the Right

I call it the “Ziklag infiltration,” borrowing a name from an obscure Old Testament outpost where David regrouped, rearmed, and then re-entered the game. In my working theory, Ziklag today is a thousand little platforms—pastors, security chiefs, campus activists—seeded across America by mega-donors who treat churches and youth groups like forward operating bases in a culture war. That’s my model; the evidence is still being assembled.

We’ve already seen how paramilitary Christian nationalism overlaps with ordinary church life. Scholars and reporters have documented pastors preaching the Seven Mountains mandate, Christian influencers praising strongman politics, and a movement that merges worship music with battlefield rhetoric.EBSCO+1

At the same time, paramilitary formations on the left have grown—from armed LGBTQ collectives to antifascist gun clubs—each side telling itself it’s “community defense.” Mainstream outlets have covered these groups as a response to rising hate crimes and political threats, but the net effect is the same: a slowly armed civil sphere where almost any flashpoint can escalate from a shouting match to a rifle shot.

The classic intelligence trick, going back through European stay-behind networks and Cold War counter-insurgency, is to cultivate shooters on both sides of a divide. If someone on the left needs to be removed, a lone-wolf on the right gets nudged; if someone on the right is in the way, an extremist on the left is cued up. NATO’s “stay-behind” structures in Italy, later exposed under the label Operation Gladio, showed how clandestine cells with weapons stashes could be positioned for just that kind of deniable action, even if historians still argue over exactly who ordered which attacks.Wikipedia+1

So when I say “snipers on the left of me, snipers on the right,” I’m not claiming I have the cable that proves a specific donor ordered a specific hit. I’m saying the architecture—the money, the theology, the gun culture, the paramilitary networks—looks a lot like earlier, documented covert programs that used irregular forces and ideology to reshape politics. The question is whether we’re watching that same model being rebuilt inside the American church and campus ecosystem right now.The Guardian+1

PART 5 — Charettes, Whiteboards, and the Bookstore Under Elon’s Nose

If all this sounds like a beautiful-mind murder board, that’s partly the point. We just finished a multi-day charette here in Nevada—my word for an intensive citizen-journalism sprint—where people from all over the country came to sit in a bookstore in Sparks, cover whiteboards with names and dates, and try to synthesize what’s really going on behind the headlines.

The backdrop is Grassroots Books, an independent store near Reno that really does have a little “conspiracy” shelf—now re-labeled “revisionist history”—tucked into a much larger history section. Independent bookstores like this have been hanging on across the country, hosting author talks and niche sections even as big chains and online retail hollow out the mid-list; it’s the kind of place where you can still stumble on titles about CIA operations, church history, and Cold War intrigue that never make cable news.The New Yorker

My co-conspirator on the literary side is photographer and media guy Peter Duke, who’s been building what I call a miniature Library of Alexandria: hundreds of key books on propaganda, intelligence, theology, and media, each distilled into short audio summaries so younger journalists can catch up on a century of deep politics without spending ten years in a basement. The idea echoes a broader trend: podcasters and Substack writers using digital tools to turn long-form reading into bite-sized education, filling gaps left by legacy newsrooms.wisdc.org

When I frame our new series, The Investigators, as starting in that bookstore, I’m not just being cute. I’m saying the only way to understand something like the Charlie Kirk killing is to put it on the wall next to World War I propaganda, World War II stay-behind armies, the Cold War coup culture, and the recent wave of Christian nationalist politics. Mainstream pieces on Kirk’s death have started to connect him to the Seven Mountains movement; what they don’t do is pin that to a longer lineage that runs through Caesar, Constantine, Calvin, and Gladio. That’s the lens we’re trying to build on those spinning whiteboards.Wikipedia

PART 6 — Caesar’s Rome, Constantine’s Constantinople, and Calvin’s Geneva as Templates

One of the big takeaways from the charette is how old this playbook is. Start with Julius Caesar. Roman historians describe a republic that slowly centralized power into one man’s hands, provoking a group of senators to stab Caesar to death in 44 BC on the Ides of March in the name of “restoring the republic.”Wikipedia+1

Fast-forward a few centuries and Constantine moves the imperial center to Byzantium—renaming it Constantinople and making it a Christian capital where church and state fused in new ways. Historians point out that by 330 AD he had created a “second Rome” with its own bishops, courts, and coinage, a model of a Christianized empire that would shape a millennium of politics and theology.Wikipedia+1

Jump again to John Calvin’s Geneva in the 1500s. Here you have a Reformed city where a Consistory of pastors and elders exercised real disciplinary power over daily life—admonishing, suspending, even banishing citizens in the name of moral order. Scholars debate whether that amounted to a full theocracy, but they agree it was a tight braid of church discipline and civic control, a prototype for what later Presbyterians and Puritans would refine.Wikipedia+1

Then there’s John Winthrop sailing to New England in 1630, preaching that his Puritan colony would be “a city upon a hill,” watched by the world as an example of godly order. That phrase has echoed through American history, from Ronald Reagan’s speeches to countless sermons about national destiny. Underneath it is a simple idea: a chosen community, infused with religious purpose, exercising outsized influence over politics and culture.americanyawp.com+1

When I listen to modern Seven Mountains apostles talk about taking government, media, education, and business for Christ, it’s hard not to hear those echoes. Journalists who cover Christian nationalism have already linked the movement’s rhetoric to this long tradition of fusing spiritual mission with national power; my contribution is to ask what happens when that tradition gets weaponized with sniper rifles, security endowments, and billion-dollar donor networks in 2025.EBSCO+1

PART 7 — Gladio, Knights, and the New Apostles of the Security State

If the ancient and Reformation templates are the theological skeleton, Operation Gladio is the modern muscle. After World War II, NATO countries quietly set up “stay-behind” networks—secret cells with weapons caches and communications gear—meant to resist a Soviet invasion. Parliament inquiries in Italy and Belgium later revealed that parts of those networks became entangled with far-right groups and terror attacks, including the 1980 Bologna train station bombing that killed 85 people.Wikipedia+1

European resolutions in the 1990s condemned these shadow armies and warned that secret military structures with “independent arsenals” posed a threat to democratic institutions. Historians still argue over just how centrally controlled Gladio really was, but no one disputes that Western intelligence services helped build clandestine cells with the capacity for violence on European soil.Reddit+1

Layered on top of that is the long, weird story of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta—the Catholic chivalric order that, in modern times, has counted wealthy Western elites, intelligence veterans, and defense officials among its knights and dames. Investigations and memoirs have noted how the order functions as a social and networking hub where politics, religion, and security interests mingle over ceremonies and cocktail hours.blogs.shu.edu+1

Steve Bannon himself has talked about being influenced by Catholic traditionalism and has been reported to have ties and sympathies in that Knights-of-Malta orbit, even as he built Breitbart into a nationalist platform and later ran Trump’s 2016 campaign. Reporters covering Christian nationalism have traced how Bannon’s “war room” rhetoric dovetails with the Seven Mountains crowd and other new-apostolic leaders who see themselves as generals in a spiritual-political conflict.Reddit

So when I talk about a “religious Gladio” being built in the United States—apostles instead of cell leaders, security ministries instead of weapons caches, faith endowments instead of NATO budgets—I’m not claiming to have uncovered the NATO directive that orders it. I’m saying the overlap between documented stay-behind strategies, elite Catholic-nationalist networks, and today’s Christian nationalist mobilization is strong enough that any assassination inside that ecosystem deserves scrutiny that goes far beyond “troubled individual snaps.”The Guardian

PART 8 — From Butler to UVU: Lone Gunmen and the Metadata We’re Not Shown

The script we saw in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 feels uncomfortably familiar now. At that Trump rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a rooftop, killing one attendee and seriously wounding the former president; within hours, law enforcement labeled him a lone gunman and the press moved from shock to biography.

Subsequent reporting showed Crooks had scouted the site ahead of time, used a high-powered rifle, and somehow managed to get into a position that Secret Service planning should have controlled better. Investigations and congressional hearings have focused heavily on security lapses—who missed which rooftop—less on how a kid with that profile ends up trained and positioned for a near-presidential assassination.

Meanwhile, in the Charlie Kirk case, prosecutors and media have emphasized Robinson’s alleged ideological motives, quoting his online posts and possible grievances, while treating the UVU killing primarily as another data point in the rise of political violence in the U.S. In follow-up coverage, reporters have also noted the way Kirk’s death supercharged parts of the Christian nationalist movement, with Seven Mountains preachers presenting him as a martyr.Business Insider+1

As a citizen journalist, I’m less interested in the psychological portrait than the logistical one. Who paid for whose training? Who nudged which young man toward which church, shooting range, or online radicalization channel? In the Trump case, we’ve already seen scrutiny of security procedures and encrypted apps; in the Kirk case, we haven’t yet seen a comparable deep dive into how the broader TPUSA religious-security complex might intersect with Robinson’s path to that stage.

I want to be clear: I’m not asserting that TPUSA or any named individual ordered either shooting. I am saying that when an organization builds a vast network of politicized churches, campus chapters, and security ministries inside a country already riven by armed factions, investigators should be looking at network maps and financial flows—not just shell casings and social media posts. That’s the kind of metadata-first approach that mainstream outlets used, for example, in mapping extremist networks after January 6; I’m arguing we need the same rigor around these new cases.The Guardian+1

PART 9 — Mega-Donors, Thousand Points of Light, and the NAR War for the Mountains

Let’s talk about the money again. The New Apostolic Reformation doesn’t grow on sermons alone. Religion reporters have traced how wealthy patrons fund conferences, media platforms, and church-planting networks that promote Seven Mountains teaching, often overlapping with Trump-aligned political nonprofits and election activism.EBSCO+1

On the more conventional political side, watchdogs have documented how big conservative givers have used 501(c)(4)s and allied PACs to fund Turning Point’s efforts and related youth organizing, sometimes through donor-advised funds that mask the original source. Dark-money trackers have called out Turning Point Action as a major player in this landscape, focused on mobilizing young voters for hard-right candidates.citizensforethics.org+1

George H.W. Bush once sold Americans on “a thousand points of light”—voluntary associations and faith groups doing good works. In my Ziklag model, the phrase becomes darker: a thousand fortified pulpits, a thousand campuses, a thousand media nodes lit up with the same militant Christian-nationalist message and backed—directly or indirectly—by donors who think they’re buying influence over the future of the republic. Historians and political scientists have already warned that this kind of Christian nationalism is reshaping the GOP and eroding pluralism; I’m arguing that the financial plumbing is even more important than the speeches.The Guardian

I’ve heard whistleblower claims about very large gifts from well-known families in the defense-energy nexus to some of these efforts. Out of basic safety and fairness, I’m not naming alleged donors without public documentation. What the public record already shows, though, is that a small club of billionaires on both the religious and secular right has poured huge sums into Christian-nationalist infrastructure and youth politics, far beyond what most churchgoers realize when they text ten dollars to a ministry.Yahoo Finance+1

That’s why the internal audit fight at TPUSA matters so much to me. Whether or not the “Doge audit” ever gets that name in court, mainstream reporters have now started asking basic questions about how Kirk’s sprawling organization handled governance, finances, and the new faith arms before his death. My contention is simple: if we don’t get transparency after a high-profile leader is killed mid-conflict, we’re teaching every other ambitious organization that opacity pays.Wikipedia

PART 10 — Why I Keep Coming Back to Ziklag

So where does all this leave us—sitting in a bookstore under Elon Musk’s nose, talking about assassinations, apostles, and audits? For me, Ziklag is a metaphor and a warning. It’s the place where a movement regroups in the wilderness, out of public view, and forges a new army with new rules. Israel’s militants did it in the 1940s. NATO’s planners did it in the Cold War. Now I believe parts of the Christian nationalist right, and some of their national-security fellow travelers, are trying to do it under the banner of revival.Wikipedia+1

The mainstream press has finally caught on to pieces of the pattern: they’ve reported on the New Apostolic Reformation, on Seven Mountains preachers around Trump, on Turning Point’s fusion of faith rallies and voter drives, and on the role Christian nationalism played in the run-up to January 6 and beyond. What they haven’t fully done yet is connect those dots to the hard questions that follow a killing inside that ecosystem: Who benefits? Who is protected? Who is never mentioned by name?The Guardian+1

I’m not asking you to take my theories as gospel. I’m asking you to look at the metadata with me: the timing of Charlie Kirk’s audit fight, the growth of TPUSA’s related entities, the documented rise of Seven Mountains ideology in his circles, the strange comfort our system has with declaring lone gunmen before the network map is drawn. The same basic method—overlaying official accounts with financial data, historical templates, and on-the-ground reporting—is what allowed journalists to eventually expose the full contours of scandals from Iran-Contra to secret stay-behind armies in Europe.concordatwatch.eu+1

Citizen journalism, done right, doesn’t replace mainstream reporting; it prods it. When ten people with notebooks and cameras descend on a gun shop, a church, or a campus in the days after a shooting, they can surface details that big outlets later have to confront. When we build a revisionist history shelf in a small Nevada bookstore, we’re not saying “trust us, not them.” We’re saying, “put them on the wall together and see which picture actually fits the facts.”wisdc.org

In the end, whether you call it Ziklag infiltration, religious Gladio, or just the oldest story in politics—ambitious men using faith and fear to reshape the world—the stakes are the same. If we let armed theology and opaque money march into every mountain of our society without naming what’s happening, we shouldn’t be surprised when more bright young leaders end up like Charlie Kirk: not as saints on posters, but as cautionary footnotes in a history we were too scared, or too distracted, to read in real time.Business Insider